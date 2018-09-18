REYNOLDSVILLE — The 18th consecutive season at Hummingbird Speedway came to a close Saturday night, but not before making history in several ways.
After a rash of rainouts, fans and drivers were treated to a combination of the 3rd Annual Eric Witherite Memorial, along with the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Fall Fest.
First, the youngest driver ever to win a track championship was crowned, and by only one point. Shortly thereafter, two drivers who battled hard throughout the season would find themselves in a tie for first place in points, which is a first in the Speedway’s history. The night was capped off by a father/son tandem of drivers each finding victory lane in the same class on the same night, also something that has never been done at ‘The Bird’, if anywhere at all.
Greg Blystone of Indiana and Mike Anderson of Dubois led the Sunny106 Pure Stocks Trackside for the first event of the evening. It was the season championship race that was rained out two weeks ago, with a very tight points battle heading in. Blystone jumped to the early lead followed by Anderson and Justin Watt.
Blystone would go on to lead the first 10 laps of the race with Anderson in tow. Anderson made his move for the lead on the 10th lap and went on to lead the remain five circuits. Blystone would finish second, followed by Watt, Raven Fuller, and Andy Frey.
With Fuller finishing ahead of Frey at the finish line, he moved ahead of Andy Frey for the points lead and become the youngest ever track champion at only 16 years of age.
Nick Erskine of Bells Landing and Joe Martin of Mahaffey made up the front row of the first of two Swanson Heavy Truck Repair semi-late model feature events. This one was also a Season Championship double-points event.
Martin jumped out to the early lead followed by Erskine and “Fast Eddy” Connor. Connor was able to overtake Erskine on lap 2 for the second spot. Martin and Connor would hold onto the top two positions, but a late-race caution restacked the field. Erskine was then able to retake the second spot away from Connor, but a super-smooth Joe Martin continued to stretch out his lead.
Martin went on to lead the final five laps and claim his first victory at The Bird. Erskine, Connor, Cheyenne Reed and Adam Nixon would round out the top five. The points leader going into the race, Doug Surra, was the sixth place car. Erskine was trailing Surra headed into the evening by 22 points. Coincidentally, the points gap between second and sixth on a double-points night was 22 points, leaving Erskine and Surra tied for the lead as the season concluded.
For the first time in its 30-season history, Hummingbird Speedway would award track championships to two drivers in one division.
The main event of the evening was The 3rd Annual Eric Witherite Memorial Late Model Special.
Jon Lee and Andrew Wylie led the field that had their sights set on over $3,000/win including lap money in the 35-lap feature event. Flagman Bob Connor showed the field of 24 late models the green flag, and one of the most memorable races in Hummingbird History was underway. Wylie jumped to the early lead over Lee, with Dan Angelecchio of Mt. Pleasant in third, followed by the red-hot Michael Lake of Uniontown in fourth, and 2018 Track Champion Chris Farrell, in fifth.
Colbey Frye would come to a stop in turn two, resetting the field. Two laps later, Angelecchio would also experience some mechanical issues, causing him to stop on the track and retire for the evening. On the ensuing start, the recently-retired Dave Scott would work his way under Farrell to enter the top-four. By lap 10, Lee was starting to look for a way around Wylie for the lead. Lee made his move and overtook Wylie for the lead on lap 12.
Wylie, Lake and Scott would end up engaging in an incredible three-wide battle for second place. The three drivers ran door-to-door and even swapped lanes for a couple laps, but Wylie would eventually fall off the pace leaving Lake and Scott to battle for second. Lee and Scott pulled away from Lake and began to maneuver through lapped traffic.
A caution on lap-16 restored order to the racing surface, and as the dust settled, Lee retained his lead followed by Scott, Lake, Farrell, and Wylie. On the restart, Scott started to look for a lane under Lee and challenge for the lead. Lake wasn’t going away and was also trying to get into second and challenge for the lead. Lake would eventually lose his grip and fall behind the top-two. Scott finally pulled alongside Lee but couldn’t complete a pass before the final caution fell on lap 20.
After the restart, Scott picked up where he left off by pulling alongside Lee in pursuit of the lead. Scott utilized the inside line to make the pass, but Lee got a run off the middle to retake the lead. Scott finally made his move and overtook the leader on lap 24. Brockway’s Paul Kot would also get by Lake for fourth on the same lap, with Farrell retaining the third position.
As the laps wound down, Scott stretched his lead to half a straightaway, with Lee in a comfortable second, followed by Farrell and Kot dueling for third. As the checkered flag dropped, it was Scott claiming the big check, followed by Lee, Farrell, Kot, and Lake.
A jubilant crowd showed their approval of the results, as Scott entered victory lane accompanied by his son, and fellow competitor Wyatt.
The father/son duo of Dave and Wyatt Scott weren’t finished yet, as Wyatt Scott went on to win the Season Championship make-up race later in the evening for the BWP Bats Late Models, followed by Chris Farrell and Jon Lee.
Joe Martin won the second feature of the evening in the Semi Lates, while Mike Anderson and John Campisano also found victory lane for a second time on the evening in their respective divisions. Eric Luzier captured the track championship in the Aaron’s 4-Cylinders in the evening.
A King of the Hill event sponsored by BWP Bats, The Sub Hub of Reynoldsville, Jim Mays, and Penny Kay Photography was also held earlier in the night, with Michael Lake taking home the top prize.
A total of eight feature events and one special event were held. A Chinese Auction and T-Shirt sales were held by the Witherite family with proceeds going towards the ALS Association in memory of Eric Witherite, who succumbed to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
The action-packed night of racing concluded the 2018 season at Hummingbird Speedway.
