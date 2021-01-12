DUBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team enjoyed a 15-0 run to start the second quarter of Monday’s game against visiting Punxsutawney to blow open a close game.
The Beavers went on to outscore the Chucks 21-3 in the quarter to take a 37-14 lead into the half and kept Punxsy at bay over the final two frames on the way to a 69-42 victory.
DuBois led 16-11 at the end of one, but used a 13-2 advantage on the boards as well as a suffocating defense, which held the Chucks to 1-of-15 from the floor in the second, to surge to a 23-point lead at the break.
“I thought we did a pretty good job getting out to their shooters, contesting shots and then rebounding the ball,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “And our guards did a good job being strong with it because Punxsy plays so hard and they make the game fast and chaotic. I thought we had pretty good composure in the second quarter and ended up getting a lot of easy shots that we didn’t get the first quarter or really the rest of the game.”
DuBois went on its run thanks to a balanced attack as seven different players scored in the second quarter. Lennon Lindholm, who led the Beavers in the game with 16 points, paced them in the frame with five.
Jordin Sommers (13) and Michael Orzechowski (11) also hit double figures, while Brady Woodward (9) and Nick Farrell (8) helped the balanced Beaver attack.
“We have a senior-heavy group and we have an experienced group of juniors, and they do a good job playing unselfish,” Bennett said. “They share the ball willingly. When there are nights like tonight when we are balanced and sharing the ball, I think we’re pretty good. I think our guys did a great job of that tonight.”
The Chucks tried to make a game of it in the second half, ramping up their pressure defense and getting a few quick 3s from Nick Humble to cut into the DuBois lead.
DuBois turned the ball over nine times in the third, which afforded Punxsy the opportunity to get some open looks at the basket.
“We knew they would keep coming and keep playing hard,” Bennett said. “They do a great job with their aggressiveness and trapping, and if you’re not super strong with the ball, they make you pay.
“That third quarter, maybe it was part us having a letdown, but I don’t want to take away from their effort and physicality because they did a great job. We certainly turned the ball over too much. That’s probably one of the biggest things we have to take out of tonight, we have to get better with the ball for four quarters.”
Despite the Beavers’ turnovers woes in the third quarter, they were still able to make a late charge and win the frame 17-16 to take a 54-30 advantage to the fourth.
There, DuBois outscored the Chucks 15-12 to set the final.
Ethan Presloid led Punxsutawney with 13 points. Humble netted 9.
DuBois’ Chooch Husted had a team-leading seven rebounds to go with five points. Alex Paternak added six boards, while Orzechowski picked up five. Sommers had five assists for the Beavers, who improved to 2-0 with the win.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday at Clearfield.
DUBOIS 69,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 42
Score By Quarters
Punxsy 11 3 16 12—42
DuBois 16 21 17 15—69
Punxsutawney—42
Humble 3 0-0 9, Presloid 5 1-4 13, Young 1 2-4 4, Lott 1 2-2 4, Kangersky 2 0-0 5, McDivitt 3 0-0 7, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Neese 0 0-0 0, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-10 42.
DuBois—69
Sommers 4 3-3 13, Felix 1 0-0 3, Farrell 3 2-2 8, Lindholm 5 4-4 16, Woodward 4 1-1 9, Husted 2 1-2 5, Orzechowski 4 3-4 11, Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Paternak 1 0-0 2, Foradora 0 0-0 0, Jaramillo 1 0-0 2. Totals:25 14-16 69.
Three-pointers: Felix, Lindholm 2, Sommers 2; Humble 3, Kangersky, Presloid 2, McDivitt.