BROCKWAY — Thursday night’s boys soccer matchup between Kane and Brockway had some buzz about it going in local soccer circles, put what some thought might be a tight contest proved not to be as the host Rovers came away with a convincing 5-0 victory.
Brockway (8-1) used a strong opening 20 minutes to seize control — both in tempo and on the scoreboard with a pair of goals by sophomore Dylan Antonuccio.
Kane never recovered from there as the Rovers only got stronger as the game progressed, with the trio of Jared Marchiori, Marcus Bennett and Noah Bash dominating the action in the midfield all night.
Antonuccio, making his first varsity start, finished with a hat-trick, while Marchiori and junior Ryan Lin also found the back of the net.
With Brockway controlling the midfield, Kane only mustered five shots in the game. Rover keeper Lewis Painter needed to make just three saves to record the shutout.
“It was definitely our best start to a game we’ve had so far, and probably our best passing performance,” said Rovers coach Andy Daugherty. “We were pretty excited about that at halftime. We’ve also been working on possession non-stop, and it’s actually starting to come together.
“Our midfielders played great and that’s what we expect out of them. And, we got a good performance out of Dylan Antonuccio tonight. It was first time we put him in the starting lineup and he produced.”
As good a start at Brockway had, Kane registered the game’s first shot, a long attempt that was easily saved by Painter.
From there, it was all Rovers in the ensuing 15 minutes as they kept constant pressure on the Kane net and keeper Alec Hucabone, who did his part ot keep his team in the game with six first-half saves.
Bash and Marchiori each had shots be just off the mark in the sixth and seventh minutes, respectively, before Antonuccio struck for the first off a pass from Bash 11 minutes into the game.
He nearly made it 2-0 less than a minute later, but Hucabone made a leaping save to knock Antonuccio’s shot out of play for a corner kick.
Hucabone then tuned away a shot by Linkin Nichols, while Bennett had a long shot from outside the box sail just high in the 15th minute.
Antonuccio didn’t miss on his next chance, burying a shot into the back of the net in the 17th minute to put the Rovers up 2-0. Marchiori then made it 3-0 when he scored off a pass from Ryan Lin with 14:48 left in the half.
Brockway took that 3-0 advantage into the break and carried its momentum into the second 40 minutes.
Bash had a shot stopped just over a minute in before Kane made a quick rush up the field. John Feikls found himself with an open look inside the box, but Painter made the stop. The Wolves managed just one more shot the rest of the way.
Antonuccio completed hit hat-trick in the 8th minute, thanks in large part to Nichols who made a strong run up the left side. A Wolves defender tried to poke the ball away from Nichols, and he went down to the ground, but he managed to maintain possession.
He quickly got up and fired a cross into the box past a diving Hucabone to a waiting Antonuccio, who calmly redirected it home for a 4-0 Rovers lead.
Brockway maintained that advantage for most of the second half.
Hucabone stopped a pair of hard shots from Eli Fremer just past the midway point of the half, while defender Joe Hertel headed a shot just over the Wolves net on a corner kick play in the 62nd minute.
Brockway netted one final goal with 5:59 to play when Alex Carlson played a long ball into the Wolves’ box. After a short flurry where the ball bounced around a little, Lin tracked it done and blasted home a shot for the final goal of the night.
“Kane is a decent team, and we were expecting a good game from them,” said Daugherty. “They played a lot of teams up north good so far, and we knew they would be tough. But, I think we broke them down pretty early, and we could see their heads hanging a little bit.”
The Rovers are back in action Monday at DuBois Central Catholic.