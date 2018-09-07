BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team used a strong offensive attack to lead to a 8-0 win over Brookville Thursday at Frank Varischetti Field.
The Rovers got on the board in the sixth minute off of a headed corner kick to go ahead 1-0.
Zane Puhala delivered the corner into the center of the box, as Tino Inzana worked between a crowd of Brookville defenders and got his head on the ball.
The well-struck header went just below the bar and out of the reach of Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin.
Brockway continued their offensive attack, as Inzana drew a free kick just outside of the box later in the half.
Hunter Allenbaugh took the free kick, as the ball bounced around inside Brookville’s 18-yard box, with two shots bouncing off the cross bar before an eventual clear by the Raiders.
The game remained 1-0 into the 24th minute, before Puhala fired a shot inside the right post for a goal to put the Rovers ahead by two goals.
Later in the half, Brockway’s Marcus Bennett was pulled down in the box, as the Rovers earned a penalty kick.
Allenbaugh converted the penalty, firing the ball low and just out of the reach of outstretched arms of Sorbin to put Brockway ahead 3-0.
The Rovers took their three-goal lead into the half and came out with an even stronger attack in the second half.
In the 46th minute, Brockway earned a corner, as Puhala took the short corner to Dominic Inzana.
Dominic Inzana fired a cross just outside of the 6-yard box, as Tino Inzana found himself on the other end of the cross and fired the ball into the back of the net.
In the 50th minute the game entered a 36-minute lightning delay with Brockway ahead 4-0.
The delay didn’t slow down the Rovers, who still continued to control possession in the offensive half of the field.
In the 53rd minute, Puhala broke free for a chance on goal, but the shot was just wide and rang off the left post.
Austin Pringle was right there to settle the rebound and fire it into the wide open net to stretch the lead to 5-0.
“You preach that all the time, to not turn your back when a kid shoots,” Brockway head coach Rich Espositio said. “We actually told them that at halftime.”
Esposito said that shows his team’s hustle and hopes they will continue to make those plays throughout the season.
A few minutes later, Brockway capitalized on a similar situation for their sixth goal of the game.
Bennett broke free down the middle for a chance on goal, but Sorbin came off his line to make a sliding save on the play.
The ball bounced right to Jared Marchiori who fired it into the back of the open net.
Jake Anderson and Elijah Fremer each added a goal down the stretch to bring the final score to 8-0.
“We came off a good game the other night against St. Marys, so we just tried to flow that into tonight,” Esposito said after the win.
The head coach said he is still working to settle on a starting 11, but was pleased with his team’s performance, including some of their younger players.
“We got everybody in, we’ve got a big roster, but to get everybody in and have couple young kids scoring goals was great,” Esposito said.
Brockway returns to action Monday at DuBois Central Catholic, while Brookville hosts West Forest Monday.
