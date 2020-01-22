BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling team celebrated Senior Night in style as all three of its seniors captured wins Tuesday in a 42-6 rout of visiting Clarion.
Rover seniors Anthony Glasl and Eric Johnson each won by fall, while Linkin Nichols captured a major decision in a match that featured just seven contested bouts.
Brockway won six of those seven bouts, with the Rovers also getting forfeit wins from Mark Palmer and Adam Stine, while there were five “no contests” on the night.
Glasl pinned Taylar Altman in 3:59 to put Brockway up 18-0, while Johnson decked Logan Edmonds in 1:24 late in the night to make it 39-6 Rovers. In between those falls, Nichols notched a 12-1 major decision against Caleb Edmonds.
Brockway also got falls from Tanner Morelli (in 3:04 vs. Breckin rex), while Noah Bash tech falled Donavan Edmonds, 21-4. Freshman heavyweight Gavin Thompson added a 4-0 win against Ben Smith.
Clarion’s lone win came from Cutter Boggess, who pinned Seth Stewart in 2:56 at 170.
Both teams are back in action this weekend. Brockway (8-5) will compete in West Branch’s Ultimate Warrior Tournament, while Clarion (1-4) wrestles at the Fred Bell Tournament in Grove City.