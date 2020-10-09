BROCKWAY — When the Brockway and DuBois boys soccer teams meet, the end result is usually an exciting and action-packed 80 minutes of soccer.
And, Thursday night proved to be no different as the Rovers rallied from two different two-goal deficits in the first 12 minutes to grab the lead by halftime en route to a wild 6-4 Senior Night victory at Frank Varischetti Field.
DuBois didn’t manage a ton of shots in the game but had pin-point accuracy in that opening stretch as the Beavers scored on their first three shots to grab leads of 2-0 and 3-1 in the first 12 minutes.
The Rovers didn’t hang their heads after the Beavers’ strong start and flipped the momentum in their favor to end the half, scoring three times in the final 15-plus minutes to take a 4-3 advantage to the half.
Brockway made it five unanswered goals to open the second half as senior Noah Bash found the back of the net twice in the first 9-plus minutes to make it a 6-3 game.
DuBois got one of those back when Houston Hemke scored with 26:01 remaining. The flurry of goals ended there though, as neither side found the net in the final 26 minutes as the Rovers improved to 8-1.
Bash was the lone player on either side to score twice while adding an assist. Senior Ryan Lin also scored in the victory.
Bash and Lin were honored following the game along with senior teammates Chase Azzato, Eli Fremer, Dom Inzana and Lewis Painter and the senior on the girls squad, who played Curwensville in the night cap.
“Bouncing back before the half was big there,” said Rovers coach Andy Daugherty. “I think we’ve only given up three goals so far this season and then we came out and gave up three in the first 15 minutes (tonight).
“They battled back though, and this was good because we haven’t had to face any kind of adversity like that. Them clutching up and battling back like that was big for the long haul These are the types of games you need to get yourself ready for playoffs, and getting that Punxsy monkey off our back (Wednesday night) was big too.
“This was a nice win for the seniors to help send them out the right way. These guys have been good for the program for the last six years going to back junior high. Definitely going to miss these guys once they graduate.”
Both teams, fresh off wins Wednesday night (Brockway 2-0 at Punxsutawney, DuBois 8-0 at home vs DCC), came out looking to score Thursday. The win at Punxsy avenged the Rovers’ lone loss this season.
Bash had a shot in the third minute deflected out for one of the Rovers’ 11 corner kicks, while Fremer had a shot stopped by DuBois keeper Cullen McAllister 30 seconds later.
DuBois (3-5) made a push up the field after the save, and after working the ball around a little, grabbed the lead when Graeca powered in the Beavers’ first shot of the game jut over four minutes into the game.
Brockway keeper Painter tried to make the save as he dive back towards the goal line. The ball deflected off his hands back out into the field of play, but officials ruled the ball crossed the line before he made the stop.
The Beavers were back at three minutes later as Brohm Hemke redirected home a cross by Graeca to make it 2-0.
Brockway quickly countered with an attack on the restartm with McAllister deflecting a shot by Inzana out of player for a Rovers corner kick. The Rovers capitalized on that opportunity, as the ball buonced off a couple players before finding its way to Jared Marchiori, who hammered home the shot to cut the Rovers’ deficit in half.
DuBois wasted little time push its lead back to two goals as Justin Kalgren scored off a pass from Graeca in the 12th minute. The scoring dried up from there in the first half for the Beavers though.
They had a couple chances in the finals 16 minutes of the half, but Graeca had two attempts be just off the mark and a third stopped by Painter, who also turned away a shot by Edward Burkett.
Meanwhile, the Rovers caught fire in those closing 15 minutes — scoring three times while coming up just short on a couple other chances.
Garret Park jump-started the Rovers’ comeback when he slammed home a shot on a cross by Bash after the senior had made a strong run down the right side. Bash’s pass got just past a diving McAllister to a wide open Park in the 25th minute.
The Rovers pulled even in the 32nd minute when Nolan Swanson headed home a corner kick taken by Inzana. Lin gave Brockway the lead for good when he scored off a pass by Marcus Bennett with 2:26 left in the half.
Bash pushed that lead to two goals (5-3) just 2:56 into the second half when he made a run into the right side of the box and fired a shot past McAllister, who got a piece of the shot. Bash was back at it just after the 49-minute mark, this time scoring off a Swanson pass to make it 6-3.
DuBois’ final score came off a long direct kick opportunity. Painter made the initial save on a blast from Graeca but couldn’t control the shot. The rebound came to Houston Hemke, who buried his shot into the net to set the eventual final.
“We started out well and got up two goals on them, then let one in and had a couple injuries that forced us to push some kids around to positions on the field they weren’t use to,” said DuBois coach Matt Erickson. “Injuries and kids having to come off the field multiple times in the game kind of threw us into disarray throughout most of the game.”
The two teams meet again Monday night at DuBois on the senior high turf field. The Rovers travel to Brookville on Saturday for a noon game before that rematch.
BROCKWAY 6,
DuBOIS 4
Score by Halves
DuBois 3 1 — 4
Brockway 4 2 — 6
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Nick Graeca (Justin Kalgren assist), 4:04.
D—Brohm Hemke (Nick Graeca assist), 7:15.
BW—Jared Marchiori, 9:29.
D—Justin Kalgren (Nick Graeca assist), 11:31.
BW—Garret Park (Noah Bash assist), 24:49.
BW—Nolan Swanson (Dom Inzana assist), 31:41.
BW—Ryan Lin (Marcus Bennett assist),37:34.
Second Half
BW—Noah Bash, 42:56.
BW—Noah Bash (Nolan Swanson assist), 49:04.
D—Houston Hemke (Nick Graeca assist), 53:59.
Statistics
Shots: DuBois 11, Brockway 23. Saves: DuBois 11 (Cullen McAllister), Brockway 4 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: DuBois 0, Brockway 11.