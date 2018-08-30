BROCKWAY — Brockway and Brookville enter their Week 1 matchup Friday at Frank Varischetti Field fresh off hard-fought, close victories that came in completely different ways in their openers a week ago.
Friday’s meeting is the overall between the schools and first since the 2010 District 9 Class AA championship game — which Brockway won 50-0. Frank Varischetti, now Brookville’s offense coordinator, was guiding the Rovers back then with another record-setting quarterback in Derek Buganza.
As for the present, Brockway found itself down down 24-10 early in the fourth quarter at Karns City before rallying for a 27-24 victory on a 30-yard field goal by Zane Puhala with 2:50 remaining.
Rover senior Tyler Serafini had 21 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown, while Jon Wood added 11 carries for 55 yards and the game-tying score with 5:37 to play.
Senior quarterback Peter Downer was 7 of 17 for 76 yards and one touchdown — a 15-yarder to Conner Ford that jump-started the Rovers’ fourth-quarter comeback.
At Brookville, the Raiders’ high-flying offense was firing on all cylinders despite returning all-state wide receiver Bryan Dworek missing the game due to injury. And, it had to be as Bradford matched the Raiders in scoring for most of the night before Brookville pulled out a 69-60 victory.
Brookville set several school records in the passing game in his absence.
Sophomore quarterback Jack Krug went 30 of 50 for 555 yards, eight TDs and no interceptions. The passing yards and TD passes were single-game school records. He also ran for 138 yards and a score.
Krug already is third in school history in career passing yards with 3,411 (in 12 games) and is just 622 yards off the all-time record of 4,033 held by Jon Guth.
Cabe Park was on the receiving end of vast majority of Krug’s passes, as the Raider senior set single-game school marks in receptions (15), yards (290) and TD catches (5). Ian Thursh added four grabs for 108 yards and a score.
While Brookville’s offense was piking up the points last week, its defense struggled to slow down the Bradford ground game. The Owls churned out 522 yards on 41 attempts and had three players — Donny Pattison (14-204), Derek Sunafrank (15-179) and Jaron Ambrose (7-129) — go over the century mark.
Brockway will look to exploit that run defense while trying to slow Krug and his receivers on the other side of the ball in what could prove to be a key early-season game in many ways.
Both teams are now in the new District 9 League Big School Division and each will be looking to start division play 2-0. Both also are Class AA schools, and a win Friday could go a long way at season’s end in determining district playoff seeding.
Brockway leads the all-time series 31-29-3.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.