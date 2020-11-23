MECHANICSBURG — It’s not often that an athlete gets to book-end their careers by winning state titles, but that’s just what Clarion senior Erica Selfridge did Saturday when the Lady Cats swept Marian Catholic in the PIAA Class A volleyball championship match at Cumberland Valley High School.
And, she did it with two different teams in two different states to boot while throwing in a third state crown in between in what was a standout career on the court.
Selfridge and her family moved from New York to Clarion prior to the season, giving an already strong Lady Cat team another lethal weapon at the net for a squad that reached the state semifinals a year ago.
And, unlike some newcomers who struggle to be accepted after such a move, Selfridge fit in with her new teammates from the get-go and quickly took on a leadership role along with senior setter Brenna Campbell, a four-year starter and her mother and head coach Shari Campbell.
Selfridge’s pedigree certainly didn’t hurt her in fitting in, as she came from a successful program in its own right. Selfridge played for three years for her mother Tami at Bainbridge-Guilford in New York, winning Class D state titles as a freshman and sophomore while playing alongside older sister Abi, who is currently a sophomore on the Clarion University volleyball team.
While a third straight state title wasn’t in the cards, Selfridge was named the Section 4 Player of the Year by the New York Volleyball Coaches Association as a junior in 2019. She had amassed 813 kills in her three years at Bainbrdge-Guilford.
The move to Clarion earlier this year brought the entire Selfridge family together and found Erica back in the hunt for yet another state title. Only this time she helped lead a new group of teammates to the promise land so they could experience the feeling themselves.
All she did in one year in a Clarion was help put the Lady Cats over the top as the team to beat. Clarion entered the season ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A by the Pennsylania Volleyball Coaches Association and held that ranking all year en route to winning the state title.
Selfridge put together a strong all-around season that saw her finish first on the team in digs (178), second in kills (224) and third in service points (178). She finished her career with 1,037 kills.
And, she made a huge impact Saturday in the state finals, leading Clarion in service points (16) and digs (16) while posting 18 kills — one behind junior Korrin Burns.
“We just took her in,” said Campbell, a multi-year captain for the Lady Cats. “When we found out she was moving here, we were so ecstatic. Whenever she came in, she hit that first ball and we were were like wow. She just fit in and we love her.
“We probably could have gotten here (without her), but it would have been more of a struggle,” added Campbell. She helped a lot and is a great player.”
A humble Selfridge said she was just happy to be part of the team and do what she could to help her new teammates win.
“Since I had already won two, it wasn’t about me,” said Selfridge. “It was more about the team. They have been so nice to me, and I’m just so happy I was able to help win it (state title) for them.
“I’d like to think I was the stone that held them together, but they already knew what they are doing. When I came in, they already were one team and so united. The girls accepted me right away and made it a lot easier with the move.”
Selfridge did say this title had a little more meaning for her.
“I feel like I’m more more excited to win this time,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m on my own (not playing alongside sister, for her mom) or what. This team is just so great, and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
Selfridge also credit Shari Campbell for helping her game grow.
“Coming in at the beginning of the season, we lifted and did a bunch of different stuff,” she said. “Honestly, I could see improvement (in herself) a month in. Shari really helped me, and I’m so thankful that I got to spend a season with her.”
As for Coach Campbell, she reciprocated that feeling having Selfridge on the team.
“She just fit and it was beautiful,” said Coach Campbell. “She has the same mindset as our kids, and they were so open to bringing her into the team, which was wonderful to see. She’s happy to be here and loves going to school here. They have a beautiful house and her sister, who goes to Clarion University, lives there with them. They are part of the community now.”