HYDE — Brockway Rovers freshman Weston Pisarchick didn’t get all wrapped up in numbers or rankings going into Saturday’s District 9 Class AA Tournament. He knew he just had to show up and wrestle hard.
At the end of the day, he took a couple of pieces of impressive titles home with him — the 106-pound championship and the Joseph Kata Award for the tournament’s outstanding wrestler.
Pisarchick downed Brookville’s two-time district champion Cayden Walter, 5-1, in the final. Walter, a sixth-place state medalist last year, went in to the weekend as the No. 2-ranked wrestler in the state according to papowerwrestling.com.
Pisarchick was ranked No. 24. Both those numbers will change some as they head to this Saturday’s regional tournament at Sharon High School.
“I feel great. My thought was just to go out there and wrestle,” Pisarchick said. “I was the underdog. He was obviously projected to win and against all odds. I came with a game plan and felt pretty good about it and it proved that hard work pays off.”
Pisarchick took Walter down eight seconds into the bout with Walter escaping quickly. Pisarchick rode Walter out the entire second period, then escaped to make it 3-1 with just under a minute left in the third. He took Walter down in the final seconds to secure the title.
It’s the second year in a row that a Rover won the OW award. Last year, it was Anthony Glasl. It’s the eighth since the award started in 1973 with Anthony Benson (2013), Lenny Calhoun (2004), Scott Rendos (2003), Mitch Reckner (2000), Chris Miller (1985), Bob Martini (1978) preceding them.
“Weston is a great kid, one who does the right things and works as hard as anyone in our room and he just has that mindset to win and he doesn’t back down from anyone as you saw,” Rovers head coach Eric Grecco said. “He set the tone with that opening takedown and was able to get a second-period rideout to keep it 2-1. A freshman going up against a senior state medalist, that speaks for itself to get a win over that tough of an opponent.”
The Rovers crowned two champs and will send four to regionals with top-three finishes. Senior Noah Bash, ranked No. 7 in the state at 172, won his first d9 title with a hard-fought 5-4 win over No. 2 seed Jackson Zimmerman, a sophomore from Brookville.
Bash won a 5-3 decision over Zimmerman during the regular season. Zimmerman, ranked No. 22, grabbed the initial lead with a takedown and two-back points in the first period for a 4-0 advantage. Bash escaped with three seconds left in the period.
But Bash rode out Zimmerman in the second period, then reversed Zimmerman into a four-point move of his own early in the third period and rode Zimmerman out for the 5-4 decision.
“That kid just finds ways to win matches and he’s been that way since I’ve coached him his freshman year,” Grecco said. “He keeps his composure, stays in the match, keeps his head on his shoulders and continues to wrestle all six minutes. (Zimmerman) was tough so to keep his composure and win that match, kudos to him.”
Senior Mark Palmer reached the finals and finished second at 126. Seeded No. 2 and ranked 20th in the state, he faced Port Allegany’s No. 11-ranked Braedon Johnson, who wound up pinning Palmer in the second period for his third D9 title. Palmer got the opening takedown and was up 3-2 in the second before Johnson took over.
Sophomore Seth Stewart also punched a ticket to Sharon with a third-place finish at 189. He was seeded fifth and sent to the consolations after getting pinned by eventual champion Ethan Finch of Sheffield in the semifinals.
He bounced back with two consolation wins, including a big 3-2 decision over No. 2 seed Isaac Zimmerman of Johnsonburg. In the third-place bout, he decked Curwensville’s Jack McCracken in the second period.
Freshmen Dylan Bash and Jack Smith came up a win shy of regionals with fourths at 138 and 160.
The Rovers wound up fifth in the team standings with 98.5 points, a good finish considering Grecco’s postseason lineup had eight wrestlers.
“Dylan and Jack fell short of getting to regionals, but our goal was to take a top-five in the district and we finished fifth, so bringing eight kids and finishing fifth with six top-four medalists, that’s a pretty good accomplishment,” Grecco said.
JOHNSONBURG ENTERED Saturday with five No. 1 seeds and only two of them won titles with seniors Nolan Shaffer at 138 and Cole Casilio at 160. They qualified three others for regionals with top-three finishes with runners-up Dalton Stahli at 145 and Kaden Dennis at 152, and third-place Rayce Milliard at 132.
Shaffer, ranked No. 15 in the state, went 3-0 at 138, downing No. 3 seed Harley Morris of Kane 9-3 in the final and upped his career win total to 94 after his first title.
Casilio won two bouts on the mat before earning an injury default win over Brookville’s Wyatt Griffin. The returning state qualifier is ranked No. 7 in the state and now has 107 career wins.
Stahli, the top seed and ranked No. 22 at 145, was up 6-4 going into the third period against No. 2 seed and No. 21-ranked Isaiah Caden of Port Allegany. Caden reversed and pinned Stahli with just under a minute left in the third to get the win.
Dennis, the top-seeded sophomore and ranked No. 14, finished second for the second time after getting upset by No. 3 seed Taro Tanaka of Port Allegany, 3-1. Tanaka took Dennis down to break a 1-1 tie with 27 seconds left in the bout.
Milliard, seeded No. 3 at 132, edged Brookville’s Brecken Cieleski for the final regional berth after a 7-2 overtime win, scoring a five-point move in the OT period.
The Rams’ other top seed, sophomore and No. 11-ranked Wyatt Shaffer at 113, was knocked out of the tournament with an 0-2 record. Eventual champion Jacob Carfley of Curwensville beat Shaffer 7-5 in the rideout periods in the semifinals.
No. 2 seed Isaac Zimmerman at 189 finished 2-2.
REDBANK VALLEY qualified seven for regionals, headed by 132-pound champion Trenten Rupp. It’s the second title for Rupp, a senior who majored Curwensville freshman Ryder Kuklinskie 10-1 in the final.
Seniors Hudson Martz and Aiden Gardner were second at 189 and 215. Martz was pinned by No. 4-ranked Ethan Finch of Sheffield while Gardner, ranked No. 20, dropped an 8-4 decision to No. 19 Bryce Rafferty of Brookville.
Four Bulldogs won consolation finals bouts to earn a trip to Sharon — freshman Daniel Evans at 106, sophomore Cole Bish at 113, junior Ridge Cook at 120 and senior Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight. Senior Dalton Bish was fourth at 145.
CURWENVILLE’S junior Carfley, after beating Shaffer in the semifinals, pinned Kane’s Ethan Illerburn in the second period for his first D9 title.
Kuklinskie, as mentioned above, reached the 132 pound finals before losing to Rupp. Those finalists head to regionals as well as sophomore Nik Fegert and freshman Lucas Augenbaugh who were third at 126 and 145 pounds.
Jake McCracken and Duane Brady finished fourth at 189 and 215.
CLARION’S Cutter Boggess earned a trip to Sharon with a third-place finish at 172. The closest Ridgway got to getting someone to regionals was Jacob Kunselman, who was pinned by Redbank Valley’s Bonanno in their third-place bout at heavyweight.