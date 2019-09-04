BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team kicked off the Andy Daugherty era with a victory Tuesday, knocking off St. Marys, 5-1, in the opening game of the season for both teams at Frank Varischetti Field.
A young Rovers squad showed some nerves to start the game, but a goal by sophomore Nolan Swanson in the ninth minute appeared to right the ship. Brockway dominated the possession game the rest of the half, outshooting the flying Dutchmen 11-3 in the first 40 minutes.
A strong performance from keeper Jon Chamberlin kept the Dutchmen in the game though, as it remained a 1-0 game past the 30-minute mark. Chamberlin finished with 14 saves on the day.
Brockway finally cracked Chamberlin again late in the half when Ryan Lin scored on a rebound shot with 8:21 left on the clock. The goal seemed to pump some extra life into the Rovers, who then scored twice in the opening seven minutes of the second half to seized control of the game on their way to the four-goal victory.
Lin scored twice for the Rovers, while Linkin Nichols and Marcus Bennett each collected a pair of assists.
“We came out pretty nerved-up and passing in the first half wasn’t the best, but they got into the flow of the game and did a good job out there,” said first-year coach Daugherty. “They moved the ball around and got a couple scores on them. We’ve been preaching to all the forwards to crash that net every time, and Ryan (Lin) got in there and got a couple in the net for us today. That’s exactly what we want out of him.
“Defensively, we played pretty well. We gave up some gaps, and they (Dutch) got a couple through balls in there and got a couple opportunities, but we recovered pretty well. And, the center backs did a nice job pushing the ball wide.
“Hopefully, we build on this and build our way up throughout the year,”
Scoring chances were scarce in the first 10 minutes, with Brockway mustering a pair of shots while holding St.Marys to none.
Nichols had the first scoring chance of the game when he made a strong run into the Dutch box in the eighth minute only to see his shot hit the side oof the net.
The Rovers struck just over a minute later though, as the kept the pressure on the St. Marys defense. And, it was Swanson who found the back of the let on a long-range shot from outside the box on the right wide at the 8:41 mark after taking a pass from Bennett.
Brockway had its chances to extend the lead over the ensuing 20-plus minutes, but Chamberlin did his part to keep his squad in the game. Noah Bask had a pair of shots be just off the mark, while Eli Fremer and Nichols both had shots turned away.
Chamberlin’s save on Nichols in the 26th minute was especially key as the Rover found himself open in the middle of the box. However, Chamberlin blocked the shot out of play for one of the Rovers’ six corner kicks on the day.
Rover sophomore Jared Marchiori also had a shot roll just wide in the 29th minute before Lin finally found the back of the net to make it 2-0.
Nichols started the scoring play with a hard shot that Chamberlin initially stopped but couldn’t corral. Lin crashed the net from the right side and tracked down the loose ball and placed into the front corner of the net.
Marchiori nearly made it 3-0 just over three minutes later, but Chamberlin turned the shot away.
Brockway keeper Lewis Painter wasn’t tested much in the opening 40 minutes, making a couple of easy saves — one of which came on a direct kick by Dutchman Aiden McKay with 3:49 left in the half.
The Rovers quickly pushed the ball up the field after that stop, with Chamberlin making a diving save — his last one of half — to keep it a 2-0 game at the break.
St. Marys came out to start the second half, with Matthew palmer getting an open look in the opening 50 seconds. However, he fired his shot from the left side of the box just wide.
Brockway tightened the ship after that and all but put the game away with a dominant 14-minute stretch that saw the Rovers scored three times — while nearly adding two more goals — to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
Lin scored the first of those second half goals in similar fashion to his one in the opening 40 minutes. Once again Nichols fired a hard shot on goal that Chamberlin stoppe but couldn’t hold on to. The ball trickled away towards the left side of the box, where a hard-charging line blasted it home for a 3-0 Rovers lead just 3:41 into the half.
Nichols found the scoresheet just over three minutes later when he used his chest to redirect home a cross from Bennett.
Sophomore Noah Adams capped the Brockway scoring with 24:35 remaining with yet another second-effort goal for the Rovers. The scoring play started when Marchiori blasted a shot off the crossbar. Chamberlin tried to track down the loose ball, but Adams made a strong secondary run and poked it away from the Dutch keeper before chipping it into the net for a 5-0 Rovers advantage.
Chamberlin added a few more saves over the final 20 minutes, while the Dutchmen avoided the shutout when junior Vinicius Nunes scored on a direct kick from outside the box on the left side with 12:23 remaining.
Brockway keeper Garret Park guessed right on the shot, but Nunes had too much pace on the shot as it found the net inside the near post before park could get there to knock it away.
“Ultimately, I thought the difference was the ball possession,” said St. Mary coach Russ Micale. “They were able to keep and maintain possession a lot more often than we were.
“It ended up 5-1, but we certainly could have had a couple things go a little different that could have made the final outcome a little different. And, Chamberlin did a solid job (in net). He pulled his weight today. We left in five, but that wasn’t on him.”
Brockway is right back at it today, traveling to Redbank Valley, while St. Marys plays Bradford in the Elk County Tournament on Friday.