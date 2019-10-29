DuBOIS — The rivalry between the Brockway and Elk County Catholic boys soccer teams is one of the more hard-nosed ones you’ll find in all of District 9 sports, and Monday’s Class A semifinal showdown between the two was the latest chapter in their history.
It proved to be another close, down-to-the-wire matchup, which top-seeded Brockway pulled out 3-2 to reach yet other District 9 Class A championship game.
The Rovers built a 2-0 lead late in the first half, scoring both goals in the final 18 minutes of the half. But, the key play of the night came in between those scores when Rover keeper Lewis Painter came up with a diving save on a penalty kick in the 29th minute. Painter finished with seven saves on the night.
Brockway appeared to have all the momentum going into halftime, but Regis Wortman got some of that back for the Crusaders when he headed home a ball in the box with 14 seconds left on the clock to make it a 2-1 game at the break.
The Rovers pushed their lead back to two just under 10 minutes into the second half on a goal by Ryan Lin. That score proved pivotal, as ECC’s Isaac Brock found the back of the net in the 65th minute to make it a one-goal game again at 3-2.
Brockway held off the Crusaders from there, though, to reach their eighth Class A title game in the past nine years. The Rovers have won five titles during that stretch, although this championship game appearance has a different feel to it as first-year head coach Andy Daugherty has guided a young Rovers squad to the verge of another crown for the program.
The Rovers will battle third-seeded Coudersport Thursday at a site and time to be determined. The Falcons upset second-seeded Clarion-Limestone, 4-2, in the first game at DuBois Monday.
“That was a typical Brockway-ECC game,” said Daugherty. “We capitalized on our opportunities today, and that first goal was probably the best one we scored all year. That was a great combination play and a heck of a finish by Nolan (Swanson).
“All three of goals today were nice. We’ve been working on our corners and being more agressive in getting our heads to the ball, and Ryan (Lin) is one of the ones stepping up in that. And, he got in there today.
“The big momentum changer, though was Louie’s (Painter) penalty save. He’s been playing really good for us all year. I think his other best game of the year was against Elk County at home. He came up with some big saves tonight.”
Shots came at a premium in the opening 40 minutes as the teams combined for just eight of them despite three goals being scored.
Painter was tested early, as he was forced to make a diving save on a shot buy Eddie Messineo in the second minute. Brockway had the next scoring chance in the 10th minute when Nolan Swanson sent a direct kick high over the ECC net.
The teams them battled back-and-forth for nearly 13 minutes without a shot attempt. Finally in the 23rd minute ECC had a chance turned away by painter, which started a quick push up the field the other way.
The ball eventually found its way to Rover Marcus Bennett, who chipped a pass forward to Swanson, who blasted a shot home to put Brockway up 1-0 at the 22:55 mark.
Elk County then flipped the field on the Rovers and put the pressure on Painter and his defense. Isaac Wortman sent a shot just over top a leaping Painter and the Rover net in the 23rd minute before painter made his huge penalty save with 28:39 on the clock.
Brockway capitalized on the big momentum swing of the save, scoring just 1:40 later. The scoring push started with a cross all the way across the field that Linkin Nichols tracked down on a full sprint on the left sideline.
He continued his right up the side and blasted a shot while on the move that ECC keeper John Tettis got a hand on but couldn’t stop.
It looked like the Rovers would take that 2-0 lead into the break, but a late surge in the final minute by ECC produced a much needed goal. Painter made a leaping save on an initial ECC shot with 30 seconds remaining, but he could away punch it away.
The ball was then played back towards the net, where Wortman headed it inside the left post to make 2-1 at the half.
Elk County carried that momentum over into the second half, with Painter forced to make a pair of saves in the first seven minutes to maintain the 2-1 lead.
Brockway got its first scoring chance at the 48:28 mark on a direct kick, and Tettis responded with a diving save. The Rovers kept the pressure on and earned a corner kick just over a minute later. Bennett sent in the corner, which Lin headed home to put his team up 3-1 with just over 30 minutes to play.
Elk County had a couple opportunities over the ensuing five minutes. Painter made a diving save on a header in the 55th minute, while Eddie Messineo fired a shot just side of the post in the 59th minute.
Nichols had a shot of his own sail high a couple minutes later before Brock found the back of the net in the 65th minute. The scoring play started off as a direct kick for Messineo, which Wortman tried to head in. That effort was blocked and the ball eventually found its way to Brock, who didn’t miss to make it 3-2.
Both sides had their chances from there, but neither could find the net as the Rovers held on for the hard-fought 3-2 victory — its second win this season against the Crusaders.
Brockway won 5-0 on its home field, while the teams played to a 2-2 tie in a shortened game at ECC in the regular-season finale for both sides.
“Our goal was to get to the title game, and we’re there,” said Daugherty. “We haven’t seen much of Coudy ... only what we saw here tonight before we started playing. They look like a pretty stout team. We’ll have to get prepared.”
As for ECC coach TJ Weaver, he was happy with his team’s effort despite the loss.
“I’m very pleased with our kids,” he said. ‘We came out and they fought hard the whole way through. We had a couple things not go our way tonight, but in the long run it’s a season. You have to learn from the beginning. And, we learned.
“We had lots of opprtunities, but their keeper kept them in the game for the second time against us. He played very, very well tonight and his PK save the the difference in the game.”