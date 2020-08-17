DuBOIS — The Johnsonburg Shamrocks junior varsity team opened its season with a bang Saturday, as Cooper Pura returned the opening kickoff 54 yards for a touchdown against Treasure Lake.
The Shamrocks never looked back from there as they put together a convincing 26-6 season-opening victory at Treasure Lake’s Titans Field.
Johnsonburg scored on three of its five offensive possessions, with one of those non-scoring drives being an 8-play possession that ran out the clock to end the game. The Shamrocks outgained the Titans 168-39 while holding Treasure Lake to just one first down in the game — which came on London Duncan’s 45-yard touchdown scamper early in the third quarter.
Ducan led the Titans offense with eight carries for 42 yards, while the Shamrocks used a balanced ground attack that saw 11 different different players carry the ball.
That attack was led by the trio of Xavier Stockman (5 carries, 47 yards), Owen Steger (8-34) and Jace Zimmerman (7-28). Steger found the end zone twice, while Stockman also scored. The Shamrocks didn’t attempt a pass in the game.
After Pura’s kickoff return to start the game, the Johnsonburg defense came up with a big play on the Titans’ opening possession when Steger intercepted a pass on fourth-and-13.
Steger returned the ball to the Treasure Lake 25, giving the Shamrocks a short field to work with. However, a pair of false starts quickly put Johnsonburg in a first-and-20 situation.
The Shamrocks found themselves in an even bigger whole when Luke Reed dropped Steger four a 6-yard loss on second down.
The Treasure Lake defense wasn’t able to get off the field though. Zimmerman broke free for 22 yards on third down, then after another false start penalty, Stockman rumbled 11 yards for a first down on fourth-and-7.
Three straight 4-yard runs gave the Shamrocks first-and-goal at the Titan 1, with Steger capping the driving from there with six seconds left in the opening quarter. The Shamrocks were unsuccessful on its second straight 2-point try and led 12-0.
The teams traded possessions for most of the second quarter before the Shamrocks got prime field possession at the Treasure Lake 10 after a bad snap doomed a Titans fourth down play.
Johnsonburg quickly capitalized as Steger scored from two yards out three plays later to make it 18-0 with 50 seconds left in the half. The Shamrocks went for two again, and again were turned away — this time when Locke lander picked off a Steger pass.
The Shamrocks took that 18-0 advantage into the break.
Treasure Lake made some noise early in the second half when Duncan ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run down the Titans’ sideline on a fourth-and-9 play to make it 18-6. The Titans’ 2-point try came up short.
Any momentum Treasure lake built was quickly taken away by the Shamrocks, who responded with a 6-play, 60-yard scoring drive. Johnsonburg picked up back-to-back first downs on a 9-yard run by Calla and an 18-yard rumble by Brayden Klink.
Stockman scored on a 20-yard run up the middle two plays later with 18 seconds left in the third. Zimmerman added the 2-point run to set the eventual final score at 26-6.
The Johnsonburg defense then forced a turnover on downs before the Shamrocks offense used 12 straight running plays to run out the final 6:29 of the game.
Johnsonburg drove from its own 47 down to the Titans’ 5-yard line before three straight negative runs ended things.
David Kennedy jump-started the drive with a 15-yard run in the first play, then went for six yards on fourth-and-1 to extend the drive for his only two carries of the game. Steger later added a 17-yard jaunt.
Johnsonburg (1-0) has a bye this weekend, while Treasure Lake (0-1) is back at home against Punxsutawney.
In other CPYFL junior varsity action Saturday, Reynoldsville blanked St. Marys, 21-0, while Brockway shut out Punxsutawney, 20-0. DuBois had an opening-week bye.
DuBois opens its season Saturday against St. Marys in a game that will be played at Johnsonburg’s practice field on Main Street. Brockway plays host to Reynoldsville.
JOHNSONBURG 26,
TREASURE LAKE 6
Score by Quarters
Johnsonburg 12 6 8 0 — 26
Treasure Lake 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
JB—Cooper Pura 54 kickoff return (run failed), 9:39.
JB—Owen Steger 1 run (run failed), 0:06.
Second Quarter
JB—Owen Steger 2 run (2-point pass intercepted by Locke Lander), 0:50.
Third Quarter
TL—London Duncan 45 run (run failed), 6:26.
JB—Xavier Stockman 20 run (Jace Zimmerman run), 0:18.
JB TL
First downs 10 1
Rushes-yards 36-168 22-39
Comp-Att-Int 0-0-0 0-1-1
Passing Yards 0 0
Total Plays-Yards 36-168 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 5-0
Punts 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Johnsonburg—Xavier Stockman 5-47, Owen Steger 8-34, Jace Zimmerman 7-28, Cooper Pura 4-17, Brayden Klink 2-18, David Kennedy 2-21, Huck Washburn 3-3, Charlie Steger 1-4, Jack Gradner 1-4, Bryce Potter 2-(-6), Dane Papa 1-(-2).
Treasure Lake—London Duncan 8-42, Luke Reed 5-3, Conner Perkins 7-0, Locke Lander 1-(-1), Team 1-(-5).
PASSING
Johnsonburg—None.
Treasure Lake—Conner Perkins 0 of 1, 0 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Johnsonburg—None.
Treasure Lake—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Johnsonburg—Owen Steger.
Treasure Lake—None.