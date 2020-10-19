PUNXSUTAWNEY — Johnsonburg got the only score it needed in the fourth quarter as it secured a 7-6 victory over Reynoldsville in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League junior varsity championship game Saturday afternoon at Punxsutawney High School.
The defensive struggle saw the Falcons get on the board first early in the second quarter, but a failed extra-point pass left the score at 6-0, as Reynoldsville took the six-point lead into the final quarter of play.
After winning the opening coin toss and deferring to the second half, the Shamrocks received the second half kick off and marched down the field to the edge of the red zone.
Johnsonburg finished the opening half with just 29 yards of total offense, but went 41 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter, with all of those yards coming in the ground game.
The top-seeded Shamrocks trio of David Kennedy, Cooper Pura and Owen Steger traded carries, as they eventually faced a 4th-and-4 at the Reynoldsville 20-yard line.
Steger took the fourth down handoff, but came up just short of the first-down marker, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Johnsonburg’s defense then came up big, forcing a turnover on downs, as the Falcons’ drive netted minus-four yards as the Shamrocks’ offense got back to work in plus territory at the 13-yard line with 14 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Five plays later, Steger punched it in from a yard out to tie the game, as Kennedy was able to power in for the extra-point run to give Johnsonburg the one-point lead with 8:26 left in the game.
The team’s then traded four-and-outs as the ball remained deep in Reynoldsville territory, as the Falcons’ second drive of the fourth quarter ended when Steger intercepted a deep ball by Chad Gerg.
Reynoldsville’s defense gave the offense one final chance by forcing a second four-and-out in as many drives, as the Falcons took over at their own 28-yard line with 1:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The second-seed Falcons were unable to move the ball, as their four plays netted minus-7 yards and led to yet another turnover on downs.
Johnsonburg was then able to run out the final 45 seconds of the game on a pair of kneel downs to secure the narrow 7-6 victory and claim the title.
Reynoldsville got off to a strong start to the game, but only had a six-point lead to show for it, as 74 of its 101 yards on the afternoon came on its opening two drives.
The Falcons took the opening kick, starting at their own 43-yard line before marching deep into Johnsonburg territory.
Nathan Witherite carried the ball on the first seven plays of the game, totaling 50 yards behind pickups of 16 and 29 yards.
Johnsonburg’s defense stood tall with their backs against the wall, forcing a turnover on downs by holding Chase Wadding short of the line to gain on a 4th-and-5 from the 7-yard line.
After the Shamrocks were able to pick up one first down on their opening drive of the afternoon, a fumble was recovered by Gerg, setting Reynoldsville up just outside of the red zone at the 22-yard line.
Eight plays later, on the second play of the second quarter, Reynoldsville faced a 4th-and-goal from the 14, as Gerg dropped back to pass and found Brody Knouse over the middle for the score to break the scoreless tie.
The Falcons’ extra-point pass fell incomplete as they held a 6-0 lead at the 9:06 mark of the second quarter, as they took that lead into the fourth quarter before Johnsonburg broke through with a score to secure the win.
Johnsonburg finished with a narrow 101-81 edge in total yards, with all of its yards coming in the ground game, as the offense did not attempt a pass in the victory.
Steger led the trio of rushers with 38 yards on 16 rushes, while Kennedy added 35 yards on 10 totes and Pura rushed the ball nine times for 30 yards.
The Falcons’ offense was led by Witherite, who accounted for 51 of their 63 rushing yards on 14 carries.
JOHNSONBURG 7,
REYNOLDSVILLE 6
Score by Quarters
Reyn 0 6 0 0 — 6
J’burg 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
R—Brody Knouse 14 pass from Chad Gerg (pass failed), 9:06
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
J—Owen Steger 1 run (David Kennedy run), 8:26
R J
First downs 4 6
Rushes-yards 29-63 37-101
Comp-Att-Int 2-7-1 0-0-0
Passing Yards 18 0
Total Plays-Yards 36-81 37-101
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Punts 0-0.0 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Reynoldsville—Nathan Witherite 14-51, Chase Wadding 5-(-3), Isaiah Hassan 6-6, Chad Gerg 3-3, Brody Knouse 1-6.
Johnsonburg—David Kennedy 10-35, Cooper Pura 9-30, Owen Steger 16-38.
PASSING
Reynoldsville—Chad Gerg 2-of-6, 18 yds., 1 TD., 1 Int.; Nathan Witherite 0-of-1, 0 yds., 0 TD., 0 Int.
Johnsonburg—None.
RECEIVING
Reynoldsville—Brody Knouse 1-14, Chase Wadding 1-4.
Johnsonburg—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Reynoldsville—None.
Johnsonburg—Owen Steger.