BROCKWAY — Brockway converted on a pair of set pieces in the opening half and road a stellar goalkeeping performance from Lewis Painter to a 5-0 victory over visiting Elk County Catholic Thursday night.
Both teams attempted to set the tone early in the physical-minded contest, as neither side were able to break through the opposing defense which led to no shots on goal in the opening several minutes.
Then, in the seventh minute the Rovers earned a free kick near the top corner of the ECC 18-yard box as Marcus Bennett lined up to take the kick.
The sophomore hit a low line drive into the box that took a deflection and sailed on goal, but Crusader freshman keeper Ryan Jovenitti was up to the task to deflect away the game’s first shot on goal.
The deflected ball bounced directly to Noah Bash who was charing in at the far post on the play, as Bash put the ball in to the open net to break the ice and give Brockway a 1-0 lead at the 33:24 mark of the opening half.
“Good set piece, it wasn’t clean, but we’ll take any kind of ricochet that’ll put a point on the board especially early in the game to get that momentum started,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said.
The head coach added that he felt it was important for his team to match ECC’s physicality from start to finish.
“We talked abut that all week that we just couldn’t let them run all over us, Elk County is always fast and physical,” Daugherty said. “They came out and were true to the test tonight.”
Over the next 20 minutes of the game the two sides went back-and-forth with offensive opportunities, but both starting keepers were up to the task to keep it a one-goal game.
Elk County Catholic’s best chance to tie the game was in the 21st minute, as Regis Wortman fired a shot that appeared destined for the back of the net, but Painter laid out to make a diving save and preserve the lead.
The Crusaders’ next opportunity came on a well-struck shot from Jacob Koss from the top of the box that was placed just under the bar.
Painter came up big once again, leaping to get a hand on the shot and send it harmlessly over the bar, as the Rover defense cleared away the ensuing corner to preserve the lead.
A few minutes later Dylan Antonuiccio worked his way into space in the ECC box and fired a shot on goal, as Jovenitti was there to turn it away.
For the second time in the half, a Brockway player was in the right place at the right time, as this time it was Garret Park to fire the rebound into the back of the net to double the home side’s lead with 11:44 left in the first half.
Just over a minute later the Rovers earned a penalty kick on a hard foul inside the box, as Bennett stepped to the spot and fired a low shot to Jovenitti’s left and into the net to make it a three-goal game at the 30:37 mark.
The Crusaders continued a relentless attack on the offensive end in the closing minutes of the half, but saw their two best opportunities drift wide of the post as Brockway took a 3-0 advantage into the half.
Elk County Catholic looked to cut into the lead just past the midway point of the second half, as Wortman ripped a shot on goal from well outside the box.
Painter was there once again to preserve the shutout, leaping to deflect the ball over the crossbar with 17:20 left in the game.
The Rover keeper finished the game with eight saves to preserve a clean sheet, while Jovenitti made five saves in net for the Crusaders.
“Painter played one heck of a game back there,” Daugherty said. “These guys (ECC) have been scoring goals all season long, to shut them out, he played a great game and our defense locked down.”
Elk County Catholic finished with a 21-18 edge in shots in the game, as it also earned seven corner kicks in the loss to Brockway’s two.
A few minutes later Brockway had a chance of its own and was able to convert to make it a four-goal game.
Linkin Nichols set up Eli Fremer in the box, as the junior took advantage and deposited it into the back of the net with 14:12 left to play.
As time ticked down Brockway used a throw-in in the offensive half to score the game’s final goal, as Ryan Lin eventually found Antonuccio in the box.
Antonuccio settled the ball and worked his way past an ECC defender before firing a shot into the net with 14 seconds left to play to bring the final score to 5-0.
Brockway is back in action Saturday on the road against Hollidaysburg at 12 p.m., while ECC hosts Brookville Monday at 7 p.m.
“We know they (Hollidaysburg) are gonna be beg and physical just like these guys and we’ll see what we’ve got,” Daugherty said.