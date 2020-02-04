BROCKWAY — Brockway was able to hold off visiting Cameron County in a thrilling fourth quarter to secure a 61-56 victory on Senior Night Monday.
“I thought our guys played really well, for the most part except for a stretch here or there, we took care of the ball, we shot the bell well and for the most part I thought our defense was pretty good,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said.
“I thought we did a good job on limiting their looks from three, we knew that three of their guys could really knock them down so we had to pick our poison.”
The Rovers honored their five seniors in Jon Wood, Alec Freemer, Elijah Snell, Chad Bennett and Brock Cramer prior to the game.
The first four started the game, while Cramer has been out the entire season due to an injury.
“The seniors got us off to a good start in the game and down the stretch different guys stepped up and made plays,” Clark said.
“On senior night to get a win is always the goal, to send them out with the memory of a win and we were able to close it out and do that tonight.”
Brockway (6-12) used a dominant second quarter to take a 32-20 lead into the half, before the visitors came storming back in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 39-35 heading into the final quarter of play.
The fourth quarter saw the teams go back-and-forth as each time the Red Raiders looked to grab the momentum, the home side responded on the other end, as Brockway was able to hold a slim lead throughout the frame.
After a bit of a slow start to the fourth, the two teams combined to score 34 points over the final 3:57 of the game.
Freemer sparked a 7-2 Rovers’ run to open the quarter by using a euro step to get around his defender before laying it in with his left hand, as Austin Schmader followed with a bucket before Wood later capped the run with a three-pointer to make it 46-37 with 5:24 left to play.
After a nearly minute and a half scoreless drought, Dylan Guisto began to pull Cameron County back into the game with a quick 4-0 run, scoring on the inside before adding a pair of foul shots.
The free-throw line is what kept the Red Raiders in the game, as they took to the line 27 times on the night, making 19 of those shots.
The visitors continued to slowly cut into the lead, as they eventually got within one on a basket on the inside by Caden Beldin with 2:21 remaining in the game.
The one-point deficit proved to be as close as the Red Raiders would come, as Marcus Bennett took in a long pass on the ensuing inbounds play and scored in the paint to push the lead back to three.
Marcus Bennett later found Freemer on a long pass, who got around his defender along the sideline for an easy lay in to bring the score to 56-52 with 33 seconds to go.
Guisto then went 1-of-2 at the line to bring the visitors back within a possession with 24.8 seconds remaining as Cameron County was forced to send the Rovers to the line.
Jared Marchiori drew a foul with 15.9 ticks to go, but was unable to convert the front end of a one-and-one.
However, Schmader came up with a key offensive rebound before drawing a foul 2.7 seconds later, as he was able to sink both foul shots to push the lead to five.
The Red Raiders were not done yet, as Dino Brown hit a three-pointer on the other end with 10 seconds to go to bring it back to a two-point game.
After Freemer made the front end of a one-and-one, the senior saw his second free throw roll of the rim, but Schmader was there once again to grab the offensive rebound.
Schmader then sealed the victory by once again going 2-of-2 at the line with three seconds remaining to bring the final score to 61-56.
The teams traded runs in the opening quarter, as Cameron County delivered the final one, closing the frame on an 8-2 run to take a 16-12 advantage into the second quarter.
Brockway then took over in the second, as it quickly took the lead on a three-pointer by Freemer followed by a bucket on the inside from Schmader off a nice dish from Wood.
After Beldin went 1-of-2 at the line to briefly tie the game, the Rovers went on a 10-0 run to take their first double digit lead of the night.
Schmader got the run started with a pair of foul shots, as Freemer followed with a bucket before three scores in a row from Wood.
Freemer finished with a game-high 24 points, while Wood followed with 16 and Schmader added 12 points in the win.
Cameron County got the deficit down to single digits in the final minute of the half, before Marcus Copelli drained a three-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to send the Rovers into the half up 32-20.
The Red Raiders then began to battle back in the third quarter, using an 8-0 run on their way to cutting the home side’s lead down to four heading into the fourth quarter before Brockway held on for the five-point win.
“Overall I was just pleased with the effort from all the guys, we needed contributions from everybody and it was just a great effort and great win,” Clark said.
“Hopefully this will give us a little momentum here to finish up the season strong and see what happens.”
Brockway is back in action Wednesday as it plays host to Johnsonburg for its final home game of the season before closing the regular season with three straight road games.