DuBois Central Catholic graduate Tessa Sayers was born into a baseball family, and loving the sport became a way of life as she grew up.
Given all the time the family spent around the diamond, it should come as no surprise that the youngest Sayers fell in love with the sport so much she wanted to pursue a career in baseball.
And, she’s certainly well on her way to fulfilling that dream, as for the second straight year she will spend the Major League Baseball season working for a professional team despite the fact she has yet to graduate from college.
A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Sayers was set to start working as a media relations trainee on March 24 for the Kansas City Royals while finishing her final semester of college online while living in Missouri. Unfortunately, that start date has been pushed back with spring training halted due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The trainee position with the Royals comes on the heels of Sayers spending last year’s MLB season as a media relations intern for the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team she and her family grew up watching all their lives.
And, it is that family that has guided and supported her down the road she has embarked on.
Her older brothers Patrick and Danny both played the sport, while her father spent time as an assistant and later was the head coach at DCC. He coached both his sons during their time in a Cardinal uniform and also watched from the sidelines along with his wife Mary Mike as Tessa helped the Lady Cardinals win two District 9 titles during her softball career.
“One of my first memories is just being at the boys’ (brothers Patrick and Danny) T-Ball games because I was too young to play,” she said. “Then my dad was the assistant coach at Central and then got the head coaching job there. I couldn’t play (softball) in eighth grade because I had foot surgery, so I was at all of their games filming all their at-bats and whatever they needed.
“I mean, I remember my First Communion. We went to church, and when it was finished, we went to the ball field because one of the boys had a game. So baseball has always been our big thing.
“The boys loved baseball, and I credit them with a lot of what I’ve done and my love for baseball because I just wanted to do everything that they did when I was little. They loved baseball and loved Derek Jeter, so I loved I baseball and I loved Derek Jeter. They were really what sparked everything.
“Still, my junior year I was dead set that I was going into nursing. The one day my mom, my aunt and I were sitting around my kitchen table. Up until that point I had always loved writing and loved baseball and sports. My mom was like, ‘Tessa if you could do anything you wanted, and I told you finding a job would be no problem, what would you want to do?’
“Without missing a beat, I was like write about baseball. It just seems so natural. And, she was like, then that’s what you have to do. After that, I started to look into it and realized if I was lucky enough to have options in a career I was so passionate about, I have to follow it. That was when I was like, this is what I’m going to do.”
And, the rest as they say is history.
Sayers went went full throttle in following that dream.
As a senior at DCC, she did her senior project paper on why Pete Rose should be in the Hall of Fame. And, she went all out for the project, talking to some of the biggest names in the game to do it.
“I emailed with Rob Manfred (MLB Commissioner), and I also talked with Ken Rosenthal (MLB sports writer),” said Sayers. “I’ve actually kept in touch with him a little bit. I also talked to to Rob Biertempfel, one of the Pirates beat writers and obviously kept in touch with him a little bit. Then it was cool because I finally got to meet him last year with the Pirates.
“I also got indirect quotes from Pete Rose through one of his secretaries. It was a big project.”
After high school, Sayers split her college years between Temple and Pitt — spending two years at both universities. During her time at each, she had written for the school paper for a year and also spent a year working in media relations in each respective school’s athletics department. She was the assistant sports editor of Pitt News her junior year.
Those opportunities afforded her the chance to cover Division I sports programs on a regular basis while having the chance to be a journalist and media relations person at different times.
While at Pitt, she also got to cover the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships, where she interviewed ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe for an Instagram story she did.
“Obviously, my family has been super supportive, but I have to give credit to so many other people who have helped me get to where I am,” said Sayers. “There are my advisors and editors at Temple who laid the foundation of my writing, then the people in media relations in the athletic department there who let me get my foot in door in that.
“Then the Pitt News trusted me to be the assistant sports editor, while my bosses in the athletics department at Pitt where absolutely amazing. They let me try so many different ideas.”
She finally realized at Pitt that she wanted to go the media relations route instead of straight journalism.
“I really like atmosphere and feeling of media relations,” said Sayers. “Working for the Pitt News, I just got burned out super fast. There was one point where I said I cannot do this for rest of my life. Once I realized I could still write while doing the other stuff in media relations, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.
“It’s one of best lessons I learned though — trying everything and doing everything I could first. But, once I went into media relations and got the internship with the Pirates. I was like I’m not going to give this up now. Once I got my “in” in media relations, I was like this is definitely where I want to be.”
And, that had her doing everything with the Pirates from helping with pregame lineups and notes for both teams, all the media in the press box and each team’s broadcasters to supplying those broadcasters with any relevant information they need once the game begins. A lot of what you see and hear talked about during a broadcast comes through the work and effort of the media relations team.
“That was cool because I got to work with Steve Blass in his last season and just to get to know him personally a little bit,” she said. “I also was lucky in that when we (interns) weren’t working for the Pirates, we had opportunities to do stats for the visiting teams.
“I was able to work with some really awesome people like Chris Welsh and Thom Brennaman when the (Cincinnati) Reds came to town and Mark Grant with the (San Diego) Padres.
“I haven’t been out to Kansas City yet because of everything that has been happening, but I hope it’s the next step towards my dream. From what I’ve been told, I’ll be doing a lot of the same types of things, except during the game I’ll be the fact checker for everything they put up scoreboard, which will be cool.
“There will only be two of us, so it sounds like it’s going to be a lot more hands on, which will be a great experience to be with another team and move some place new and see what that’s all about.
“At this point, the internship with the Pirates was one of the best experiences of my life and really a dream come true. I know Major League Baseball is where I want to be, so, I’m willing to do whatever I have to do to be able to stay there and accomplish my dreams of working in MLB (full-time) — whether with the Pirates or a different organization.”