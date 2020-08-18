REYNOLDSVILLE — One hundred eight cars packed the pits Saturday night for Racing Pioneers Night at Hummingbird Speedway. The Pennsylvania Thunder On The Dirt Vintage Modifieds were on hand for the first time as they joined our regular 5-divisions. The Vintage Modifieds were on display inside the grandstand and pit gates for the fans and fellow drivers to get an up close look at before the racing action began. Also, all divisions except for the Four-Cylinders were permitted to remove the roof from their car and run “Topless” for the evening.
Trophies on the night were presented by M.J. Services of Reynoldsville. Feature winners were Cody Schultz (Modified Class), Dale Zimmer (Sportsman Class), Dennis Harrison Jr. (Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks), Rich Wicker (Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models), Brandon Connor (Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks), Dave Smail (Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders) and Kenny Schaffer (BWP Bats Super Late Models).
The Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks kicked off the racing action with Dennis Harrison Jr. and Tim Powell leading the field to the green flag of their 15-lap main. Harrison Jr. took the lead on the start with Powell and Andy Frey following. On lap 2, Casey Wolfe worked by Frey to take third. On lap 3, Wolfe worked past Powell to move into second. Later that lap, a crash in turn 3 setup the first restart of the race. On the restart, Dalton Gustafson got past Powell to take third on lap 4 just before a caution flag came out for a stopped car in turn 1.
On the restart, Gustafson worked the high side to get past Wolfe for second. On lap 6, Josh Fields used the low line to pass Wolfe for third. Gustafson kept the pressure on Harrison Jr. as the laps continued to click away. A caution came out with just four laps remaining, setting up a restart. After a caution, the race saw its final restart. On the restart Harrison Jr. took the lead as Fields challenged Gustafson for second. On lap 13, Fields made the pass around Gustafson to move into second with a couple of laps left. Harrison Jr. fought off the challenges from Fields in the final laps enroute to his first win of 2020 followed by: 2) Josh Fields 3) Dalton Gustafson 4) Bill Mumau 5) Tim Powell. Steis, Frey, and Powell won the heat races.
Rich Wicker and Paul Ivory led the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models trackside for their 20-lap event. Wicker took the lead on the start with Ivory in second and Eddie Connor in third. After one lap, a stopped car on the frontstretch setup the first restart. The top 3 were Wicker, Connor, and Bob McMillen after Ivory retired from the race. On the restart, Deegen Watt worked around McMillen to move into second.
On a lap-2 restart, Wicker took the lead with Connor and George Bailey in second and third. Another lap or two were completed before a wreck in turns 3 and 4 setup a restart. Nick Erskine took third from McMillen just as the race reached its halfway point. A caution flag came out later that lap, setting up a restart. Wicker took the lead on the restart with Connor and Erskine following.
After lap-13 caution, the race saw its final restart with 6-7 laps to go as Wicker took off from the field with Connor and Erskine following. With four laps to go, Connor and Erskine began to battle hard for second. Erskine pulled off a last-lap pass on Connor to take second. Wicker went on to cruise to victory for his first win at Hummingbird this season followed by: 2) Nick Erskine 3) Eddie Connor 4) Deegen Watt 5) Bob McMillen. Paul Ivory, Wicker, and McMillen won the heat races.
Cody Schultz and Douglas Boyer led the Pennsylvania Thunder On The Dirt Vintage Modifieds to the track for their combined 15-lap race. Schultz pulled out to a slight advantage as the field worked their way into the first turn. A big pileup on the opening lap forced a handful of the cars to retire from the race as on the restart it was Schultz that took the lead followed by Mark Hahn and Boyer. After a caution, the race saw its final restart on lap 11.
On the restart, Schultz took the lead with Hahn in second and Dale Zimmer in third. Hahn put pressure on Schultz for the lead in the last few laps but it did not phase Schultz as he held on to pick up the win overall and in the Modified Class. Dale Zimmer, who finished third, picked up the win in the Sportsman Class. Schultz was followed by: 2) Mark Hahn 3) Douglas Boyer 4) Steve Longo 5) Don Swigle. Zimmer was followed by: 2) Hank Coles 3) Bobby Coles 4) Frank Senica 5) John Marks. Schultz won the combined heat race.
The Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks were next for their 20-lap main with Brandon Connor and Duke Davidson leading the field to the green flag. Connor took the lead on the start with Davidson and Brent Johnson following. One lap was completed before the race’s first caution as it was Connor out to the point over Davidson and Johnson. On lap 6, Hartzfeld used the low line to his advantage to work by Johnson for third.
After a caution, Davidson was involved in a wreck on the restart which moved Hartzfeld into second and Jamie Colwell into third. On the restart, Connor took the lead as Colwell challenged Hartzfeld for second. Hartzfeld and Colwell swapped second back and forth several times as the race crossed its halfway point. Colwell finally cleared Hartzfeld on lap 11 to take second. On a lap-12 restart, Johnson used the high side to his advantage to power past Hartzfeld to take third.
On lap 15, Johnson and Hartzfeld tangled while battling hard for third causing both drivers to retire from the race. That moved Cregen Brady into third for what would ultimately be the final restart. On the restart, Connor took the lead as Colwell and Brady battled for second. With just three laps to go, Brady used the low side to get past Colwell to move into second. Brady tried to close in on Connor in the final laps but it was not enough as Connor captured his first checkered flag of the season followed by 2) Cregen Brady 3) Jamie Colwell 4) Trevor McCann 5) Dillon Wilson. Connor, Davidson, and Johnson won the heat races.
Brooks Kaufman and Bill Fuchs led the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders to the track for their 15-lap event. Kaufman and Fuchs raced side-by-side most of the opening lap with Kaufman getting the edge at the line with Dave Smail and Fuchs following. On lap 2, Smail used the low line to get past Kaufman to take the lead. On lap 6, Wayne Truitt worked past Fuchs to take third. Smail built a substantial lead over the field as the race reached its halfway mark.
On a restart after the race’s first and only caution, it was Smail out to the point over Kaufman and Truitt. On lap 10, Blake Joiner worked past Truitt on the lowside to take third. With just 3 laps to go on lap 12, Joiner passed Kaufman to move into second. Kaufman took second back from Joiner on lap 13. Smail dominated almost the entire race on his way to picking up his first feature win of his career followed by 2) Brooks Kaufman 3) Blake Joiner 4) Wayne Truitt 5) Cory Price. Truitt, Anthony, and Smail won the heat races.
The BWP Bats Super Late Models capped the night with their 25-lap main. Paul Kot and Kenny Schaffer led the field to the green flag. Kot pulled out to a slight edge over Schaffer as they completed the first lap with Chad McClellan in third. Schaffer took the lead from Kot on the low side on lap 2. The race stayed green for the opening 7 laps before its first caution. On the restart, both Schaffer and McClellan were involved in a wreck. McClellan was charged with the caution and Schaffer got his spot back.
The new top 3 for the restart were Schaffer, Kot, and Jon Lee who was substituting for Jeremy Ohl. On the restart, it was Schaffer out to the point over Kot and Lee. Kot began to put the pressure on Schaffer for the lead over the next several laps as the race neared its midway point. On a lap-12 restart, Kyle Knapp worked around Lee to move into third.
On the race’s final restart with 10 to go, Schaffer checked out on the field and quickly built a substantial lead. A hard-charging Doug Eck, who started deep in the field, got past both Knapp and Kot and set his sights on Schaffer with just a handful of laps to go. Lee took third from Kot with just a few laps to go as Eck began to quickly close in on Schaffer. Eck closed in right to the back bumper of Schaffer on the last lap but Schaffer was able to hold him off to capture his first win of 2020 followed by 2) Doug Eck 3) Jon Lee 4) Paul Kot 5) Chad McClellan. Kot, Schaffer, and Alvetro won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: 108 cars packed the pits for Racing Pioneers Night. Next Saturday will feature a Regular 5-Division Program with Super Lates, Street/Pro Stocks, Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, and Four Cylinders on the card. It will be Kid’s Banner Night at the track with prizes for kids who bring home-made banners of their favorite driver(s) to display. Also, the Young Guns Jr Sprints will be joining us for the third time to run alongside our regular 5-divisions. It will also be the fifth of six races in the Penn/Ohio ThunderBird Mini Series that is being run between Hummingbird and Thunder Mountain Speedway’s. Gates open at 4:00 with racing beginning at 7:00.