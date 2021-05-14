DUBOIS — The DuBois baseball team celebrated Senior Recognition Day Thursday at Showers Field with a 6-4 win over visiting Williamsport.
The win avenged an early-season 12-2 loss to the Millionaires and also pushed the Beavers record to 8-8, keeping them on pace pace for a playoff berth.
"This puts us at 8-8, but we still have four games to go and we're looking for two more wins to secure ourselves a spot in the playoffs," DuBois head coach Todd Stiner said.
Garrett Starr led the DuBois effort, getting the win on the mound after tossing six effective innings, while also pacing the offense with three hits and scoring two runs. Starr also put an exclamation on his performance with a stellar defensive play at shortstop in the seventh, ranging into left field, avoiding a collision with Trent Gaffney and making a diving catch to end the game.
Starr did get off to a bit of a shaky start, allowing the first three Williamsport batters he faced to reach base, sandwiching two singles around a hit batter. But he was able to get out of the inning with minimal damage, only surrendering one run. With the bases loaded, he got the final two outs of the inning via strikeout.
The DuBois righty scattered nine hits in his six innings of work, allowing three runs. Starr walked two batters and struck out seven.
"It was a rocky start with three up and three on base and we're looking to give up a lot of runs, but he bears down and gets out of it only giving up a run," Stiner said. "That was big. And from there he just dug in and found his zone and got ahead of hitters."
The Beavers' offense came alive in the bottom of the first, answering the Millionaires and then some.
DuBois sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame, scoring four runs on six hits.
Starr led off with an infield single and advanced to third on Chandler Ho's double.
Both runners scored on an Alex Pasternak base hit.
After Pasternak moved to second when Williamsport pitcher Michael Collyer's pickoff attempt was errant, Bryson Dinkfelt knocked him in with an RBI triple.
Karson Fields drew a walk off Collyer before Gaffney hit into a fielder's choice that erased Dinkfelt from third.
But Nate Farrell followed with a base hit to plate Fields to give DuBois a 4-1 advantage after one.
It stayed that way until the fourth when Williamsport got a run and could have had another, but right fielder Michael Orzechowski gunned down a Millionaire runner at home plate after he tagged up from third.
DuBois answered with two unearned runs in the home half of the frame. Pasternak had a run-producing groundout, scoring Starr who led off with a single. Ho, who reached on an error, also scored later in the frame when Fields also made it to first on an error.
Williamsport cut the deficit to 6-3 in the fifth on an Xavier Taylor base hit. Cam Sims, who led off with a single and stole second, scored on the hit.
With the score still 6-3 in the sixth, Starr was able to work out of a jam, striking out Taylor with two runners on to end the inning.
Starr reached his pitch limit after the sixth and gave way to Nate Tyler, who ran into a little trouble in the top of the seventh,
He issued a walk to Braeden Mazzante and gave up a single to Owen Berry before getting a high fly to the outfield for the first out. Griffin Vollman followed with a base hit to center to score Mazzante, but Ho fired a rocket to DuBois catcher Nate Farrell, who tagged out Berry trying to score from second on the play.
Starr then ended the game with his circus catch down the left field line.
"You have to tip your hat to the defense," Stiner said. "We had two outfield assists with one there in the seventh inning and then Garrett makes that incredible play, which they would have had runners on second and third if he didn't. Those were all just incredible defensive plays by those guys."
Sims, Mazzante, Berry, Vollman and Adam Aldenderfer all had two hits for Williamsport, which slipped to 3-11 with the loss.
Alex Colbey, Triston Cowen, Nate Farrell, Nick Farrell, Fields, Gaffney, Ho, Tyler Newell, Orzechowski and Starr were all recognized on Senior Day.
"Most of these guys have been with the program for four years and I can't thank them enough for their dedication and all the hard work they've put in," Stiner said. "We're going to miss them."
DuBois is back in action today at Warren.