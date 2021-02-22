BROCKWAY — If you’re a Brockway basketball fan, Saturday proved to be quite the day as school’s boys and girls teams pulled of a a varsity doubleheader sweep.
The Rovers opened the day with a thrilling last-second win against Clarion, 52-49, while the Lady Rovers completed the sweep with a 51-31 victory against rival DuBois Central Catholic.
The girls victory was a milestone one for head coach Dick Esposito as it was the 200th of his coaching career. Esposito has recorded 113 of those wins while guiding the Lady Rovers during two different tenures, while 87 came when coaching the DCC boys from 1980-86.
The boys game stole the show on the day though, as the Rovers rallied from a 43-36 deficit with 5:43 to play against Clarion to beat the Bobcats on a running 3-pointer by Austin Schmader at he final buzzer.
Clarion had the ball in a tie game (49-49) following a Rover turnover with 7.3 seconds remaining. The Bobcats imbounded the ball and Ethan Burford tried to make a long pass for a final shot.
However, Schmader intercepted the pass at halfcourt, took a couple dribbles and drained a runner from behind the 3-point line to give the Rovers just their second win of the year (2-9). Clarion fell to 11-5. Those three points were Schmader’s only ones of the game.
Noah Adams led Brockway with 14 points, while Lewis Painter had 13.
On the other end, Brockway shut down Clarion’s leading scorer Cal German (20.7 ppg) and held him to just five points on the day. Beau Verdill led the Bobcats with a game-high 19, while Christian Simko added 11.
Brockway is back in action today at Sheffield.
In game two, the Lady Rovers held of a third-quarter charge by DCC to win going away by 20 points.
Brockway looked to have a comfortable 26-12 halftime lead, but DCC opened the second half on a 10-0 run to get within four points at 26-22. That prompted a timeout by Esposito, who obviously said the right things during that minute break.
The Lady Rovers responded with a 14-2 run to end the third to go back up 16 (40-24) after three quarters.
Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood led the Lady Rovers with 17 points. Buttery added 14 rebounds, while Wood had personal-highs in rebounds (7) and steals (6). Ciara Morelli added seven points, while Nikki baker had five points and 11 rebounds.
Paris Farley (12) and Kayley Risser (11) each reached double figures for the Lady Cardinals, who fell to 6-10.
Both teams play tonight. Brockway (7-5) travels to DuBois, while DCC hosts Clearfield in a varsity only game at 7:15 p.m.