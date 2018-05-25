BROOKVILLE — Back in the District 9 Class AA finals again for a second straight year, the Brockway Rovers baseball team sent a Route 28 nemesis home for the season.
Breaking up a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth inning and then holding on at the end, the Rovers ousted defending champion Brookville with a 7-5 win at McKinley Field Thursday afternoon.
That ended a two-year, five-game losing streak to the Raiders, including last year’s 2-0 loss in the D-9 AA Championship game.
Instead, it’ll be the 9-11 Rovers facing Johnsonburg for a third time this year next Wednesday in the D-9 final at Showers Field in DuBois.
“It is a good feeling,” said Rovers head coach Terry Moore, whose team lost twice in a span of four days to the Raiders almost two weeks ago. “They play us tough every time and we were finally able to put it all together and score enough runs to get past them. Pitching has kept us in it every time we played them and we just couldn’t score enough runs and today, it happened.”
This time, the Rovers put the ball in play, took advantage of sloppy Brookville defense and got gutty pitching performances from Tyler Serafini and Tino Inzana.
Serafini threw 38 pitches in the first inning, but gave up just two runs in a damage-control effort and despite having just two hits off Raiders starter Dane Lyle when they chased him two batters into the top of the fifth, the score was tied at 3-3.
Then in the sixth, the Raiders’ fifth error of the game with two outs put runners on second and third for Zane Puhala, who drilled a single through the left side to score two runs.
Puhala, who went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and those two big RBIs, scored on Serafini’s single to put the Rovers up 6-3.
“It took us awhile to get going, to loosen up and get in the groove of playing and we had a nice inning there and put some runs on the board,” Moore said. “We put the pressure back on them and that’s what we’ve been talking about all season, getting back to this point and maybe playing them again in the playoffs and it’s definitely a really good feeling.
The Rovers added an insurance run in the seventh on Zach Foradori’s two-out single that scored Angelo Inzana.
But the Raiders rallied in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting, yet, as the day went for them, came up short despite going 5-for-6 in the inning yet scoring just two runs.
Three straight singles by Lyle, Cole Labenne and Trenton Gihousen loaded the bases with two outs. However, Tyler Park grounded into a double play, a run scoring.
Chase Palmer hit an infield single on a chopper down the third-base line before Brady Caylor singled in a run to plate Gilhouse, but Palmer was thrown out in a rundown to end the game.
The Raiders wound up stranding 11 runners, hit into two double plays and of the seven runs scored by the Rovers, six were unearned off Lyle and reliever Seth Dunkle.
“Bottom line, we made too many mistakes,” said Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry, whose team finished 10-9 a year after a run to the state semifinals. “To win a playoff game, you have to pitch well, play defense and run the bases and we pitched OK, but didn’t run the bases very well and made too many errors. We gave them too many opportunities and credit to them, they took advantage of them.”
NOTES: The Rovers, seeded sixth last year and seventh this year, are looking for their first D-9 title since winning back-to-back Class AA titles (two-class setup back then) in 1994 and 1995. They also beat Curwensville to win the Class AA crown in 1988. ... Tino Inzana got the win, going the final three innings. Dunkle threw the final three for the Raiders to take the loss. ... Johnsonburg beat the Rovers twice during the year, 9-3 and 5-4.
