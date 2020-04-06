ST. MARYS — Sibling rivalries are nothing new to families heavily involved in sports, but the term has a lot different meaning to Elk County Catholic senior Carter Lindemuth compared to most athletes.
That’s because Lindemuth, a two-sport athlete who plays soccer and basketball, competed against older brother Jackson on opposite sides in one of the biggest rivalries in the Tri-County Area — the cross-town matchup between ECC and St. Marys Area.
Jackson Lindemuth graduated from St. Marys in 2018 and also played soccer and basketball.
“An interesting thing about me is growing up my parents gave myself and my siblings a choice in what middle/high school we wanted to attend,” said Lindemuth. “After leaving St. Boniface (elementary school in Kersey), I knew that I wanted to continue to stay at a Catholic School even though my older brother (Jackson) was at the public school.
“This choice allowed me and my family to have close relationships with many people from both schools. I feel blessed that my parents gave us a choice, because ECC was the perfect fit for me.
“The greatest sports moment for me was being able to play my brother not only in basketball but also in soccer. With him playing for Saint Marys Area and me playing for Elk County Catholic, and the rivalry between these two schools, it was just memorizing to think that after all these highly competitive games we were going to be in the same household afterwards.
“Not many people can say that they played against their sibling in rivalry games.”
Lindemuth started playing both soccer and basketball as a youth and went on to earn three varsity letters in each.
“The thing I like best about sports is it brings people together,” he said. “We live in a world of sports and seeing people come together to go watch a game or shake hands after it, is just the beauty of what sports do for us.”
He made his biggest impact on the hardwood as a lightning-quick guard known more for his play-making and defensive skills than scoring.
Lindemuth tallied nearly as many assists (149, 5.1 apg) as points he scored (150, 5.2 ppg) this past season. His assists were almost three times as many as the next best player on the team, and he also led the Crusaders in steals with 61 with pulling down 59 rebounds.
Lindemuth, who helped lead ECC to back-to-back District 9 Class A titles as a junior and senior and three straight PIAA appearances during his varsity career, said basketball is by far his favorite sport. The Crusaders went 54-4 over his final two seasons, with two of those losses coming in the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
“I fell in love with the game when I started in 3rd grade,” he said. “Since then, there has been no looking back. Basketball brings out the best of me, and I definitely show a lot of emotion on the court.
“I believe this is because I care so much about the game. The one thing I love most about the game of basketball is being able to get my teammates involved. The stat I care about the most is my assists, and there is nothing better when you see your teammates succeeding.”
Lindemuth’s role model hails from the basketball world, and it should come as no surprise it’s a player known more for his passing than scoring ability — former point guard Jason Williams who spent 12 years in the NBA in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“Jason Williams is my all-time favorite basketball player and seeing all his craft on how he passed the ball was insane,” said Lindemuth. “I try to be like him when I am on the court with the no look passes, behind the back passes and other crafty stuff he did. But, sometimes it is better to make the easy play.”
Outside of his varsity sports, Lindemuth is heavily involved in other activities at ECC. He is a member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), It’s Not About Me Group (INAM), Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and Varsity C Club. He also enjoys playing a round of golf in his free time.
Lindemuth, the son of Kevin and Jodi Lindemuth, also has a younger sister Jade, a junior who plays soccer and basketball at St. Marys.
After graduation, Lindemuth will attend Elizabethtown College and major in environmental science. He also will play basketball for the Blue Jays.
While Lindemuth doesn’t play a spring sport, the current sports stoppage and school closings because of the COVID-19 pandemic has still affected him because he has friends missing out on sports. It also has made it difficult to continue working on his game in preparation of playing in college.
“It’s crazy to think about what all is going on around the world,” he said. “With everything being shut down/closed, it is hard to find things to do. But for me, I haven’t been as affected as others because I don’t play a spring sport.
“However, I’ve been wanting to get into the gym everyday to get shots up and hit the weight room, but with all this going on it is hard to find a gym that is open.”