DuBOIS — Coming off one of the best seasons in program history, DuBois is hoping a large and experienced group of seniors will lead it to success on the hardwood this season.
While the Beavers return a strong core of players, they do lose three seniors in Alex Kovalyak, Dalton Reasinger and Chase Husted, who was named the Tri County Sunday (Weekend)/Courier Express Player of the Year last season.
Husted averaged a double-double in his final year with DuBois, leading the team in points (16.6 ppg) and rebounds (12.4 rpg) to help lead it to a 19-4 record and a trip to the District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional semifinals where it suffered a hard fought loss to Meadville.
“With Chase (Husted) there is no replacement for a player like him, he was a dominant low post player,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said.
Without Husted’s presence in the paint, Bennett is looking for his team to spread things out more on the offensive end and rely more on guard play.
The Beavers’ talented group of guards is led by the senior trio of Lennon Lindholm, Nick Felix and Nick Farrell, who are the team’s top-three returning scorers from last season.
Lindholm is not only DuBois’ top returning scorer after averaging 13.4 points per game last year, but also its top returning rebounder after pulling down 3.9 boards per game as a junior, earning him a TCS/CE Second Team selection.
Felix is the second-leading returning scorer after averaging 7.9 points per game last season, while Farrell chipped in 5.7 points per game.
The three guards also led the way in assists last year, as Felix posted a team-high 3.6 per game followed by Lindholm (2.8 apg) and Farrell 2.3 apg).
“Some basic principles will be the same as far as the offense we run, but there will definitely be significant modifications to have the floor more spread and give those guards the ability to attack and make plays more where as the past two years our main focus was to get it inside to Chase (Husted) as much as we could,” Bennett said.
Other key returning seniors are Jordin Sommers at guard as well as forward’s Michael Orzechwoski and Brady Woodward, both of whom will look to play key roles on the inside this year as Woodward averaged 4.9 points per game and 3.7 rebounds a game as a junior.
“We think any of those guys could be starters, they have a lot of experience and they’ve had a lot of success,” Bennett said of the six seniors. “We’re looking for all of them to step into leadership roles.”
The Beavers’ eight-player senior class is rounded out by a pair of new players in Nick Graeca and Mckellan Jaramillo.
DuBois also has four juniors on the upperclassmen-heavy roster in Ryan Kovalyak, who Bennett noted has had a strong offseason, along with Al Pasternak, Joey Foradora and Chooch Husted, who the Beavers are hoping to get back from an injury suffered during football season.
Defense will be a key for the Beavers, as Bennett stressed that a strong defense will open up opportunities for the new-look offense.
“Defensively it’s important for us to establish ourselves and play the way we want to play right from the start,” Bennett said.
Bennett noted not being able to hold its typical two scrimmages prior to opening the season adds another obstacle heading into the year.
“Once you practice against each other every night and you don’t have any other opponents you get used to each others tendencies, you know the offense, you know the defense so you know where you can manipulate things,” Bennett said.
Another impact of COVID is the creation of the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble in the northern portions of District 9.
With the bubble, DuBois will be unable to play its typical home-and-home series’ with Elk County Catholic, St. Marys or Bradford.
“There are some natural rivalries that start to form that are paused for a year as we deal with the pandemic, but at the end of the day, just the kids having an opportunity to compete is the most important thing,” Bennett said.
“They put in so much hard work and the kids have unfortunately had to sacrifice a lot through this, so just the ability to get on the floor, we don’t really care who we play, we’re just grateful for the opportunity to get out there and play someone.”
DuBois opens its season Friday when it visits Clarion.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordin Sommers, Nick Felix, Nick Graeca, McKellen Jaramillo, Nick Farrell, Lennon Lindholm, Michael Orzechowski, Brady Woodward. Juniors: Ryan Kovalyak, Joey Foradora, Chooch Husted, Al Pasternak. Sophomores: Ben Hickman, Max Smith, Gil Barker, Andrew Shaffer-Doan, Eric Bryan, Drew Gaudalis.