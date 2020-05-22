NORFOLK, Va. — The United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) announced its 2020 Softball All-Senior Team on Thursday, and Penn State DuBois’ Samantha Satterlee, a Punxsutawney graduate, landed on the squad.
Satterlee, a middle infielder, was one of 17 players — and just one of five from the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) — to be named to the one-time team.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of all spring sports, the USCAA decided to go the All-Senior Team route in lieu of the traditional spring All-American teams for each of the sports it sanctions.
The team was chosen using the cumulative career statistics and achievements of all senior players in the USCAA.
Satterlee was on the inaugural Penn State DuBois softball team in 2017 and is the only player to be a part of the program’s first four seasons. Assistant coach Lauresa Gulvas also holds that distinction.
Satterlee saw a little bit of everything in her four years at Penn State DuBois. That inaugural team in 2017 went 0-10 before it had its season cut short mid-year when injuries left the Lady Nittany Lions with just eight healthy players.
Her sophomore year brought with it a new coach (Jason Kern) and new hope. The program captured its first win in 2018 and finished 5-17 before enjoying a breakout season Satterlee’s junior year in 2019.
DuBois flipped the script with its record, going 20-15 en route to finishing second in the PSUAC Tournament and earning the program’s first berth to the USCAA Small College Word Series, which was played on its home turf at Heindl Field.
The Lady Lions were off to a 4-3 start this past spring on its pre-conference trip to Florida before the season was cancelled.
Satterlee was a mainstay in the PSU DuBois lineup from the very beginning, playing in 72 of 74 games in her career — including all 35 her junior year.
She finished her PSU DuBois career as a .330 average (68-for-206) with 37 RBIs, 48 runs scored, 14 doubles, five triples and one home run.
Satterlee’s best season came as a junior when she hit .382 (39-for-102) with 20 RBIs, 27 runs, nine doubles, one triple and one homer.