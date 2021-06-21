DuBois was recently thrust into the limelight on the International wrestling scene as former Beaver standout and current N.C. State sophomore Ed Scott helped headline an impressive showing for the Team USA at the Cadet and Junior Pan American Championships in Oaxtepec, Mexico, on June 13.
Scott, a two-time state champion and three-time PIAA medalist at DuBois, enjoyed a perfect 4-0 tournament that not only saw him capture gold at 70 kilograms in the Junior Men’s Freestyle event but also earn Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Scott wasn’t scored upon en route to winning his gold medal in one of a handful of non-Olympic weight classes that were part of the tournament.
The former Beaver opened with a 10-0 victory against Mexico’s Obed Rodolgo Rodriguez Tapia, then blanked Argentina’s Lautaro Agustin Seghesso, 8-0, in his second bout.
Scott reached the gold-medal match with another 10-0 victory, this one against Canada’s Amaan Ali Gulacha. His closest match came in the finals where he bested Panama’s Wilfrido Esteban Samaniego Quijada, 2-0.
Scott’s impressive showing in his first time competing on the big stage at an international tournament was part of a dominant week for Team USA at the Championships.
Scott’s gold was one of 11 won by the U.S. on the final day of the event.
In the Junior Freestyle Tournament alone, the U.S. got golds from Darrien Roberts (86 kg) and Josh Heindelsman (125 kg) at Olympic weight classes, while Jacob Logan (79 kg) and Tyler Hannah (92kg) joined Scott as being champions at non-Olympic weights.
Those five gold medals helped the U.S. win the team title in Junior Freestyle with 230 points, besting runner-up Mexico (129) by 101 points. Canada took third with 123 points.
Overall, the United States captured 42 gold medals, 10 silvers and two bronze in the six different tournaments held as part of the five-day Cadet and Junior Pan American Championships. The U.S. won the team title in all six divisions contested.
Scott earned the right to compete in Junior Pan Am Championships by placing second in the World Wrestling (UWW) Junior National World Team Trials in Iowa in early May.
Scott went 5-0 in the bracket portion of the 70 kilogram division there before losing 2-0 in the best-of-three championship series to Bryce Andonian, now a junior at Virginia Tech who was competing for Southeast Regional Training Center.
Andonian is set to represent team USA at the UWW World Championships in Ufa, Russia, Aug. 16-22. Should Andonian not be able to compete in Russia — because of injury or some other reason — Scott would take his place being the U.S. alternate at the weight class.