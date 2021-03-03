BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys basketball team has endured through a tough season, but no matter how many losses the team has experienced it has continued to battle.
That was on full display Tuesday night as the Rovers used a couple huge defensive plays in overtime to pull out a hard-fought 53-49 victory against Curwensville — Brockway’s second tight win vs. the Golden Tide this season. The Rovers won 57-55 in Curwensville’s Patton Hall on Jan. 29.
This second meeting proved to be just as close, with the largest lead for either team being six by the Rovers (15-9) early in the second quarter. The teams went to the half knotted at 19-19 before a nip-and-tuck second half ensued.
Brockway (3-13) went up by five late in the third quarter only to see the Tide battle back within one (33-32) thanks to four straight points by Landan Swatsworth to end the quarter.
The teams then traded the lead seven times in the fourth, with the game being tied several other times. Both teams scored in a frenetic final 35 seconds. Rover senior Lewis Painter scored inside to put Brockway up 47-45 before Curwensville rushed the ball up the floor. Painter led the Rovers with 17 points.
Trevor Lansberry wound up with the ball in his hands, but his shot on a drive to the basket hit hard off the rim. Teammate Michael Lezzer was there for the offensive rebound and scored for his only two points of the half.
Brockway had one final chance to win the game in regulation, but Noah Adams didn’t get a foul call on a drive to the hoop as the game went to overtime.
Curwensville (3-12) opened the scoring in the extra session on a strong drive to the basket by Lansberry, who scored as he was fouled. He missed the ensuing foul shot. His basketball, which came at the 3:42 mark, proved to be the Tide’s lone points in OT.
Brockway quickly countered on the other end as Adams drained a 3-pointer from the wing on an inbounds play to his team back up 50-49. Teammate Marcus bennett then drew a charge on defense before hitting a jumper on the other end to put the Rovers up three at 52-49.
Holding that 3-point lead, Brockway got two more defensive plays to keep Curwensville off the scoreboard. The first was a block by Aiden Bullers on a drive to the basket, then Painter drew another charge with 20.5 seconds left after the Rovers had turned the ball over.
Curwensville then fouled Alex Carlson, who hit one of two free with 14 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game and set the final score at 53-49.
“I think the key was we had a chance to win it there in regulation, made a good drive and thought maybe he (Adams) could have gotten to the line,” said Rovers coach Rick Clark. “But, they didn’t hang their heads and we made enough finishes when they counted, where we haven’t done that in other games this season.
“We got a couple defensive stops and a couple charges by Marcus (Bennett) and Louie (Painter) in overtime to take away buckets. In the past where maybe we weren’t there quick enough to make the play, we where tonight.
“Louie missed some early opportunities inside but down the stretch when we needed him to finish he finished. And, Noah (Adams) hit two huge threes there in the second half. Marcus played well running the show, and hit some jumpers.”
Brockway’s Marcus Copelli opened the scoring in the game on a nice give-and-go with Painter before the Tide got 3-pointers by Ty Terry and Danny McGarry to take their largest lead (4 points) of the night at 6-2.
Bennett and Terry then traded treys before the Rovers closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 12-9.
Bennett scored six of his 13 points in the first on a pair of 3-pointers. Terry led all scorers with 23 points, including five treys, but had just two points after the third quarter. McGarry added 13 for the Tide.
Terry hit two more threes in the second and added a another basket, as his eight points helped Curwensville pull even at the half.
The back-and-forth second half commenced from the get-go in the third quarter.
Curwensville went up by as many as three (28-25) thanks to five straight points by Terry, but Brockway quickly countered with a 8-0 run capped by a Painter hoop to lead by five itself (33-28) with 1:59 left in the third. Painter scored six in the quarter. However, Swatsworth’s back-to-back hoops to end the third made it a one-point game at 33-32.
McGarry and Adams traded 3-pointers to start the third before Painter took over in the paint for Brockway. He scored nine fourth-quarter points, but managed to stay with the Rovers as McgGarry hit two triples in the fourth and Lansberry and Scott Condon combined to go 5 of 6 at the foul line.
In the end, it was the Rovers who made the plays in overtime to pull out the win though.
Brockway ends its season tonight at Redbank Valley.
The Rovers entered the game fresh off a tough loss at home Monday against Punxsutawney, a game in which Brockway led by six (32-26) at the half before the Rovers rallied for a 50-46 victory.
Brockway, which led 11-10 after one quarter, used a 21-16 second-quarter advantage to take that six-point lead to the break. However, the Rovers then struggled to find the basket in the second half, as Punxsy held the Rovers to nien points in the third and just five in the fourth.
The Chucks used a 17-9 third-quarter advantage to grab a 43-31 lead entering the fourth before holding off the Rovers for the four-point win. A 10-0 Punxsy run that spanned the end of the third and start of the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Chucks.
Adams led Brockway with 14 points, while Copelli and Painter had eight and seven, respectively.
Punxsy’s Andrew Young led all scorers with 15 points. Teammate Nick Humble (10) also reached double figures.
BROCKWAY 53,
CURWENSVILLE 49 (OT)
Score by Quarters
C’ville 9 10 13 15 2 — 49
Brockway 12 7 14 14 6 — 53
Curwensville—53
Ty Terry 9 0-0 23, Danny McGarry 4 2-2 13, Michael Lezzer 1 0-0 2, Scott Condon 0 3-6 3, Trevor Lansberry 1 2-3 4, Landon Swatsworth 2 0-0 4, Jayson Rowles 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 7-13 49.
Brockway—53
Aiden Bullers 0 0-0 0, Marcus Bennett 5 1-2 13, Noah Adams 3 2-2 10, Marcus Copelli 1 0-0 2, Lewis Painter 8 1-3 17, Jared Marchiori 1 2-2 4, Austin Schmader 3 0-0 6, Alex Carlson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 7-11 53.
Three-pointers: C’ville 8 (Terry 5, McGarry 3), Brockway 4 (Bennett 2, Adams 2).
MONDAY
PUNXSUTAWNEY 50,
BROCKWAY 46
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 10 16 17 7 — 50
Brockway 11 21 9 5 — 46
Punxsy—50
Noah Weaver 3 2-2 9, Ethan Presloid 1 6-8 8, Gabe Kengersky 2 2-4 6, Nick Humble 4 2-4 10, Andrew Young 6 3-4 15, Graham Lott 0 0-0 0, Ryan Heigley 0 0-0 0, Donnie Neese 0 0-0 0, Kyle Nesbitt 1 0-0 2, . Totals: 13 9-16 37. Totals: 17 15-22 50.
Brockway—46
Aiden Bullers 0 0-0 0, Marcus Bennett 2 0-1 5, Noah Adams 5 3-4 14, Marcus Copelli 3 2-3 8, Lewis Painter 2 3-6 7, Jared Marchiori 1 1-2 3, Austin Schmader 2 1-2 5 Alex Carlson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 10-19 46.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 1 (Weaver), Brockway