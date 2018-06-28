LOCK HAVEN — Redshirt-senior Danielle Sciremammano of the Shippensburg University women’s outdoor track & field team was named Tuesday afternoon to the 2017-18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Spring Top 10 squad as announced by the league office.
It is the second PSAC Top 10 for Sciremammano, a DuBois graduate who was also recognized two months ago as a Winter Top 10 award winner. She is the only PSAC athlete to receive multiple Top 10 awards in the 2017-18 academic year.
In May, Sciremammano graduated magna cum laude with a 3.70 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and a degree in special education and early childhood education. She earned Google Cloud Academic All-District Division II Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country honors and completed her Raider career as a 17-time PSAC track & field place-winner.
This outdoor season, Sciremammano was named the 2018 PSAC Outdoor Championships Most Valuable Athlete after winning conference titles in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump in addition to contributing to an All-PSAC third-place 4x100-meter relay squad. She had a hand in 26 team points for the conference champion Raiders, and her victorious time in the 100-meter hurdles (13.71 seconds) was just one-hundredth of one second off the championship meet record.
Sciremammano was a USTFCCCA All-Region performer and NCAA Championships qualifier in both of her signature events, competing in both the long jump and 100-meter hurdles at nationals in May. Prior to this season, no Raider in history had broken the 14-second mark in the 100-meter hurdles, yet Sciremammano did so four times – with her PR of 13.71 seconds serving as the new school record.
This spring, Sciremammano is one of just five Top 10 award winners selected from a talented group of women’s nominees spanning numerous sports. She was honored alongside Mercyhurst tennis star Saioa Gomez de Segura, IUP tennis standout Luise von Agris, Kutztown high jumper McKenzie Fagan and West Chester lacrosse player Sami Barnett.
The average combined cumulative GPA of this year’s spring women’s award winners is 3.89.
With the selections of Sciremammano and Alex Balla (also named Tuesday), Shippensburg maintains the lead among conference institutions with 67 all-time PSAC Top 10 recipients – the league honor was first awarded in the fall of 1997. Slippery Rock sits second with 63 all-time honorees.
To be a candidate for the PSAC Top 10 Awards, a student-athlete must achieve a minimum of a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and be a starter or key reserve with legitimate athletic credentials. A total of five men and five women are selected as award winners after each of the three competitive seasons (Fall, Winter, Spring).
