ST. MARYS — Every team needs someone who isn’t afraid to get themselves dirty and do the little things to help that team win — whether it be a star player or a role player.
St. Marys senior Britney Shaw has proven to be one of those players throughout her career while making a name for herself as three-sport athlete who competes in soccer, basketball and softball. And, she did it while being one of the “top” players in those sports, especially soccer and softball.
Shaw earned multiple letters at the varsity level in each of those sports. She first stepped on a softball diamond when she was 5 years old and was on her way to lettering a fourth time in the sport before the season was halted earlier this month because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
She added organized basketball to her resume in fifth grade and earned two varsity letters in the sport. The in ninth grade she picked up a third varsity sport in soccer and lettered three of her four years on the pitch.
“I love the rush of blocking a shot, hitting that 3, or hitting a home run,” said Shaw. “The feeling when these things happen is like no other. You can’t compare it to anything. I also like the competitiveness of sports and winning a close game or learning from a heartbreaking loss.”
She played the toughest position there is in soccer — goalkeeper — and helped lead the Lady Dutch to a 16-2 record this past fall as a senior. Unfortunately for Shaw and her teammates, their season ended in the semifinal round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs for the second straight year. The team was the D-9 runner-up her first two years.
Shaw was a UAVSL All-Star in net in the North Division each of her final two seasons
On the hardwood, Shaw did her part being an undersized post player at 5-foot, 3-inches coming off the bench most nights.
She averaged 2.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals a game on a squad that went 18-6 before seeing its season end against Punxsutawney in the D-9 Class 4A championship game for the third straight year. The Lady Dutch went 35-14 over her final two seasons.
On the diamond, she has been a strong presence at the plate and in the field the past two seasons for the Lady Dutch. Shaw, who played shortstop a year ago, put together her best offensive season, hitting .406 (26-for-64) with 16 RBIs, nine doubles, one home run and 19 runs scored. She lead the team in hits, doubles and runs and had the best average for a player with 50 or more at-bats.
Of her three sports, Shaw softball is her favorite.
“I like this sport the most because my dad (who is an assistant coach) was always involved,” said Shaw “I’ve met some of my best friends playing this sport, and the rush of playing the game is like no other.”
She also met her role model while playing softball.
“My role model is the person who convinced me and showed me what a great opportunity it would be to play softball in college,” said Shaw. “She also pushed me to be a better player on the field and a better person off the field. Her name is Michaela Cashmer. I met her when she was one of my softball coaches my junior year.”
For now, Shaw is holding out hope she can suit up and play part of her senior year with her teammates.
“Right now, I am just glad the school district has not canceled the school year and just postponed it,” said Shaw. “This gives me hope to finish out my senior year, and my final spring sports season.
“Without being able to practice, I have kept up my skills with hitting and throwing in my backyard.”
Outside of her high school athletics, Shaw is a 2-year member of the National Honor Society and participated in D.E.C.A for 2 years. She also became part of Team Renaissance at St. Marys this year.
The daughter of Chris and Michelle Shaw, the Lady Dutch senior has a younger sister (Sydney) who plays volleyball at St. Marys.
After graduation, Shaw plans to attend Penn State Behrend for engineering, although she is unsure of what type. She leaning towards either mechanical engineering technology or electrical and computer engineering technology.
She also plans to continue her athletics career with the Behrend softball program, with the opportunity to play college sports holding a special meaning to her.
“My greatest sports achievement has to be when I committed to Penn State Behrend University to pursue my academic and athletic career,” she said. “My greatest sports moment was scoring the winning run in sectionals for my Junior Little League All-Star team to advance to states.”