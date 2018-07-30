REYNOLDSVILLE — Stayin’ Alive was a huge hit for the Bee Gees back in 1977 when it was featured in the movie Saturday Night Fever, but it could be making a comeback in Rossiter after the Miners won their third straight elimination game Sunday against Sykesville.
And, for the third time in three games the Miners fell behind early only to battle back to win the game in its final at-bat — this time pulling out a wild 9-8 victory in eight innings against the Senators.
It also was the second extra-inning game in the series, as Sykesville also won in eight innings (9-1) back in Game 3 to take what appeared to be a commanding 3-0 series lead.
However, Rossiter has stormed back into the series and forced a decisive Game 7 this evening in Rossiter at 6 p.m. after outlasting the Senators in a marathon contest that lasted nearly three hours Sunday.
The teams scored 17 runs on 18 hits, but either offense easily could have exploded for several more runs. The teams combined to draw 18 walks (9 by each team) and have seven batters hit by pitches (3 alone by Senator Jared Baummer).
But, the pitchers and defense did a solid job limiting the damage as 25 runners were left on base in the game (13 by Sykesville, 12 by Rossiter).
With all that said, ultimately it was a pair of infield singles and a sacrifice bunt that won the gam for Rossiter in the top of the eighth after Sykesville forced extra innings after scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Dakotah Byers led off the eighth with an infield single into the hole at shortstop and was bunted to second by Isaac Stouffer. Sykesville reliever Ryan Walker then got a flyout for out No. 2.
But with two away, Byers took off for third as Darren Byers hit a slow chopper towards short. Senator Adam Fox charged it and fired a strike to first, but Byers _ who dive head first into the bag — was called safe. As that unfolded, Dakotah Byers never stopped running and scored from second without a throw to put his team up 9-8.
Miner Tyler Richardson, who came on to pitch in the seventh, retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth to finish off the victory and send the series back to Shaffer Field.
After Rossiter left two on in the top of the second, Sykesville grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom half.
Garrett Prosper led off the inning with a walk against starter Alec Petroff. Walker followed with an infield single before Petroff recorded back-to-back outs.
However, a walk to Cory Manning loaded the bases before Baummer was hit for the first time to force home Prosper to make it 1-0.
Rossiter answered right back with a pair of run in the top of the third. Four walks couple with an error led to those runs, with a bases-loaded walk by Dakotah Byers forcing home a run to put the Miners up 2-1.
Sykesville regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Jake Felix got things started with a leadoff walk before Petroff got dan Wascovich to fly out to center. Prosper followed with his second walk of the game.
Walker stepped in and ripped an ball just inside the third-base bag. Felix scored on the play, while Prosper ended up at third and Walker second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
That brought Austin Blauser to the plate, and the Senators’ catcher hammered a double to left to plate both runners to put Sykesville up 4-2.
A walk and hit batsman helped load the bases after that extra-base hit, but the Senators couldn’t push another run across in the frame.
Sykesville took that 4-2 lead into the fifth before a five-run inning by the Miners that featured a little bit of everything put Rossiter back on top at 7-4.
Isaac Stouffer, Greg Stouffer and Jordan Mesoraco all had RBI singles in the inning, while Darren Byers forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Sykesville got two of those runs right back in the bottom of the fifth.
The first run scored on a double by Jude Lander, who slid into second safely just ahead of the tag. Lander was forced to leave the game after his hit but later re-entered the game to hit in the bottom of the eighth.
Cory Manning drove in the second run in the frame with a single.
Rossiter came right back in the top of the sixth.
Pete Meterko drew a leadoff walk and mark Saxman followed with a single to left. However, Senator Brandon Sicheri came up with a huge play as he threw out Metrko trying to go first-to-third.
The played proved key when Isaac Stouffer and Richardson hit back-to-back singles, with Saxman scoring on Richardson’s hit. Walker would then strand the bases loaded to keep it an 8-6 game.
After stranding two on in the sixth, Sykesville forced extra innings with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Baummer led off with a walk and took second on a single to left by Fox. Felix followed with a single of his own to score Baummer, while Fox went to third when the ball was bobbled in the outfield.
That miscue proved big as Sicheri then grounded to first to score Fox to knot things up at 8-8.
But, the Byers boys teamed up to help win the game in the eighth for the Miners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.