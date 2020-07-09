DuBOIS — In a game dominated by pitching, Wednesday’s Little League matchup between S&T Bank and LCPS at Way Memorial Field had plenty of late-game drama as S&T Bank held on to win 2-0.
Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, LCPS loaded the bases, putting the tying run at second and the potential game-winning run at first with just one out in the frame.
LCPS reliever Grady Galiczynski was then able to force Mason Dinkfelt to hit into an infield fly for the second out of the inning.
Next up was cleanup hitter Ben Yale, as Yale and Galiczynski battled and eventually worked the count full.
Galiczynski was able to blow the full-count pitch by Yale for strike three to close out the game and secure the 2-0 victory.
The first four innings were controlled by each team’s starting pitcher, as Yale and S&T Bank starter Samson Deeb went toe-to-toe on the mound.
Deeb looked to help his own cause before even taking to the mound, as he led off the top of the first with a double to right field before moving up to third on a groundout to third off the bat of Jonathan Reed.
Yale responded by striking out the following batter then forcing a groundout to short to get out of the jam.
The home side had its best scoring opportunity in the early innings come in the bottom of the second as Caleb Daughtery singled through the left side between a pair of strikeouts.
Zach Riggleman was then hit by a pitch with to put runners on first and second with two outs in the inning bringing up Harrison Blakeslee.
Deeb then forced Blakeslee to ground out to the left side, as Galiczynski fielded the grounder at short and tagged Daughtery out between second and third for the final out of the inning.
The visitors were finally able to get to Yale, who had struck out the side in both the third and fourth innings, to break the scoreless tie in the fifth inning.
Camdyn Long led off the inning with a double into left-center field, before Carter Genevro drove a single to center and moved to second when the throw went home on the play as S&T Bank had runners at second and third with nobody out.
Yale was able to strike out the next batter, then forced Blake Wadding to hit a sharp grounder to third, as third baseman Mason Dinkfelt fired to home as catcher Ryan Woodel got the tag down on Long in time for the second out.
Brady Glass kept the inning alive by drawing a walk to load the bases to bring up Alex Chamberlin, who delivered the game’s only RBIs by driving a pitch down the right-field line for a two-RBI single to plate Genevro and Wadding.
Kinley Knisley drew the second two-out walk of the inning to load the bases once again and chase Yale from the game.
Yale finished with two runs allowed on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 4 2/3 innings on the hill.
LCPS turned to Seth Wilmoth on the mound, as he struck out the first batter he faced to escape the bases-loaded jam.
The home side looked to respond in the bottom of the inning as Daughtery led off by drawing a walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch.
After Deeb fanned the next two batters, Blakeslee came through with LCPS’ second hit of the day by beating out a throw from short for an infield single to put runners on the corners with two away.
Deeb exited the game after the single, as he finished with just two hits allowed over 4 2/3 shutout innings while walking one, hitting two batters and striking out 10 on his way to picking up the win on the mound.
Galiczynski then took over the pitching for S&T Bank, as he forced Evan Dixon to groundout to the left side, as Deeb, who moved from the mound to short, took it himself to second base to force out Blakeslee and end the threat.
After Wilmoth retired the side in order in the top of the seventh, LCPS looked to rally in the home half of the frame.
Landon Schaffer got the inning started with a walk, before Galiczynski fanned the following batter for the first out of the inning.
The order then turned over, as Wilmoth and Brayden Zatsick drew back-to-back walks to load the bases to bring up the heart of the order.
Galiczynski then got out of the jam behind an infield fly and a strikeout to secure the save in a 2-0 win.
S&T Bank is back in action Friday as it takes on Hallstrom-Clark, while LCPS battles Lowes July 15.
S&T BANK 2, LCPS 0
Score By Innings
S&T Bank 000 020 — 2
LCPS 000 000 — 0
S&T Bank—2
Samson Deeb p-ss 3010, Jonathan Reed c 3000, Grady Galiczynski ss-p 3000, Camdyn Long 1b 2010, Carter Genevro 2110, Ben Bash eh 2000, Blake Wadding 2b 2110, Brady Glass rf 1000, Alex Chamberlin lf 2012, Kinley Knisley cf 1000, Mason Tyler eh 2000. Totals: 23-2-5-2.
LCPS—0
Seth Wilmoth ss-p 2000, Brayden Zatsick cf 2000, Mason Dinkfelt 3b-2b 3000, Ben Yale p-3b 3000, Caleb Daughtery 1b 2010, Ryan Woodel c 2000, Zach Riggleman 2b 1000, Harrison Blakeslee lf 2010, Evan Dixon rf 2000, Landon Schaffer eh-lf 0000, Jack Shaffer eh-rf 2000. Totals: 21-0-2-0.
Errors: S&T Bank 0, LCPS 0. LOB: S&T Bank 5, LCPS 8. 2B: Deeb, Long. HBP: Riggleman (by Deeb), Schaffer (by Deeb).
Pitching
S&T Bank: Samson Deeb-4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO, 2 HB; Grady Galiczynski-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
LCPS: Ben Yale 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO; Seth Wilmoth-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Deeb. Losing pitcher: Yale. Save: Galiczynski.