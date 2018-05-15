DuBOIS — Selma came away with a 5-2 upset victory over two-time defending USCAA Small College World Series champions College of St. Joseph’s in the second game of the day Monday morning at Showers Field.
The 10th seeded Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a 2-run home run by Marcus Hardy and added three runs in the second to stretch their lead to 5-0.
St. Josephs, the seventh seed in the tournament, cut into the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but was unable to overcome the five-run deficit.
Derrick Sylve pitched a complete game on the mound for Selma to record the win, allowing just two runs on two hits and eight walks while striking out 10 over seven innings.
Selma faces Apprentice School today at 8:30 a.m., while St. Joseph’s will look to avoid elimination as they face Wright State Lake today at 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi
Univ. for Women 10,
Florida National 9
DuBOIS — Mississippi University for Women overcame a three-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning to record a 10-9 walk-off win over Florida National in the opening game of the USCAA Small College World Series Monday morning at Showers Field.
The eighth-seeded Owls scored four runs in the final frame, securing the walk-off win on a throwing error to top the ninth-seeded Conquistadors.
Mississippi University for Women took advantage of 10 walks in the game, scoring 10 runs on just nine hits to record the first round victory.
Cleary 8,
Bluefield State 3
DuBOIS — No. 5 seed Cleary took an early 5-0 lead and came away with an 8-3 win over No. 4 seed Bluefield State on Monday afternoon at Showers Field in the Small College World Series.
Center fielder John Malone led Cleary offensively with two runs scored and a pair of runs driven in.
Rhett Holwerda pitched six innings on the mound to record the win, allowing two runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Cincinnati-Clermont 10,
Mississippi University for Women 1
DuBOIS — Anthony Bell powered Cincinnati-Clermont to a 10-1 victory over Mississippi University for Women on Monday afternoon at Showers Field.
Bell finished the game with four runs batted in and one run scored for the top-seeded Cincinnati-Clermont in the victory.
AJ Sweatland and Jordan Ritter combined to allow just five hits and one run, while striking out six to lead Clermont to the opening day win.
Cincinnati-Clermont faces Cleary today at 4 p.m. in a battle of teams looking to start the tournament 2-0.
