PITTSBURGH — Fresh off becoming DuBois’ first two-time state wrestling champion Saturday night, senior Ed Scott will represent the Beavers one final time after being selected to compete in the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on Saturday.
The event, formerly known as the Dapper Dan Classic, has pitted the best senior wrestlers from Pennsylvania against an All-Star team of wrestlers from across the United States since 1975.
While the U.S. team is generally known well in advance, Team PA is usually chosen within 24 hours of the state championships wrapping up in Hershey.
Scott, who is headed to N.C. State, is just the second DuBois wrestler to ever be selected for the event, joining fellow Beaver state champ Garrett Bontempo, who not only wrestled in the 1999 event but was named Team PA’s Outstanding Wrestler.
Bontempo beat Troy Owen (Carlsdad, N.M.), 6-3 in their 160-pound contest. Owen was a four-time New Mexico state champ.
“I’m very thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to compete in the PWC (Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic),” said Scott. “I am going to enjoy this chance to wrestle against another great opponent. I believe that I can only get better if I go put it on the line.”
Scott will square off against the nation’s No. 1 ranked 152-pounder in Chase Saldate from Gilroy, Calif. Scott enters as the No. 3 ranked wrestler in the country at the weight according to Intermat.
Scott is a four-time state qualifier who owns a PIAA bronze medal along with his two golds. He finished his career with a 151-6 record, including 103 pins. Saldate, who is headed to Michigan State to wrestle, entered the 2019-20 season with a record of 142-14. He captured his first California state title back on Feb. 29.
“Ed has worked hard to get to the level he is at, and it is awesome that he will get to represent Team PA at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic,” said Scott’s father and DuBois head coach Ed Scott. “We go the the Pittsburgh Classic every year, and Ed has made it a goal to be part of this prestigious event. Many top collegiate wrestlers have participated in the classic.
“Ed enjoys the opportunity to challenge himself against the best wrestlers, and this will give him a chance to compete against the No. 1 wrestler in the country at his weight.”
Scott is the lone District 9 wrestler in this year’s event and just the second to be chosen in the past 11 years. The last was Brookville senior Gavin Park, a 2017 Class AA state champ who captured a 10-5 win against Brandon Courtney (Desert Edge, Ari) in the Classic that year.
Brookville senior heavyweight Colby Whitehill, a Pitt recruit who won his second straight Class AA state title Saturday, would likely have been in consideration to compete, but the Classic reportedly could not get a heavyweight to commit to wrestling for Team USA this year.
Instead, there will be two 195-pound bouts to have a full 14-class event, with Class AAA heavyweight state champ Hunter Catka, senior from Sun Valley, competing at 220 pounds.
Prior to Park, you have to go back 11 years for the last D-9 honoree — Clearfield heavyweight Sean Owen.
Between Bontempo and Owen (1999-2009) five D-9 wrestlers competed in the Classic and hailed from the Tri-County Area — Brockway’s Scott Rendos (2004), Clearfield’s Brad Pataky, Curwensville’s Nate Sipes (2005), Brockway’s Andy Rendos (2006) and Redbank Valley’s Jonathan Brothers (2008).
Pataky was the Outstanding Wrestler for Team PA in 2005. The only other D-9 wrestler to garner the OW honors was Clarion heavyweight Pat Wiltanger in 1991.
Prior to Scott, a total of 21 District 9 wrestlers have competed in the event since 1975, nine of which were victorious.
The Classic is set for Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh’s Fitzgerald Field House. The event opens with a WPIAL All-Star team competing against Team Maryland at 4 p.m. before Pennsylvania battles Team USA at 6 p.m.