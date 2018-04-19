DuBOIS — The DuBois girls track and field team got big days from Reese Sayers and Julie Marchioni, as the senior duo played a part in seven of the Lady Beavers eight wins in a 91.5-58.5 victory against visiting Punxsutawney Wednesday.
Sayers captured a meet-high four wins, including three in individual events, on the day to help push DuBois’ team record to 4-1.
She started her day with victories in the 100 dash (13.16) and long jump (16-3 1/2) before anchoring the 4x100 relay squad to victory in 52.7 seconds. She was joined on that squad buy Alana Burton, Cayla Donahue and Maddison King.
Sayers rounded out her day by besting King by just under a second, 52.9-53.5, to take home first place in the 300 hurdles.
As for Marchioni, she collected won individual win in the 800 (2:39.4) while helping the Lady Beavers’ 4x800 and 4x400 relays to victory. She teamed up with Kyra Hoover, Trulee Stainbrook and Lauren Usaitis to cross the line first in the meet-opening 4x800 in 10:53.2.
Ashley Stewart replaced Usaitis on the 4x400 squad, which closed the meet on the track with a winning time of 4:25.7.
“Reese had a big day winning four events,” said lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “What’s impressive with her performances are two of the events (long jump, 300 hurdles) are new to her this year. That certainly says something about her athleticism.
“Fellow senior Julie Marchioni had an outstanding day, winning three events.”
DuBois’ team victory came down to more than just those two though, as the Lady Beavers’ depth in several events helped fuel the win.
Usaitis captured DuBois’ final win in the meet, taking home the 3,200 with a time of 13:44.2.
DuBois also took second place in the 13 of the 15 individual events in the meet.
King netted three of those runner-up finishes in the 100 and 300 hurdles and the triple jump.
Other Lady Beavers who placed second were Stewart (100), Hoover (400), Stainbrook (800), Emalee Horner (1,600 and 3,200), Crystal Clinger (shot put, discus), Antonia Fenice (200), Marissa King (pole vault) and Caitlin Drahushak (javelin).
“Crystal Clinger continued her solid season with impressive performances in the shop put (33-6) and discus (105-4 1/2),” said Sullivan.
DuBois swept both the 100 and 300 hurdles, with Fenice and Natalie Sprague placing third in those events, respectively, while also garnering third place in 11 other events.
Usaitis (1,600), Stewart (200, 400), Burton (long jump), Julia Bashline (100 hurdles), Gabby Snyder (shot put, discus), Morgan Allman (triple jump), Heather Gilga (pole vault) and Danielle Baumgartner (javelin) all finished third in the their respective events.
The Lady Beavers return to action Friday at the Lock Haven University Invite.
