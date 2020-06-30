DuBOIS — A two-run third inning gave Scotty’s Donuts the lead for good as it topped Harley Davidson 7-5 in five innings in a DuBois Minor League contest at Way Memorial Field Monday.
After a high-scoring first inning that saw both teams plate four runs, the game turned into a bit of a pitcher’s duel over the final four innings.
The game remained tied at four heading into the top of the third before the visiting side plated the go-ahead and eventual game-winning runs.
Calvin Cooper led the inning off by driving a pitch over the right fielder’s head as he rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run to give Scotty’s the lead.
London Duncan then hit a bloop single to center field before taking second on a fielder’s indifference and moving to third on a strike three to Gavin Hoover.
Camden Dodd followed by drawing a walk before moving into scoring position on a fielder’s indifference with one away, as Harley Davidson reliever Chad Gerg struck out the following batter as he looked to escape the jam.
Instead, an arrant throw back to the mound allowed Duncan to score what proved to be the game-winning run.
Neel Patel then recorded his second single of the day with a line drive to center field, as Dodd looked to score from second on the play, but was thrown out at home to end the inning.
Scotty’s continued to add to its lead in the fourth inning as Locke Lander started things off by drawing a one-out walk before Nate Witherite reached on an infield single to put two on with one away.
Next up was Brock Yale, as he drove a single into center field to plate Lander from second and push the lead to 7-4.
With runners at the corners, Cooper looked to deliver his third RBI of the game, as he hit a grounder back to the mound, but Gerg instead went home with the throw to get Witherite out at the plate.
Harley Davidson got one run back in the home half of the fourth with a two-out rally as Tripp Slattery got the rally going by drawing a walk before moving around to third on a pair of wild pitches.
Another walk issued to Owen Sweeney put runners on the corners with two outs, as a double steal allowed Sweeney to advance to second while Slattery came in to score to cut the deficit to two heading into the fifth inning.
Leadoff batter Aiden Keller brought the potential game-tying run to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with two outs after reaching on an infield single, but Witherite closed the door with his 11th strikeout of the game to secure the 7-5 victory for Scotty’s.
Witherite, who took the mound in relief with two outs in the first, got the win after allowing just one run on one hit while walking two and fanning 11.
The game was then called after five innings to allow time for the following Little League game to be played.
Scotty’s jumped out to a 4-0 led in the opening inning as it’s first four batters of the game all reach base and scored.
Lander got the inning started with an infield single to third before Witherite worked a walk to put two on with nobody out.
A wild pitch then allowed both runners to move up a base, before an arrant throw to second on the play allowed Lander to score the game’s first run while Witherite moved to third.
Yale then reached on a walk, as ball four skipped to the backstop allowing Witherite to score the second run of the frame.
After Yale moved to second on a wild pitch, Cooper drove a single through the left side to plate Yale as Cooper eventually scored the final run of the frame on a wild pitch.
The home side responded right away with four runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
Keller got the inning started by drawing a four-pitch walk before a strikeout resulted in the first out of the inning.
Brody Knouse was then hit by a pitch as after another strikeout a pair of wild pitches allowed Keller to score while Knouse moved around to third with two outs.
Next up was Reed Kelcy, who also drew a walk as a wild pitch on ball four allowed Knouse to score and cut the deficit to 4-2.
Cooper Knouse followed by driving a double into left-center field to bring in Kelcy from third, as Cooper Knouse later scored the tying run on a wild pitch as the two sides were knotted at four after the first inning of play.
Harley Davidson is back in action Thursday as it takes on Paris, while Scotty’s Donuts battles the Falls Creek Eagles July 8.
SCOTTY’S 7,
HARLEY DAVIDSON 5, 5 innings
Score By Innings
Scotty’s 402 10 — 7
Harley Davidson 400 10 — 5
Scotty’s—7
Locke Lander 2b 2220, Nate Witherite ss-p 2110, Brock Yale c-ss 2111, Calvin Cooper p-ss 3222, London Duncan 1b 3110, Gavin Hoover 3b 3000, Camden Dodd rf 1000, Chance Anyadike cf 2000, Neel Patel lf 2000, Camron Gump eh 2000. Totals: 23-7-9-3.
Harley Davidson—5
Aiden Keller p-c 2110, Owen Dehner lf 3000, Brody Knouse c-p 1100, Chad Gerg 1b-p 2000, Reed Kelcy 2b 1100, Cooper Knouse ss 2111, Tripp Slattery 3b 0100, Owen Seeney rf 0000, Bryton Miller c 2000, Ben McGranor eh 2000, Gage Langley eh 2000. Totals: 17-5-2-1.
Errors: Scotty’s 0, Harley Davidson 2. LOB: Scotty’s 7, Harley Davidson 4. HR: Cooper. 2B: C. Knouse. SB: Keller, Slattery, Sweeney. HBP: B. Knouse (by Cooper).
Pitching
Scotty’s: Calvin Cooper-2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Nate Witherite-4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Harley Davidson: Aiden Keller-1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Chad Gerg-3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Brody Knouse-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Witherite. Losing pitcher: Gerg.