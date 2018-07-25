ROSSITER — The Sykesville Senators find themselves one win away from returning to the Federation League championship series following a wild 9-1, 8-inning victory against Rossiter Tuesday at Shaffer Field.
The teams went to extra innings tied 1-1, although the game was anything but your typical pitchers’ duel. Sykesville stranded 16 runners in the game despite hitting into three doubles plays, while Rossiter left seven on base after hitting into two double plays.
Sykesville, which scored its first run on a bases-loaded walk by Dan Wascovich in the fourth, left the bases laoded in the second, fourth, fifth seventh and eighth innings. As for the host Miners, they scored their run on a Jordan Mesoraco single following an error in the fifth to help send the game to extra innings.
The Senators all but put the game away with an eight-run explosion in the top of the eighth — an inning that featured eight hits. Sykesville had just five hits though the first seven innings.
Austin Blauser jump-started the decisive eighth with a one-out double. Cory Manning following with a single to left, and courtesy runner Jake Mowery scored when the ball was misplayed in the infield to put Sykesville back on top. Manning wound up at second on the error.
The next nine Senators proceeded to reach base. Brandon Sicheri, Jared Baummer, Ryan Walker, Garrett Prosper, Blauser and Manning all had singles in that stretch, with all but Sicheri scoring a run with their hit.
Jake Felix forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk, while Jude Lander was by a pitch the bases full to score another run.
Rossiter reliever Dakotah Byers finally got the Miners out of the inning, but Sykesville reliever Anthony Kness retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth to finish off the Senators’ victory that gave them a 3-0 semifinal series lead.
Kness tossed the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and just three hits while striking out one to record the win.
Blauser led the Sykesville offense, going 3-for-4 with the double and RBI. Sicheri, Walker and mManning each had two hits.
Sykesville can close out the series today when it hosts Game 4 in Reynoldsville at 6 p.m.
Both teams turned a double play in the opening two innings, with Sykesville still threatening to score in the top of the second with two outs. The Senators loaded the bases on walks by Lander and Prosper and a Blauser single.
However, Rossiter starter Alec Petroff got Wascovich to line out to center to end the innings.
Sykesville starter Keaton Beckes then stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the second before the Senators turned their second 6-4-3 double play in the third to end the inning to leave runners at second and third.
The Senators finally broke the ice in the fourth, loading the bases on walks by Felix and lander around a Walker single. Petroff then got Prosper to hit into a 3-2 double play before hitting Blauser and walking Wascovich to force home the game’s first run.
Rossiter reliever Brandon Matthews induce yet another double play to end the top of the fifth to help his team out of another jam.
The Miners then tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom half when Tyler Richardson reached on a leadoff error and scored on a one-out single by Mesoraco.
Sykesville threatened to take the lead back in both the sixth and seventh innings but had a runner thrown out at home trying to scoring on singles as the Miners defense helped keep it a 1-1 game.
Kness did his part for the Senators as well, fielding a sharp comebacker before tossing it to first for the final out in the sixth with runners on the corners. The helped set the stage for extra innings, where the Senators prevailed.
