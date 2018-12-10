The high school wrestling season kicked over the weekend, and several area teams put together strong showings at their respective tournaments.
Brockway made the trek out east to the Darren Klingerman Invitational in Bloomsburg and brought home the team crown after crowning one champion and placing nine of its 11 entrants in the top six, while DuBois had one champion and placed five wrestlers at the Eastern Area Wrestling Invitational in the Pittsburgh area.
In the Northwest corner of the state, Redbank Valley collected three champs while landing nine of its 14 wrestlers on the podium en route to winning the team title at the Hickory Invite. Ridgway also had three wrestlers place in Hickory.
Across the state in Williamsport, Clearfield had seven wrestlers place at the annual Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Tournament to finish 12th in the team standings.
Inzana led the way for the Rovers in Bloomsburg, as the top seed went 3-0 with two pins on his way to winning the 120-pound weight class. Inzana blanked Hanover’s Joe Rawley, 4-0, in the finals.
Brockway had three others wrestlers — Anthony Glasl (138), Linkin Nichols (152) and Garrett McClintick (195) — reach the finals before suffering their first losses of the season. All three went 3-1, with Glasl recording three falls.
Glasl was pinned with a second remaining in the 138 finals by returning Class AA state medalist Nathan Higley of Sullivan County, while Nichols was pinned in his final by returning state qualifier DJ Erickson of Hanover. McClintick dropped a tight 5-3 decision to Mahoney’s Colin Fegley in a battle of returning state qualifiers.
Freshman Mark Palmer made an impressive debut for the Rovers, going 5-1 with five falls to place third at 113. His lone loss came in the quarterfinals to eventual champ Sheldon Seymour, a returning state medalist from Troy.
Palmer also won the award for the most pins in the shortest amount of time.
Eric Johnson also captured a third-place finish, going 4-1 with two pins at 182. His lone loss was a 9-0 setback to eventual champ Cameron Andrews from North Penn-Liberty.
Other Rovers who placed were Garret Park (5th at 132, 3-2), Noah Bash (5th at 160, 4-2) and Andrew Hickman (6th at 170, 3-3). Bash recorded three pins and Hickman two.
“We had a good weekend earning the team title at the 24 team tournament,” said Rovers coach Eric Grecco. “We had some highlights, but we also have things that we still need to improve on and fix. Overall, the team rallied together, and we were able to walk away with nine medalists.”
DuBois’ trip to Gateway High School was headlined by junior Ed Scott capturing the title at 138 pounds. Teammates Chandler Ho (126) and Dalton Woodrow (152) each placed third, while Trenton Donahue (132) was fourth. Alex O’Harrah added a fifth-place finish at heavyweight.
Scott went 4-0 with three pins, with his lone non-pin being a 5-3 victory against Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears in the finals.
Ho and Woodrow each went 4-1 on the weekend, with Ho recording two falls.
Ho lost in the quarterfinals but bounced back with three straight wins, including a 6-2 decision against Mount Lebanon’s Sean McKinney to avenge a 9-8 loss to McKinney in the quarterfinals.
Woodrow reached the semifinals before suffering a tough 7-6 setback to eventual runner-up Connor Trowbridge of Souderton. The senior responded with a pair a wins in the consy bracket, topping West Mifflin’s Frank Guzzi, 3-2, in the third-place match.
Donahue went 4-2 in his return to the mat for the Beavers, while O’Harrah also put together a 4-2 weekend that featured three falls.
DuBois had six others wrestlers compete at the event, and all but one recorded at least one victory as the Beavers finished seventh in the teams standings with 138 points. Kiski won the team title with 241 points.
Eric Schneider (182), Garrett Starr (170) and Gauge Gulvas (145) each went 2-2, while freshman Braxton Adams and sophomore Kam Stevenson each went 1-2 — recording their first varsity wins in the process.
Up in Hickory, Redbank Valley saw Ridge Cook (106), Mason Songer (120) and Aidan Gardner (220) all land on top the podium at their respective weights.
Songer and Gardner each went 4-0, with Gardner winning all four of his bouts by fall. Gardner decked Kane’s Ty Stahli with one second remaining in their 220-pound finals bout to take home the title.
Cook, a freshman who went 3-0, topped Hickory’s Coy Miller, 6-2, in the 106 finals, while Songer upended Port Allegany’s Reese Vollmer, 9-2, in the 120 title match.
Bulldog Brayden Altobelli went 2-1 in placing second at 126, while teammate Ethan Wiant went 6-1 to place third at 132. Wiant won four straight in the consy bracket to collect his third-place finish.
Travis Crawford (3-2) was fourth at 160, while Trenton Rupp (113, 2-3) added a sixth-place finish. Chris Shaffer (145, 4-2) and Hudson Martz (182, 3-2) each added seventh places.
Twelve of the 14 Bulldogs who competed on the weekend won at least one bout.
As for Ridgway, heavyweight Jake Kunselman led the Elker contingent with a third-place finish. He went 5-1 on the weekend with four pins. Kunselman was pinned in his opening bout by eventual runner-up Nick Knowles of Sheffield but then ripped off five straight victories.
Ridgway also got a fourth-place finish from Gary Emerick (126, 4-2) and an eighth-place finish from Jake Wickett (152, 2-3).
Elker Luke Tomaski went 2-2 at 138 but didn’t place.
In Williamsport, senior Caleb Freeland led the Bison contingent, placing third at 152. Freeland went 4-1 on the weekend, with his lone loss being a 3-1 decision against Palisades’ Ben Haubert in the semifinals. The Bison beat Central Mountain’s Alonzo Henry 5-0 in the third-place bout.
Teammate Avry Gisewhite placed sixth at heavyweight after reaching the semifinals with a pair of wins.
Karson Kline took seventh at 120, while Luke Freeland (132) and Nick Domico (195) rounded out the Bison placewinners with eighth-place finishes.
Kline, Luke Freeland and Billotte all went 3-2, while McGonigal was 3-3. Domico also had two wins, as did 138-pounder Justin Hand, who did not place.
