Seven Tri-County Area girls and boys basketball teams are set to begin play in the AML tournaments this week.
On the boys side, play begins Thursday, as the area is represented by all four teams in the bracket, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway and Johnsonburg.
The semifinals are set for Thursday at 7 p.m., as ECC (21-0) will host DCC (11-10), while Ridgway (18-3) hosts Johnsonburg (15-7).
Three area teams will compete in the girls tournament, which is set to begin with the semifinal games Friday at 7 p.m.
Ridgway (9-12) will travel to face Kane (19-3), while DuBois Central Catholic (7-14) will host Johnsonburg (17-4) in the other semifinal contest.
All four semifinal matchups are rematches from the regular season, while on the boys side the Rams and Elkers will be facing off for the third time this season.
On the boys side, the matchup between the Crusaders and Cardinals is a rematch of a Jan. 4 contest played in Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium in St. Marys.
That was a contest that was close early, as ECC held a slim 7-6 edge with two minutes remaining in the first quarter, then it went on to close the quarter on a 11-0 run to take control of the game.
The Crusaders then outscored DCC by four points in each quarter the rest of the way to secure a 66-42 victory to move to 9-0 at the time.
Alex Breindel led the way for ECC with 15 points, while Justin Miknis scored 15 for the DCC, as the Crusaders got 35 points from their bench in the win, led by Bryce O’Leary (13) and Will Uberti (12).
In the other semifinal, Johnsonburg and Ridgway split their two regular season meetings this season and are set to meet for a third time.
In the first meeting, the Elkers came away with a resounding 45-26 victory in the opening round of the Elk County Catholic Holiday Tournament at St. Marys Dec. 28.
Ridgway was in control from the start, as they led 16-4 after the first quarter on its way to the 19-point victory.
Jake Reynolds and Daunte Allegretto led the Elkers to the win, which moved them to 8-0 at the time, with 13 and 11 points respectively.
The teams then met again in Johnsonburg Jan. 11, as this time it was the Rams coming out on top with a 37-31 overtime victory.
Austin Green led Johnsonburg with 15 points as it never trailed on the night despite facing four ties throughout the game.
On the girls side, Ridgway and Kane met for the first time this season Monday in a makeup of a game originally scheduled for Jan. 30.
The Lady Wolves had four players finish in double figures as they came away with a 66-37 victory at home.
Ella Marconi led the way with a game-high 23 points for Kane, while Hannah Buhl (12), Sarri Swanson (11) and Hannah Brown (10) all finished in double figures in the victory.
The Lady Elkers were led by Gabbi Rohr with 18 points, while Alyssa Kasmierski also finished in double figures with 11.
The Lady Wolves enter the semifinal matchup on an 11-game winning streak, while Ridgway finished the regular season with losses in four of its final five games.
In the other semifinal on the girls side, the Lady Cardinals will look to avenge a 44-36 loss on the road to Johnsonburg.
The Ramettes were able to come away with the eight-point victory at home Feb. 9 behind a strong performance in the second and third quarters.
Johnsonburg was able to outscore DCC 20-8 in the second and third combined after leading by just four (14-10) after the first quarter.
Maria Jones led the Ramettes with 17 points, while Lindsey Kocjancic added 13 in the win.
DCC was led by Haley Pettenati with 12 points, as Alyssa Bittner added 10.
The winners of the semifinal contests for both the girls and boys will meet in the AML championship games at St. Marys Saturday at times to be announced.
