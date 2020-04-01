BROCKWAY — To say the Brockway baseball team was going to have a new look this season would be a major understatement.
The Rovers and head coach Terry Moore lost nine seniors to graduation — most of whom were starters. Gone are the likes of Tyler Serafini, Tino Inzana, Matthew Clark, Zane Puhala and others.
Inzana (.396 avg. 4-3 on mound with 3.56 ERA) and Serafini (.354 avg., 2-3 with 4.62 ERA) were Brockway’s two best hitters and pitchers in 2019. They combined to throw 92 1/3 of the team’s 105 innings on the season.
Throw in injured junior catcher Dominic Inzana, who is still recovering from surgery in the fall, and Moore was looking to put almost an entirely new starting lineup on the field.
Juniors Ben Glasl and Conner Ford were the lone Rovers back who saw extensive starting action a year ago, while fellow junior Marcus Copelli logged some innings on the mound.
Beyond those three, Brockway was looking to start a lot of people with little to no varsity experience. Being so young, the current sports stoppage due to COVID-19 certainly didn’t help the Rovers, who were still working to figure things out.
“Obviously, we graduated nine players last year, and we were set for a brand new team with seven or eight new starters,” said Moore. “Ben Glasl and Conner Ford are the only starters we had coming back since Dom (Inzana) was going to be out too.
“There’s definitely disappointment among the coaching staff, players and the administration. There are a lot of guys looking forward to get their opportunity to play. Unfortunately, this has come about and It’s about more than just baseball ... this is life.
“We’re taking it serious, and if we get a chance to go out and get a few games this year, we’ll be excited for that opportunity. We just have to take it day-by-day now. It doesn’t look good right now, and we’re defintely pushed out until at least some time in May.
“We’re just doing what we can to keep our hopes up, and if we get an opportunity to go out and give it the best effort we can.”
As for the potential on the field product, Glasl and Ford were going to be called upon to lead a young and experienced squad that has no seniors on the roster.
Glasl, a full-time starter each of his first two seasons, has largely made his impact on defense as a middle infielder while also playing a little in the outfield.
He has struggled at the plate though, hitting .171 and .191 each of his first two seasons. However, he was second on the team in runs (15) and third in RBIs (10) last season. Ford hit .333 in limited at-bats (3-for-9) as a freshman and finished at .219 in 32 at-bats as a sophomore.
Moore was looking for both to step up at the plate this season.
Ford and Copelli, who tossed a combined 6 1/3 innings a year ago, were being looked upon to lead the pitching staff along with a host of newcomers, including juniors Joel Gaston and Lance Fitzgerald. Gaston also looked to be the team’s catcher in the absence of Inzana.
And while those new varsity faces were inexperienced, Moore was excited about the potential there because of the athleticism his younger players possessed, including sophomores Marcus Bennett, Nolan Swanson and Dylan Antonuccio and freshmen Ezra Swanson and Aiden Grieneisen.
“We still had a lot of questions to answer. It was kind of coming together there coming down to that last Friday (March 13 when sports stopped),” said Moore. “We were starting to get an idea of who was going to play where. Obviously, there was going to be ample opportunities for almost every guy on team to play multiple positions, and it was exciting for them. They were working to try to get better wherever we put them.
“We’re definitely disappointed we are where we’re at right now, but we also know this is something we could have never dreamed would have happened. We’ll make the adjustments if get an opportunity to play.
“If not, and I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, but if we don’t (play) then we’ll work really hard when we’re allowed to in the summer and fall and get ready for the spring of 2021.”
ROSTER
Juniors: Chase Azzato, Marcus Copelli, Lance Fitzgerald, Conner Ford, Joel Gaston, Benjamin Glasl, Dominic Inzana. Sophomores: Dylan Antonuccio, Marcus Bennett, Garret Park, Daniel Shugarts, Nolan Swanson, Ethan Ward. Freshmen: Aiden Grieneisen, Ezra Swanson.