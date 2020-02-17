CLARION — The pairings for the District 4/9 Class AAA Wrestlings were released over the weekend, and the top seeds for the event were split nearly down the middle between the two districts.
Seven of those top seeds went to wrestlers from DuBois, Clearfield or St. Marys — schools that also combined have five of the nine past champions from the previous two years who will compete this weekend at Clearfield Area High School.
DuBois and Clearfield each garnered three No. 1 seeds — the most for any of the schools in the event along with Selinsgrove.
A pair of reigning DuBois champs headline their respective weight classes in seniors Ed Scott (152) and Trenton Donahue (132). Scott is looking to join an exclusive club by winning his fourth district crown. To do so, he’ll likely have to beat another reigning champ in the finals in Clearfield sophomore Mark McGonigal, who is the second seed at 152.
McGonigal is the returning champ at 152, while Scott won his third straight title at 138 a year ago.
As for Donahue, he can win his third title. DuBois’ other top seed is sophomore Brendan Orr at 113.
The Beavers have one second seed in Gauge Gulvas (160), while Gage Sonnie (106), Chandler Ho (138), Garrett Starr (182) and Alex O’Harah (285) are all No. 3 seeds at their respective weights.
Ho won a D-4/9 title two years ago as a freshman at 106 before finishing second last year at 120 to Williamsport’s Riley Bower, who is the No. 2 seed at 138. Both Ho and Bower find themselves seeded behind returning champ Cade Balestrini of Shikellamy at that weight. Bastrini won a crown at 132 a year ago.
As for the Bison, they are led by top seeds Nolan Barr (126), Hayden Kovalick (170) and Oliver Billotte (285).
McGonigal, Clearfield’s lone returning champ, is one of two second seeds along with Evan Davis (106). Teammates Karson Kline is the third seed at 145.
St. Marys landed just one No. 1 seed in Jeremy Garthwaite, who won a district title at 182 last year but is now competing at 195.
Dutchmen Tylor Herzing (145) and Raivis Bobby (170) are both seeded second at their respective weights.
Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank (182) is the only other D-9 wrestler to garner a top seed, while the other No. 1 seeds from District 4 schools are Selinsgrove’s Aiden Gaugler (120), Coy Bastian (160) and Nate Schon (220) and Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo (106) and Roman Morrone (145).
Schon, a returning state champ along with DuBois’ Scott, is searching for his third district title as a junior. Bastian won a D-4/9 crown two years ago.
A more in depth preview for the tourney will run later this week in the Courier.
The District 4/9 Tournament is set to begin Saturday at 9 a.m. at Clearfield.
The parade of champions and Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the finals and consolation finals to follow at 4:20 p.m.