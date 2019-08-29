DuBOIS — Week 0 has come and gone as all 10 area team’s return to action in a nine-game Week 1 slate.
The lone matchup pitting two area teams up against one another is a meeting in Brookville between the Raiders and Brockway.
Six area teams will be looking to start their seasons with back-to-back wins, while DuBois, Brockway, St. Marys and Curwensville are all in search of first wins.
All nine games kick off Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at all nine games featuring area teams:
Brockway (0-1)
at Brookville (1-0)
Brookville will look to move to 2-0 on the season as it also battles to avenge a pair of losses from last season at the hands of Brockway.
After last season started with a 69-60 shootout victory over Bradford in their opening game, the Raiders made a trip to Brockway in Week 1.
Not only did the Rovers come out on top (28-25), but Brookville quarterback Jack Krug was sidelined with an injury during the game.
The loss spiraled Brookville into a three-game losing streak, as they then bounced back and won four in a row before dropping a season finale against DuBois.
Then came the District 9 tournament as the two team’s met in the semifinal round at Mansell Stadium, as the Rovers jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead on their way to a 38-18 victory to earn a spot in the district title game and put an end to the Raiders’ season.
While Brookville lost 13 seniors off last season’s squad, they still return a handful of key starters, while Brockway lost 18 seniors, many of whom were key starters on both sides of the ball.
Those losses were evident in the season opener for the Rovers, as Karns City came in to Brockway and powered its way to a 43-14 victory behind 387 rushing yards.
On the other side, the season got off to a strong start for the Raiders, as they followed last season’s opening game shootout with a shutout of the Owls.
Brookville took control rate out of the gate, taking 37-0 lead at the half and finishing the game off with a 51-0 victory.
The Raiders put up 476 total yards (118 rushing and 288 passing) while holding Bradford to just 97 total yards.
Brookville’s offensive output was second to Clarion among area teams in the opening week, while was one of two area teams (Elk County Catholic) to post a shutout and was second in yards allowed behind ECC.
On the other side, Brockway will look to find more success on both sides of the ball, as it was outgained 367-194 by the Gremlins in Week 0.
DuBois (0-1)
at General McLane (0-1)
DuBois travels to take on General McLane in a matchup of teams looking to bounce back from tough losses to open the season.
The Beavers started their season with a 31-20 loss on the road to Clearfield, while the contest will be the Lancers’ home-opener after their season began with a 34-21 loss at Slippery Rock.
In last season’s meeting between the two teams it was DuBois that held a 371-289 advantage in total offense, but came out on the wrong end on the scoreboard.
General McLane took advantage of a few big plays and a handful of pivotal Beaver turnovers to secure a 41-12 victory.
Turnovers hurt DuBois in last year’s matchup, as well as their opening game loss to the Bison, as they coughed the ball up three times on the way to a -2 turnover ratio in the 11-point loss.
The Beavers’ offense has the firepower, but will need to limit the mistakes in order to outgun the Lancers, as they put up 340 yards in their opener.
Of those 340 yards, 322 came through the air behind the arm of quarterback Alex Kovalyak, which led all area teams in passing yards in Week 0.
Ben Howe-Jones returns for General McLane this season after rushing for 111 yards on six carries against the Beavers in 2018 as well as leading the way defensively with 10 tackles.
Ridgway (1-0)
at Kane (1-0)
Ridgway and Kane are set to battle in one of three Week 1 matchups that pits a pair of 1-0 teams up against one another.
Last season it was the Elkers who came out on top in a 34-6 home victory as a part of their eight-game winning streak to open the season.
For the Wolves, the lost was part of a four-game losing streak to start the season on the way to finishing the year 2-8.
This season got off to a much better start for Kane, after last year it opened with a 14-13 loss at home against Moniteau, this year it began the season with a 46-19 win on the road over the Warriors.
On the other side, Ridgway scored 42 unanswered points on its way to a 42-6 victory over visiting St. Marys in Week 0.
The Elkers were one of just three area teams, along with Brookville and Clarion, to not commit a turnover in the opening week, while Kane was able to pick up a win despite throwing a pair of interceptions and losing two fumbles.
Elk Co. Catholic (1-0)
at Coudersport (1-0)
Elk County Catholic and Coudersport face off in Friday after both side’s opened their seasons with convincing victories.
For the Crusaders it was a 21-0 home win over Curwensville, while the Falcons started their season with a 30-8 triumph over visiting Union/A-C Valley.
Both team’s used strong defenses, especially in the ground game to secure their Week 0 wins.
Elk County Catholic held the Golden Tide to just 1.6 yards per carry, as they rushed the ball 25 times for 40 yards on the way to finishing with 92 yards of total offense.
On the other side, the Falcons held Union/A-C Valley to -5 yards on 11 carries while only allowing 122 yards overall.
The game will likely be a defensive battle, but each team does have the ability to put up strong offensive numbers as well.
For ECC, running back Stephen Bobby will be a key to success after the senior ran for 190 yards on 31 carries and accounted for all three Crusaders’ scores last week.
The Falcons will look to quarterback Hayden Keck, who threw for 118 yards, one score and an interception on 5-for-8 passing in Week 0 and also carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards.
Bradford (0-1)
at St. Marys (0-1)
St. Marys will hold its home opener as it hosts Bradford Friday night in a meeting of teams looking to bounce back from blowout losses in Week 0.
For St. Marys, things got off to a strong start on the road against Ridgway as the Dutch led 6-0 after the first quarter, but it all unraveled from their as the Elkers pulled away to win 42-6.
For the Owls, the season got started with a 51-0 loss at home to Brookville.
The Dutch will be looking to put an end to a 22-game losing streak under the direction of first-year head coach Chris Dworek and a new-look offense under coordinator Frank Varischetti.
Last season, as St. Marys went 0-10 on the year, a Week 1 meeting on the road with the Owls was one of its closer losses (14-2) on the year.
The Owls were hurt by five turnovers in their opener while they were also outgained 403-97 by the Raiders.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Coudreit went 9 of 23 for 118 yards in his first start for the Dutchmen last week.
Moniteau (0-1)
at Clarion (1-0)
Clarion and Moniteau battle this week in a game between teams that were on opposite ends of resounding victories last week.
The new co-op between Clarion, North Clarion and Clarion-Limestone got off to a near perfect start as the Bobcats powered their way to a 70-6 road win over Punxsutawney.
For the Warriors, the season got underway at home against Kane, as they were defeated 46-19.
The Bobcats offensive numbers led the area in Week 0 with their 70 points, 471 rushing yards and 608 yards of total offense.
Clarion was led offensively by Austin Newcomb, who carried 11 times for 187 yards and three scores, while Breckin Rex rushed for 103 yards on four carries.
Cal German threw for 137 yards on 5 of 8 passing and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.
Moniteau was led by Ethan McDeavitt in its opening game, as he scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and added a pair of 24-yard field goals.
Penns Valley (1-0)
at Clearfield (1-0)
A year after Clearfield secured a shootout victory on the road over Penns Valley, the two teams meet again in a battle of 1-0 squads.
Last season the Bison went on the road and came away with a 56-42 victory as both offenses put up big numbers.
This season Clearfield opened its year with a 31-20 home win over DuBois while the Rams began their season at home with a 77-0 victory over Fairfield.
Penns Valley quarterback Aaron Tobias, who threw for 431 yards and four scores last season against the Bison, returns for his senior season.
In last week’s win Tobias threw for 272 yards as he went 19 of 23 through the air and had seven touchdown passes.
Oliver Billotte stepped in behind center for Clearfield to replace Isaac Rumery, throwing for 204 yards on 9 of 12 passing for three scores and one interception, while running for 48 yards on 12 carries.
Redbank Valley (1-0)
at Otto-Eldred (0-1)
The Blane Gold era at Redbank Valley began with a 29-8 victory over Keystone last week, as the Bulldogs will look to move to 2-0 with a win on the road over Otto-Eldred Friday night.
Otto-Eldred’s season began with a 14-12 upset loss on the road against Port Allegany, a team that went just 2-7 last season, including a 34-6 loss to the Terrors.
In the opener, Redbank Valley outgained the Panthers 346-176, as they rushed for 157 yards and threw for 189.
Gunner Mangiantini was 17 of 21 passing for 166 yards and one score while also rushing five times for 41 yards to lead the Bulldogs’ offense in the opener.
Cameron County (0-0)
at Curwensville (0-1)
Curwensville will look to bounce back from an opening week shutout at the hands of Elk County Catholic as it hosts Cameron County for its home opener.
The Red Raiders were the lone District 9 team to not see action in Week 0.
In the loss to ECC, the Golden Tide totaled just 92 yards of offense on 35 plays, as 40 yards came on the ground and 52 through the air.
Curwensville will look to improve defensively after allowing the Crusaders to rush for 307 yards on their way to 422 yards of total offense.
Last season the Golden Tide bounced back from an opening-game loss at the hands of ECC with a 58-6 win on the road over Cameron County.