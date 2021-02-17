HYDE — When the PIAA made the decision to move forward with winter sports, wrestling in particular some people thought this day would never happen.
However, the sport has navigated its way through the pandemic and the area small school wrestlers are is set to begin their postseason journey Saturday when the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Championships take place at Clearfield Area High School.
That's not to say this postseason will be normal by any means, as there will be reminders of COVID-19 everywhere. Wrestlers will still be wearing masks, like that have all season, and no fans will be permitted to attend this year's championships. Because of that, Mega Rock will livestream all three mats at all times so so parents and fans can watch all of the wrestling action live.
A few other changes have also been made to the tournament because of COVID. All preliminary round bouts will be single elimination, meaning the wrestlers in those bouts must win or go home right away.
Once the quarterfinal round field is set, the tourney will become the normal double-elimination style event. This change was done to ensure the event could be held in one day this year.
Also, only three wrestlers, instead of the customary four, will advance to the Northwest Regional in Sharon so as to limit the number of the competitors next weekend (8) so that event can also be one day.
Beyond regionals, there is a new Super Regional Round this year which will determine the final eight wrestlers (all medalists at each weight) who will compete at states in Hershey.
When it comes to who will be on the mats at Clearfield, the tourney features more than 30 returning regional qualifiers, 12 returning runner-ups and five returning champions. Of those five champs back, four — Brookville's Cayden Walter, Owen Reinsel and Nathan Taylor and Johnsonburg's Cole Casilio — hail from the Tri-County Area.
Reinsel is one of two, two-time defending champs along with Port Allegany's Braedon Johnson. Two other wrestlers, Redbank Valley's Trenten Rupp and Sheffield's Ethan Finch, won titles two years ago but were second in 2020.
When it comes to top seeds for this year's tourney, Johnsonburg leads the way with five, one of which is Casilio. Brookville has three No. 1 seeds in its returning champs, while Redbank Valley has two. Brockway (Noah Bash at 160), Sheffield (Finch at 189) and Port Allegany (Johnson at 126) all have one top seed.
Wrestling action is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with all the rounds being held continuously. Short breaks will he held to clean the mats and scorers tables. The finals and third-place matches are expected to begin sometime between 5 and 6 p.m.
Here is a look at the 13 weight classes for Saturday's Championships:
106 pounds
Brookville's Walter (14-4), a senior, back to defend his crown in a five-man bracket at 106. The Raider has a bye into the semifinals, where he faces either fourth-seeded Dan Evans (7-2) of Redbank Valley or fifth-seeded Damian Brady (2-4) of Curwensville.
The other semi pits Sheffield freshman Chase Kyler (2nd seed, 17-4) vs Brockway freshman Weston Pisarchick (3rd, 10-1).
113 pounds
Johnsonburg sophomore Wyatt Shaffer (9-0), the runner-up at 106 last year, headlines the field as the top seed at 113. The Ram has a bye into the semis where he awaits the winner of a quarterfinal bout between Curwensville junior Jak Carfley (4th seed, 5-1) and Redbank sophomore Cole Bish (5th seed, 7-2).
The only other local wrestler in the bracket is Brookville freshman Jared Popson (11-7), the the third seed who faces Kane freshman Ethan Illerbrun (5-0) in the quarters. Sheffield sophmore Collin Brown (13-8) in the second seed at the weight.
120 pounds
Raider junior Reinsel (17-1) is up a weight this year and the top seed at 120, which features nine wrestlers. He is one of three local entrants in the bracket.
Redbank Valley junior Ridge Cook (9-0) is the second seed and battles Coudersport sophomore Wyatt Daisley (7-3) in the quarterfinals. Johnsonburg senior Cole Norlin (7-1) garnered the fifth seed and opens against fourth-seeded AJ Barnes (15-6) of Sheffield, with the winner likely getting Reinsel in the semifinals.
126 pounds
Port's Johnson (8-0) is back as the top seed at 126 to defend in his title against a bracket that should create some excitement for the three regional berths.
Johnson, a two-time state qualifier, in the top half along with fourth-seeded Logan Oakes (9-4), a sophomore from Brookville who wrestles Kane's Isaak Johnson (4-1) in the quarterfinals.
On the other side, Brockway junior Mark Palmer (8-3) — a past state qualifier and runner-up last year at 120 — is the second seed and faces Cranberry's Anthony Maiure (5-1) in the quarters.
The other quarter in the bottom half has third-seeded Collin Porter (9-0) of Johnsonburg battling Curwensville's Nik Fegert (4-2).
132 pounds
Redbank's Rupp, a senior who is 8-1, looks to be the cream of the crop as the top seed at 132. He could face fourth-seeded Garret Park (5-5) of Brockway in the semifinals.
On the bottom, Curwensville freshman Ryder Kuklinskie (5-0) is the second seed, and with a win, would set up a showdown with another area competitor — either Johnsonnburg's Raynce Milliard (3rd seed, 6-3) or Brookville's Brecken Cieleski (6th seed, 5-9) — for s berth in the finals.
138 pounds
Johnsonburg senior Nolan Shaffer (9-0), the runner-up at 132 last year, is the top seed at 138 and starts a run of four straight No. 1 seeds for the Rams. He awaits the winner of a preliminary bout between Redbank's Gavin Kerchinski (1-3) and Cranberry's Alex Tafoya (1-3).
Also on the Ram's side is Brockway freshman Dylan bash (6-5). the fourth seed who wrestles Port senior Scott Fuller (5-3) in the quarterfinals.
The bottom half appears to be a battle between second-seeded Josh Popson (7-7) of Brookville and Kane junior Harley Morris (3-0), the third seed.
145 pounds
On paper, the bracket looks to be a two-man battle between Johnsonburg senior Dalton Stahli (9-1) and Port senior Isaiah Caden (7-1), the first and second seeds, respectively. Stahli was the runner-up a year ago at 138.
Redbank Valley senior Dalton Bish (5-4), the third seed, is in the bottom half along with Caden.
152 pounds
Johnsonnburg sophomore Kaden Dennis (9-0) sits atop the bracket at 152 a year after placing second at 145. The Ram awaits the winner of a prelim bout between Curwensville's Mitch Sutika (0-5) and Redbank's Baylee Anthony (0-5).
Brookville sophomore Coyha Brown (5-12) also is in the top half and faces fourth-seeded Cooper Traister (12-9) of Sheffield in the quarters.
Kane sophomore Luke Ely (4-0) is the second seed at the weight.
160 pounds
Johnsonburg's Casilio (9-0) is back to defend his title as the top seed at 160 and is one of just two wrestlers with more than three wins in the top half of the bracket. The other is Brockway freshman Jack Smith (7-2), the fourth seed who could meet Casilio in the semifinals.
On the other side of the draw, Brookville senior Wyatt Griffin (12-8) is the second seed, while Sheffield junior Landon Mead (12-9) is seeded third. No other wrestler on that side has more than three wins.
172 pounds
The 172-pound bracket could have a heavy area presence in the battle for the three regional berths, as the top three seeds are local wrestlers.
Brockway senior Noah Bash (9-2) is the top seed and still in search of his first D-9 title after finishing second each of the previous two years. To make the finals, it appears the Rover will have to beat either Port's Isaak Baumgarner (4th seed, 6-2) or Johnsonburg's Cole Haight (5th seed, 6-3) in the semifinals.
The bottom half should come down to a semifinal bout between second-seeded Jackson Zimmerman (14-4), a sophomore from Brookville, and Clarion senior Cutter Boggess (7-1), the third seed.
Bash edged Zimmerman, 5-3, in the teams' regular season dual meet.
189 pounds
The bracket at 189 looks to be a deep one with some intriguing wrestlers getting lower seeds.
Sheffield's Finch (21-0), a senior, is the top seed and should have a clear path to the semifinals, where would face either Port's Dalton Distrola (4th seed, 4-4) or Brockway sophomore Seth Stewart (5th seed, 8-3).
In the bottom half, Johnsonburg senior Isaac Zimmerman (7-2) is the second seed and wrestles either Redbank's Hudson Martz (5-1) or Peyton Means (2-4) in the quarterfinals.
Curwensville' senior Jake McCracken (2-4), a runner-up at 172 last year, is the sixth seed and also in the bottom half of the draw.
215 pounds
Redbank Valley senior Aiden Gardner (9-0), the runner-up at 195 last year in a weight that was eliminated this season by the PIAA, garnered the top seed over Brookville junior Bryce Rafferty (14-4)
Port Allegany senior Derek Kallenborn (8-0) is on Rafferty's side of the draw as the third seed, while Coudy freshman Gavyn Ayers (8-3) is the fourth seed.
285 pounds
The heavyweight bracket features a pair of returning state qualifiers in Brookville's Taylor and Redbank senior Kobe Bonanno.
Taylor (17-1), the top seed, won a D-9 title at 220 last year before eventually placing fourth at states. Bonanno (6-3) was the D-9 runner-up at 285 to eventual state champ Colby Whitehill of Brookville.
The two look to be the cream of the crop in the field, but Bonanno could have to deal with Port senior Justin Young (8-0), the third seed, in the semifinals. Young has been a runner-up each of the past two years, including to Taylor last year at the old 220 weight class.