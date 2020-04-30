A runner’s makeup and mentality is often very different from most athletes.
They often times train different, think different and look at their live events — and everything surrounding that race — different. And that largely comes from the fact running is one of the few sports that is totally about you and what you alone do — even in a team setting.
DuBois senior Kyra Hoover certainly falls into that category, as the two-sport athlete did nothing but run during her high school career while competing in cross country as well as track and field.
“I always loved the competition,” said Hoover. “In both my sports, even though your team is beside you, during the race, it’s normally you against everyone else, trying to get the best time. The most competition we have is at invitationals.
“There’s nothing like standing on the track waiting to take the baton for the anchor leg of the 4 by 4 relay or waiting for the gun at the start line for a crowded cross country invite. It’s exhilarating.
“My favorite moment in both my sports is the minute after a race. Everyone left everything they had on the track or the course and the team name on your uniform doesn’t matter anymore. Every runner congratulates each other on the race, because each person knows how tough it was.”
Hoover enjoyed her share of success in both sports over the years and was on her way to being a four-time letterwinner in both had the track season not been canceled this spring because of COVID-19. She was involved in both since the seventh grade.
She competed at districts every season in both sports with the exception of her freshman campaign in cross country, but improved her finishing spot each of her final three years.
Being the lone Class 3A cross country school in District 9, DuBois had to compete at the District 6 Championships, where Hoover was placed 25th as a sophomore and 19th as a junior.
She saved her best race for last, as the Lady Beaver posted a time of 21:21 to finish 14th in her final cross country race a senior at the D-6 Championships last fall. She just missed her first trip to states by two spots and helped the Lady Beavers to a runner-up finish in the team standings behind State College.
Hoover pointed to that race as the favorite of her career. What she didn’t realize at the time was it also would be her last time running in an official event in a DuBois uniform.
“We went to the course (at old Indian Valley Elementary Center) at the beginning of the season for an invite, but I couldn’t run due to an injury,” said Hoover. “We went back for districts, and I finally broke my PR (personal record) I set back in my freshman year. It was my last race with some of my favorite people running with me, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that opportunity.”
On the track, Hoover captured a half dozen medals in the 10 overall events she competed in at the District 9 Class 3A Championships in her first three seasons.
Hoover won a pair of bronze medals as a freshman in the 400 dash and 4x400 relay. She followed that up with a silver medal her sophomore season in the 4x800 relay. She just missed two more medals when the Lady Beavers crossed the line fourth in the 4x400 and was sixth in the in 400 (both spots just off podium). She also was eighth in the 800 that year.
The Lady Beaver came back strong her junior year and landed on the podium in three of her four events. She won bronze in both the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and also was fourth in the 400. She added a seventh in the 800.
Hoover never got the chance to add to that medal haul as a senior though.
“I found out that all schools were shut down for two weeks at track practice and I was crushed,” said the Lady Beaver. “I knew my senior season, along with other athletes’ final seasons, were in jeopardy. I tried to remain hopeful about potentially being back in school to finish out my last high school sports season, but I knew it was most likely going to be cancelled.
“I understand the precautions due to the virus were necessary, but it doesn’t make the pain of missing my last track season go away. The worst part is knowing I’ve already run all my last track events without realizing it at the time (as a junior), while thinking I always have next season.”
Of her two sports, Hoover said cross country was her favorite.
“It has more of a family feel to it, and I grew up with the team over the years,” said Hoover. “I met some of my best friends through cross country back in seventh grade, and we’ve run every season together since then.
“Running isn’t always enjoyable, but the team bonds over the tough practices and the days where we’d run eight or more miles.”
As for her role model, Hoover couldn’t pick just one person.
“I don’t have a specific role model, but I’ve always looked up to all my coaches over the years, and I’ve had quite a few,” she said. “Most of them competed in the same place I am years ago, and you could always tell they cared about each member of the team.
“A certain track coach I had always pushed us in practices, threw us in track events we weren’t sure about and made sure we were in certain heats at invites to make sure we were against competition that would push us all because he saw our potential when we didn’t, which I’m very thankful for.”
Outside of sports, Hoover is a member of the National Honor Society and plays church volleyball.
The daughter of Larry and Wende Hoover, the Lady Beaver has an older brother Nicholas (2018 grad) who was in marching band and a younger sister Lauren (sophomore) who competes in cross country and track and field and also is in the marching band.
After graduation, Hoover plans to attend Slippery Rock University for pre-engineering. She has yet to decide if she will continue her running career at The Rock.