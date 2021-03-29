BROCKWAY — A new year has brought with it a lot of new faces that Brockway baseball coach Terry Moore helps turn the program in the right direction.
Unlike most teams in the area, Brockway didn’t have a single senior a year ago when spring sports were canceled in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, that lost season impacted the Rovers even more because a majority of the players on last year’s roster had never played in a varsity game. And, that’s still the case a year later as Moore has just three returning lettermen from 2019 in seniors Conner Ford, Ben Glasl and Marcus Copelli.
Ford and Glasl saw extensive starting action as sophomores, while Copelli logged some innings on the mound.
“That was really hard last year,” said Moore. “I can still remember it. We were up in multipurpose room because it was too cold to be outside, and we get phone call saying hey, the season is getting shut down. Luckily for us, we didn’t have any seniors.
“So, we didn’t have people lose their final season like other teams did. But, losing that year of experience for a lot of guys who were new to the system hurt. But, you don’t make excuses and go out there pitch-by-pitch and play-by-play and make the most out of every opportunity you get.”
Moore has a large freshmen class that features seven players, several of whom he expects to make an impact, but also makes this year’s squad even more inexperienced than a year ago.
“We pretty much started off at square one this year,” said Moore. “Luckily for us, the weather has been good, so we’ve getting outside and learning a lot about the players we have, especially the freshmen and our two sophomores who I have not seen play either.
“I think there are nine players who have never stepped on a baseball field (game or in dugout) with a Rovers uniform on. But, a lot of those guys play other sports though, and I’m pretty pleased with the amount of athletic players who are on the team this year.
“And as I said, a lot of them haven’t played (baseball), but they know what it takes to play a sport. So, they come here with a good attitude and pushing each other.”
That’s where the senior trio of Ford, Glasl and Copelli come in, as Moore will call upon them to help lead the younger guys until they get up to speed.
While a lot of positions are still up for grabs entering the season, Moore said Glasl will most likely be the team’s starting shortstop. he has spent most of his career playing up the middle (second base/shortstop).
Ford and Copelli, who tossed a combined 6 1/3 innings in 2019, will lead the pitching staff. Others expected to me in the mix on the mound are freshmen Dylan Bash and Andrew Brubaker, junior Daniel Shugarts, senior Lance Fitzgerland and sophomore Ezra Swanson among others.
“We have a bunch of different guys practicing and working on pitching,” said Moore. “Getting them ready and doing it in a game is another thing. Luckily, we had a scrimmage (last Monday vs. Union) and some of those guys got to see what it was like to throw in a (live) game.
“We had moments where we looked like we hadn’t missed a beat, but there also were a lot of times where we just looked like we had two years of rust. It was really good for us to have that scrimmage, though, and it did knock a little bit of rust for the guys.
“I think this is going to be your typical Brockway Rovers baseball season where going in at the beginning there will be a lot of unknowns,. But, hopefully with work and getting a chance to play, it will move us forward and we’ll get to the end of the season where we do our thing and try to make a decent run (something program history of doing).
“We’ll see what happens when we get to the end. Our main goals are to improve every day and get everyone as much experience as we possibly can get them. Hopefully, they’ll be able push team in right direction.”
Assisting Moore will be Matt Melillo, Nate Shaffe and Jesse Johnson.
Moore will get his first chance to see his new players hit the field for real toda when the Rovers host Kane.
ROSTER
Seniors: Chase Azzato, Marcus Copelli, Lance Fitzgerald, Conner Ford, Joel Gaston, Ben Glasl. Juniors: Dylan Antonuccio, Marcus Bennett, Garret Park, Daniel Shugarts, Nolan Swanson. Sophomores: Seth Stewart, Ezra Swanson. Freshmen: Dylan Bash, Evan Botwright, Andrew Brubaker, Matthew Brubaker, Jermey Swanson, Austin Tami, Chad Young.