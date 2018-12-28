MECHANICSBURG — The Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State Football Teams for Class 2A, 4A and 6A were released Thursday, and six local players came away with honors.
The group is headlined by Clearfield senior quarterback Isaac Rumery and Brookville senior receiver Bryan Dworek, who received All-State honors at those positions in Class 4A and 2A, respectively, for the second straight season.
The other four area players were All-State selections for the first time.
Rumery was joined on the Class 4A All-State squad by junior offensive lineman Quenton Bloom. Dworek also had a teammate on the Class 2A All-State squad in fellow senior receiver Cabe Park, as the pair were two of the four receivers voted to the team.
Other first-time All-State selections in Class 2A were Ridgway senior defensive back Daunte Allegretto and Brockway placekicker Zane Puhala.
Rumery, who was recently named Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year, was the trigger man for an explosive offense that powered the Bison to their ninth undefeated regular season and yet another district title and trip to the state playoffs.
Rumery, headed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on, completed nearly 70 percent of his passes (122 of 176) and led the area in passing yards (2,532) and touchdown passes (26) while throwing just five interceptions. He finished with a stellar QB rating of 139.7.
He added 554 yards and 13 TDs on the ground while also making an impact on defense.
Rumery, who owns three of the Top 5 single-season passing yardage totals in Clearfield history, ended his career as the Bison’s all-time passing yards leader with 7,006. That broke the old record of 6,088 set by Chad Kroell back in 1994.
He also ranks second to Kroell in school history in completions (373), attempts (613) and touchdown passes (77 to Kroell’s 79).
A lot of the success Rumery — and the entire Bison offense enjoyed — came as the result of Bloom’s emergence along the offensive line.
Bloom (6-0, 307), who transferred into the school district prior to the season, emerged as one of the top lineman in District 9 and helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 43.8 points and 435.3 yards per game.
He anchored an offensive line allowed the Bison to feature a 2,500-yard passer in Rumery, to 1,000-yard rushers (Caleb Freeland and Brett Zattoni) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Jake Lezzer). Taye Lynch fell just four yards short of give Clearfield a second 1,000-yard receiver.
In Class 2A, Dworek and Park proved to be a formidable duo at the receiver position for whoever was throwing passes for Brookville this season.
Dworek didn’t quite put up the numbers he did a year ago after a preseason injury forced him to miss the first three games of the season. Despite that, Dworek still hauled in a team-high 72 catches for 1,057 yards and 10 TDs.
He had five 100-yard games and set school single-season records for catches (17 vs. Karns City in Week 4) and yards (322 vs. Kane in Week 7) and tied a single-game record with 5 TD catches in that game against Kane during the season.
As for Park, he stepped up in Dworek’s absence early in the season and gave the Raiders a second No. 1 receiver once Dworek returned.
Park hauled in 61 catches for an area-best 1,285 yards, He also had an area-leading 17 TDs catches.
The senior had five 100-yard games and went over 280 yard twice. He set school single-game records in catches (15), yards (290) and TD catches (5) in a season-opening 69-60 win against Bradford. Dworek would go on to break two of those records and tie the third later in the year.
Allegretto made an impact in all phases of the game for the Elkers and was the main cog in the secondary for a stellar defensive unit that allowed 13.5 points per game and just 10 points per game against District 9 opponents. Ridgway also tied Clearfield for the best turnover ratio in the area with a +17.
Allegretto led the Tri-County Area with seven interceptions and 20 passes defensed to go along with 47 tackles (21 solos), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
As for Puhala, he is the latest standout placekicker/punter the Brockway program has produced and joins his predecessors — the Esposito Brothers (Phil and Jarrett) — in earning All-State accolades.
He booted an area-best nine field goals while going 38 of 40 on extra points to finish second in the area in kicking points with 65.
Puhala, who kicked two field goals in three different games, had four from 30-plus yards on the season with a long of 36 at Bradford.
He also helped the Rovers win the field-position battle with his strong kickoffs and solid punting throughout the season.
