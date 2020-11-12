BROCKWAY — Coming off its fourth consecutive District 9 title, Brockway is set to begin the PIAA Class A playoffs Saturday when it hosts District 6 champion Belleville Mennonite in the quarterfinals at 12 p.m at Frank Varischetti Field.
The Thunder were scheduled to face District 10 champ Mercer in the opening round Tuesday, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns at Mercer.
While the Rovers enter the PIAA playoffs for the fifth time in as many years, Belleville Mennonite, coming off its first ever D-6 title, is making its first appearance in the program’s history, as it joined the PIAA in 1996.
Going up against a team with no experience in the state tournament, Brockway (14-2) will be looking to record its first PIAA victory since 2017 when it beat Seton LaSalle and Springdale to reach the state semifinals before falling in overtime to Cardinal Wuerl.
The Rovers have been shut out in their state playoff opener each of the last two seasons to the WPIAL third-place finisher, suffering a 1-0 loss to Seton LaSalle in 2018 followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Springdale last season.
Belleville Mennonite (10-8-1) is coming off a 2-0 victory over defending D-6 champion Bishop Carroll in the title game Nov. 4, while Brockway defeated Clarion-Limestone 4-1 for the D-9 crown the same day.
In its title-clinching win, the Thunder got one goal apiece from their top goal scorers in freshman Quinn Renno, who scored the eventual game-winner late in the first half, and senior Josh Sunderland, who added a goal in the second half.
On the season, Renno and Sunderland lead Belleville Mennonite with 12 and nine goals, respectively, while Sunderland leads the team with 10 assists and Renno has six helpers on the year.
Senior Anthony Thompson follows with six goals and four assists, while freshman Drew Miriello has set up six goals on the seasons while finding the back of the net twice himself.
Brockway was paced in its championship game win over the Lions by senior Noah Bash, who scored twice and added an assist, while fellow senior Dom Inzana and sophomore Alex Carlson also got on the board in the victory.
Bash paces the Rovers offensive attack with 17 goals along with 14 assists, as senior Ryan Lin and junior Jared Marchiori have also reached the double digits in the goals column with 13 and 10, respectively.
The 14 assists for Bash are tied for a team-high for Brockway along with Marchiori, Inzana and junior Marcus Bennett, while junior Garrett Park (10) also has double digit assists on the season.
On the year, 21 different Rovers players have tallied at least one goal, compared to nine for Belleville Mennonite.
Saturday’s winner advances to the PIAA semifinals set for Tuesday and will take on the winner of a quarterfinal matchup between WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic and District 5 champ Rockwood.