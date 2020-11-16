BROCKWAY — A dominant first half performance lifted Brockway to a 4-0 victory over District 6 champion Belleville Mennonite at Frank Varischetti Field Saturday afternoon.
With the win, Brockway advances to the PIAA semifinals for the first time since 2017 when it suffered a 1-0 overtime loss to WPIAL champion North Catholic after winning its opening round and quarterfinal games.
The state victory was the first for the program since that 2017 run, as the Rovers had been shut out in the opening round each of the last two years.
The District 9 champion Rovers controlled the possession throughout the opening 40 minutes behind accurate passing leading to three goals in the first half.
Brockway put the pressure on right from the opening kickoff, as Marcus Bennett fired its first shot on net just 93 seconds into the game.
The Rovers’ first prime scoring opportunity came in the 4th minute when Belleville goalkeeper Aiden Reed made a diving save on a shot by Jared Marchiori, deflecting the ball out of bounds, leading to a corner kick.
On the ensuing corner, taken by Dom Inzana, Marchiori got on the end of the kick and headed a ball toward the net, but a Thunder defender deflected the shot just wide of the left post, leading to another corner kick.
The second set piece saw Marchiori set up Alex Carlson off Inzana’s cross, as Carlson’s header drifted wide of the post.
Less than two minutes later, Nolan Swason put a well-struck shot on goal from well outside the 18-yard box.
Reed was there to make the save, but was unable to corral the rebound, as the ball bounced directly to Inzana who followed up the original shot.
The Rover senior volleyed the bouncing ball into the wide open net to break the scoreless tie at the 10:24 mark of the first half.
“They came out pretty confident and a couple players had jitters early on, but we subbed them in and out early to calm them down a little bit,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said.
Belleville Mennonite’s first shot of the game came just over a minute after the opening goal as Thunder leading scorer Quinn Renno sent a shot from outside the box wide of the post.
The Thunder recorded their first shot on goal in the 14th minute, but Brockway keeper Lewis Painter was up to the task on a long-range shot by Mitchell Kauffman.
Less than a minute later Brockway looked to double its lead, as Noah Bash sent a through ball into the box for Inzana, but the senior’s shot drifted just wide of the near post as the score remained 1-0.
The next two scoring opportunities were for the visitors, as a Belleville Mennonite shot was deflected wide leading to a corner kick which did not produce a shot.
Then, in the 22nd minute, Renno had a long-range shot turned away by Painter, who made four saves on the afternoon to preserve a clean sheet.
Just 50 seconds later the Rovers used a dazzling passing display to record their second goal of the game.
Brockway worked its way down the field before a give-and-go between Bennett and Inzana set it up inside the 18-yard box on the left side of the field.
Inzana then sent a low cross through the center of the box, finding a wide open Dylan Antonuccio who fired a shot back across the goal frame toward the left post to give the hosts a 2-0 lead with 17:10 to go in the opening half.
“That second goal was a thing of beauty, it was like five or six passes connected together,” Daugherty said.
The next several minutes of the game were controlled by the Rovers, eventually leading to their third goal of the game.
Belleville Mennonite did however have its best scoring opportunity of the game during that stretch when a foul led to a free kick from around 40 yards out.
Matthew Kauffman took the direct kick, putting it on goal toward the right post as the ball sailed just over a crowd of players in the box, forcing Painter to make what proved to be his best save of the day on a diving grab at the post.
While most of Brockway’s offense was reliant on accurate passing, this time it was a strong individual effort that led to a goal.
Bash battled his way around a defender well outside of the box before working his way between a pair of Thunder players at the top of the 18-yard box.
The Rover senior then ripped a shot toward the right post, threading the ball between a crowd of players in the box and inside the post to beat Reed to push the lead to three goals with 12:21 remaining in the opening half.
Brockway eventually took the 3-0 advantage into the second half, which saw a more balanced possession than the first half, but it was still the D-9 champs with a majority of the scoring chances after the break.
“In the first half we played really well and passed the ball really well,” Daugherty said.
The home side’s first scoring opportunity of the second half came just over seven minutes in off of one of its 12 corner kicks on the day.
Inzana sent the corner in from the right side, as Bash got on the end of the cross at the back post, sending a header back into the middle to Carlson.
Carlson got a head on the ball as well, as he sent a shot toward the left post, which was picked off on the goal line by Reed to keep it a three-goal game.
The Rovers continued to keep the pressure on, as another set piece led to yet another scoring chance in the 65th minute.
Once again it was Bash getting under Inzana’s corner kick, as he sent a header on goal, but Reed made a diving save on the play.
The final goal of the game came with a little over six minutes left to play, as yet another strong passing display by the Rovers put the pressure on Belleville Mennonite and led to an own goal.
Antonuccio sent a through ball down the right side to Marchiori, who then sent a low cross into the box to Bash at the near post.
Bash was challenged by a Thunder defender on the play, as he mishit a shot from inside the 6-yard box.
Another Belleville defender then attempted to slide in front of the Rover attacker to knock the ball out of bounds, but instead sent the ball into his own net for the final goal of the game to bring the score to its final of 4-0 with 6:07 remaining.
“Now matter how you get them (wins), moving on in this tournament is not easy, so we will await the winner of GCC and Rockwood and see what we’ve got to prepare for,” Daugherty said.
Brockway will now visit Greensburg Central Catholic in the semifinal round Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Norwin High School in North Huntingdon.
The WPIAL champion Centurions defeated District 5 champ Rockwood 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
BROCKWAY 4,
BELLEVILLE MENNONITE 0
Score by Halves
Belleville 0 0 —0
Brockway 3 1 — 4
First Half
BW—Dom Inzana (Nolan Swanson assist), 10:24
BW—Dylan Antonuccio (Marcus Bennett assist), 22:50
BW—Noah Bash, 27:39
Second Half
BW—Own goal (Belleville clearance attempt knocked into goal), 73:53
Statistics
Shots: Belleville 6, Brockway 26. Saves: Belleville 11 (Aiden Reed), Brockway 4 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: Belleville 2, Brockway 12.