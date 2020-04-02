ST. MARYS — While every athlete loves to win, St. Marys senior Allison Schlimm is one who enjoys the sheer rush of competing just as much coming out on top – not matter what sport she is involved in.
And, Schlimm is certainly busy when it comes to sports being a three-sport athlete who plays volleyball, basketball and softball. That should come as no surprise though, as she comes from a sport-oriented family.
She has two older siblings who played sports at St. Marys as well. Her brother Patrick, a junior at West Point, competed in football and track in high school. Sister Gina, a freshman at Point Park University, participated in volleyball, swimming and track.
Her father Joe, who is the current high principal at St. Marys, is a former head varsity football coach for the Flying Dutchmen and was at the helm when they captured the school’s first ever District 9 playoff win (a 30-14 win at Clearfield in Class 3A semifinals in 2007).
The youngest Schlimm points to her parents (Joe and Margie Schlimm) as being her role models.
“They are always supportive and push me to be the best version of myself,” she said.
And, she’s being doing that in the sports arena for quite some time.
Schlimm first organized sport was softball, which she began at the age of six. She picked up basketball in elementary school and volleyball in seventh grade.
She has been a staple at the varsity level in most of them since her freshman year. She was on her way to earning her fourth varsity level in softball this spring and collected three letters in basketball and two in volleyball.
Schlimm helped lead the Lady Dutch basketball team to three straight D-9 Class 4A runner-up finishes and a 35-14 record between her final two seasons — including 18-7 this past year.
She played in 71 of 72 games her final three seasons, scoring 155 points (6.5 ppg) and pulling down 102 rebounds (4.3 rpg) as a junior and scoring 159 points (6.6 ppg) with 81 rebounds (3.4 rpg) as a senior.
On the diamond, Schlimm has been a stalwart defensively behind the plate during her career for the Lady Dutch. She hit .264 with 10 RBIs, five doubles and two home runs a year ago as a junior on a 12-8 squad that finished as the D-9 Class 4A runner-up for the second straight year.
Schlimm said she doesn’t prefer one sport over another to play.
“My favorite sport is whatever one is in season,” she said. “I do not personally love one sport over the other. I love the excitement and energy that each sport provides. I also love making memories and forming friendships with each teammate.”
Ironically, the sport she likes the best is one she doesn’t even play — football.
“Football is actually my favorite sport,” said Schlimm. “I have been watching it for as long as I can remember. It is very exciting and fun to watch.”
As for her favorite sports moment, the Lady Dutch senior she doesn’t have have one that stands out above the rest.
“Although one specific moment does not stick out to me, winning the Elk County tournaments and making it to the district championship five times have to be the best moments,” she said.
As much as she has competed over the years, Schlimm isn’t just an athlete. She also is heavily involved in other school activities. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Team Renaissance. She also is part of the CNA program.
Like all other athletes in the state, Schlimm is currently waiting to see if she will be able to suit up for St. Marys at all for her senior season because of the sports stoppage and school closures due to COVID-19.
However, she has taken a pro-active attitude towards the unprecedented happenings in the state and country.
“Even though the closures and stoppage has been difficult and frustrating, I have no control over this situation,” she said. “So, I am trying to make the best of it. I will be sad if I don’t get to finish my senior year, though.”
After graduation, Schlimm will attend Duquesne University to major in nursing. She does not plan to play any sports in college.