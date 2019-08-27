REYNOLDSVILLE — Fans and drivers from Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio flocked to Hummingbird Speedway Saturday for the annual Ina Caltagarone Memorial event, with the track’s normal lineup featured along with the Young Guns Junior Sprints.
The event was headlined by a 30-lap, $1,000+ to win feature in the Cypress Clock and Gift Shop Street Stocks won by Dave Shagla Jr., while Larry Mitchell took home top honors in the 21-lap, $400+ to win Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stock feature.Wayne Truitt captured the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinder 20-lap, $300+ to win feature.
In other feature action, Kenny Schaffer collected his first career win in the BWP Bats Super Late Models, with Zach Myers taking home the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Model feature.
When it came to the Junior Sprints, Evan Darby found Victory Lane in the open class and randy White in the stock class.
The four-cylinders hit the track first for feature action, with teammates Joe Anthony and Truitt sitting on the front row.
Truitt jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Anthony and Jim Fye following behind. On lap 3, Travis Timko used the high side to work his way past Fye to move into the third position. Truitt continued to lead over Anthony and Timko as the race crossed the halfway mark.
On lap 14, Shawn Hadden worked his way around Timko to move into third behind Truitt and Anthony. The race stayed green the rest of the way as Truitt went on to pickup the win. Truitt was followed across the line by Anthony, Hadden, Blake Joiner and Jeff Huber.
Anthony, Truitt and Timko won the heat races.
Up next were the streets, which were led to the green glag by the duo of Zack Gustafson and Shagla Jr.
Gustafson and Shagla swapped the lead back and forth through the first handful of laps with Fuzzy Fields following behind them in the third spot. A caution for a stopped car in turns 3 and 4 setup the first restart of the race.
On the green flag, Shagla jumped out to the lead with Gustafson and Fields in second and third, respectively. One lap after the restart, a mechanical woe on Gustafson’s car retired him for the evening, moving Fields into second and Scott Freer into third. Shagla continued to lead as the race reached its halfway point.
A hard wreck for second-place running Fields brought out the caution flag once again. The wrecked moved Freer into second and the Jim Bloom into third. Three quick caution flags followed the restart, keeping the field tightly packed. After all of the cautions, the top 3 were Bob Egley, Trevor McCann, and Jim Bloom.
On the ensuing restart, Egley jumped out to the lead with McCann and Bloom following behind. A couple of laps after the restart, Bloom worked his way around McCann to move into the second spot behind Egley. With just outside of five laps to go, Bloom used the low line to work past Egley to take the top spot. Shagla moved into third on the following lap before one last caution came out, setting up one final restart.
It took just two laps on the restart before Shagla powered his way to the front. He held on the rest of the way en route to picking up the $1,000+ payday. Jim Bloom crossed the line in second, followed in the Top 5 Egley, McCann and Freer . Gustafson and Gordon won the heat races.
The first junior sprints feature, the stock class, hit hit the track next for their 8-lap feature and it was White and Garrett Davenport sitting on the front row.
White jumped out to the early lead with Davenport and Logen Lockhart in tow. White continued to lead for the first few laps before a caution for a stopped car on the front stretch setup the first restart of the race. After another quick caution flag, the race saw its final restart.
On the final restart, White jumped out to the lead again over Davenport and Jaxon Dye. White went unchallenged in the last half of the race on his way to picking up another win in the Stock Class.
Davenport was second, with Elijah Boor, and Lockhart rounding out the Top 5. White won the heat race.
In the open class of the junior sprints, Luke Mulichak and Darby led the field to the green flag for their 8-lap feature.
Mulichak jumped out to the lead on the opening green flag with Tyler Allison and Darby following behind. Mulichak led the opening lap before getting loose in turn 2, allowing Allison to take the lead. Mechanical woes on both Allison and Mulichak gave way to some new names in the top 3. Jaren Dye assumed the lead, with Macey Adamik taking over second. Darby was still third.
A hard-charging Darby passed both Adamik and Dye on the restart to take the top spot with just a few laps remaining. Darby led the rest of the way and was followed across the stripe by Dye, Adamik, Stone Lapcevich and Sam Darby.
Mulichak won the heat race.
Schaffer and Sxcott Alvetro then led the super late models on to the track for their 25-lap feature, and it was Schaffer who jumped out to the early lead. Alvetro settled into second with Steven Scaife in third.
Scaife spun on Lap 3, bring out the race’s first caution. The spin moved Jerry Redden into the third spot behind Schaffer and Alvetro. On the restart, Schaffer pulled out to the lead as Redden worked his way around Alvetro for second.
On lap 10, hard-charging Paul Kot got around Alvetro to move into third behind Schaffer and Redden. However, Schaffer continued to pull away from the field as the laps continued to click away. On lap 20, Kot got around Redden to move into the third position on Lap 20 before a caution for a spin in turns 1 and 2 brought out the second and final caution flag with just five laps to go.
On the final restart, Kot gave Schaffer a challenge for the lead on the inside, but it didn’t work as Schaffer used the momentum on the high side to power ahead and pull away from the field.
No one was able to run down Schaffer, who captured his first career. Kot won the battle for second, while Redden was third. Doug Eck and Larry Hollenbaugh were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Kot and Redden won the heat races.
The next feature to hit the track was the pure stocks, led to the green flag by Dennis Harrison Jr. and Rich Anderson.
Anderson jumped out to the early lead followed by Harrison and newcomer Mitchell. On lap 3, Mitchell used the low line to his advantage to get around Harrison to claim second place, while Josh Fields overtook Harrison for third a lap later.
Unfortunately for Fields, shortly thereafter his care stopped in turns 4 and 4, bringing out the first yellow flag of the race. Fields’ misfortunte moved Bill Mumau into third. On the restart, Mitchell challenged Anderson for the top spot and finally made the move stick on Lap 11.
Meanwhile, Bryce Swauger had maneuvered his way through the field and passed Mumau for second in lap 12. However, Anderson passed both drivers between Lap 18 and 19 to move back in second place.
But, it was Mitchell who held on for the win. Anderson, Swauger, Mumau and Justin Watt rounded out the Top 5.
Harrison and Anderson won the heat races.
The night wrapped up with the semi-late model 20-lap feature.
Eddie Connor and Nick Erskine led the field to opening green flag, and the duo swapped the lead several times in the first couple laps. behind them, Zach Myers was watching all the action in third place.
Erskine completed the pass around Connor on Lap 3 to take the lead, but a caution for a spin in turns 1 and 2, shortly after the pass occurred set up the first restart of the race.
When the green flew, Myers worked his way around Connor to move into second behind Erskine just before another caution came out. On the ensuing restart, Myers dove to the inside of Erskine for the lead. Myers completed the pass for the lead on Lap 7.
But, another caution came out just one lap later which setup one final restart. On that final restart of the race, Myers jumped out to the lead as Erskine came under attack for second by Connor. On lap 9, Connor worked his way around Erskine to take the second position.
Myers went unchallenged the rest of the race on his way to picking up the win. Connor held on for second, with Erskine third, Doug Surra fourth and Bernie Whiteford fifth.
Myers and Erskine won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: A total of 83 cars packed the pits for the Ina Caltagarone Memorial. ... This Saturday is ‘Season Championship Night.’ Double points will be awarded in all five divisions, as the track champions for 2019 will be crowned. ... For more information, people can call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.