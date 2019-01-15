HYDE — The DuBois girls basketball team had its way with host Clearfield during the first half of Monday’s game at Bison Gymnasium, taking a 26-8 lead midway through the second quarter before settling for a 26-14 advantage at the break.
But, the Lady Bison made halftime adjustments, built on their 6-0 run to end the second quarter and were able to rally all the way back for a 42-40 overtime victory.
“We never gave up,” Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo said. “We were coming off a big win (over Central) on Friday, and I thought we might have a letdown. I just didn’t think it would be that big of a letdown.”
DuBois enjoyed an 18-8 lead after one quarter, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Abby Guiher and two buckets in the paint from Olivia Johnson to spur on the early 10-point advantage.
The Lady Beavers went on to score the first eight points of the second quarter, led by Saige Weible’s three buckets in the paint. DuBois was 10-of-17 from the field in the first half, scoring most of the their points on easy layups underneath the basket, thanks to ball movement and patience.
Trailing 26-8, Clearfield scored the final six points of the half to make it a more manageable 12-point deficit and giving it plenty of momentum heading to the locker room.
“We did pretty much everything we wanted for most of the first half,” DuBois head coach Keith Kriner said. “But, Clearfield scored the final six points of the half and I told the girls that was going to give them energy to start the second half.”
Clearfield came out in a press to start the second half, hoping to create turnovers and push the pace.
The strategy worked as the Lady Bison forced six DuBois turnovers and were able to win the quarter 11-4 to cut the deficit to five points, 30-25.
“We came out in a press and changed our defense to a 2-1-2,” Castagnolo said. “I’m not sure how effective the press was, but it got us moving and it picked up the pace. DuBois kept trying to slow it down.
“I told the girls that we wanted to be within five or six by the end of the quarter, and that’s exactly where it was.”
Alayna Ryan and Paige Rhine each scored four points in the third for the Lady Bison. Rhine added two blocks in the frame and picked up a third in the fourth as her presence became an issue in the paint for DuBois.
“Paige played really great,” Castagnolo said. “She had an advantage inside. She took care of the post beautifully.”
DuBois continued to try to slow the pace in the fourth, while Clearfield kept on pushing the issue and took a 31-30 lead thanks to three, straight buckets from Ryan.
“We didn’t handle the press very well at all,” Kriner said. “And we didn’t do a good job of containing Ryan. She created a lot of opportunities. And they stepped up their defense. Hats off to Clearfield.”
After giving up the lead for the first time in the game, DuBois regained it, going up 34-31 with Johnson and Chelsea DeSalve both getting easy buckets inside.
But, Megan Durandetta answered with a clutch 3-pointer from the corner to tie the game at 34-34.
The teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter. DuBois got two free throws from Johnson and a basket from Maddie Smith, while Ryan hit two runners in the lane, the second sending the game to overtime.
In the extra frame, DuBois scored first with Johnson making it 40-38 midway through.
However, Ryan tied it moments later and gave the hosts the lead late in the overtime period to give Clearfield the win.
“Alayna took over,” Castagnolo said. “We were calling plays for her.
“And our girls played a great game on defense. We had to take Alayna off the point because she had four fouls and the rest of the team responded. They were playing out of position, but they did it.”
Ryan led Clearfield with 25 points and 8 rebounds.
Tesa Miller added 9 rebounds for Clearfield, which improved to 6-6 with the win.
Johnson had 12 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists to pace the Lady Beavers. DeSalve led all players with 10 boards and added three assists.
DuBois slipped to 8-5 with the loss.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday.
The Lady Beavers host Bradford, while Clearfield entertains Bellefonte.
