ST. MARYS — The Brockway baseball team made the trek north to St. Marys Saturday in search of a much needed victory, and that’s just what the Rovers got as they upended Elk County Catholic, 9-4, at Berwind Park.
The Rovers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second, then put up a six-spot in the fifth to take a commanding 9-1 advantage. The Crusaders didn’t go away quietly though and scored three times in the bottom of the seventh after Brockway starter Ezra Swanson hit the 100-pitch limit.
However, it proved to be too little, too late as the Rovers finished off the five-run victory for its second win of the season, which ended a six-game losing streak.
Swanson silenced the ECC bats most of the day, allowing onee unearned run on five hits while striking out nine and walking two in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Swanson struck out the first batter in the seventh as he reached the pitch limit. The Rovers went to Conner Ford in relief, and he was promptly greeted by a Tommy Slay double to left.
David Anderson followed with a single to plate Slay and later scored himself on a two-out triple by Luke Ginther, who came home on an error before Ford struck out Joe Tettis to end the game.
Elk County may have finished strong, but it was all Brockway before the seventh.
After a scoreless first, Brockway (2-11) grabbed the lead with its three-run second.
The Rovers loaded the bases with one out against ECC starter Jordan DePrator as Andrew Brubaker singled and Matthew Brubaker and Ford drew walks. Marcus Bennett then delivered a single to right to score a pair of runs. Ben Glasl followed with a squeeze bunt that plated Ford to make it 3-0.
Elk County got a run back in the bottom of the inning when DePrator singled with one out and later scored on a passed ball.
Things stayed 3-1 into the fifth before the Rovers exploded for six runs on four hits and an error.
Dylan Bash opened the inning with a walk, while Daniel Shugarts was hit by a pitch. Both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch before DePrator recorded a strikeout.
Andrew Brubaker then came through with a single to that brought home bash, while Matthew Brubaker doubled in two more runs to make it 6-1. After Ford reached on an error, Bennett put down a safety squeeze that advanded Ford but also scored Matthew Brubaker.
Glasl punctuated the big inning with a double to left to chase home Ford to give the Rovers the 9-1 lead they took into the bottom of the seventh.
Swanson, Andrew Brubaker and Bennett all finished with two hits, with Bennett driving in three runs.
Brockway is scheduled to host Johnsonburg today, weather permitting.
BROCKWAY 9,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
Brockway 030 060 0 — 9
ECC 010 000 3 — 4
Brockway—9
Ben Glasl cf 4112, Ezra Swanson p-rf 4021, Dylan Bash 2b 3110, Daniel Shugarts 3b 3100, Lance Fitzgerald dh 4010, Marcus Copelli 1b 0000, Andrew Brubaker c 4221, Matthew Brubaker ss 3212, Conner Ford lf-p 2200, Marcus Bennett rf-lf 3023. Totals: 30-9-10-9.
Elk County Catholic—4
Tommy Slay ss 4110, David Anderson 2b-p-2b 4121, Dominic Zambanini c 3010, Luke Ginther cf 4131, Joe Tettis lf-rf-p 4000, Mark Kraus 1b 3000, Jordan DePrator p-2b-3b 3110, Mason McAllister rf 1000, Joey Geci lf 2000, Colby Nussbaum 3b 2000, Timmy Brannock rf 0000. Totals: 30-4-8-2.
Errors: Brockway 2, ECC 4. LOB: Brockway 7, ECC 7. DP: Brockway 0, ECC 1. 2B: Glasl, M. Brubaker; Slay. 3B: Ginther. SAC: Bennett. SB: Glasl. J. Swanson; DePrator.
Pitching
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO; Conner Ford-2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
ECC: Jordan DePrator-5 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO; David Anderson-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Joe Tettis-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Swanson. Losing pitcher: DePrator.