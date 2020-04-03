ST. MARYS — Having older family members who were involved in athletics often leads to the younger sibling following in their footsteps, and that has been the case for Olivia Sorg, a senior at Elk County Catholic High School.
Sorg is a two-sport athlete who has excelled at soccer and track and field — sports older sister Madelyn also played at ECC — during her high school career. She also has a younger brother Luke (a junior) who plays the same two sports and a younger sister Josephine who is in elementary school.
The Lady Crusader said older sister Madelyn, who currently attends Gannon University, has definitely served as her role model growing up. The two were teammates for two years at ECC before Madelyn graduated in 2018.
“She’s always worked hard for everything she’s done and it payed off,” said Sorg. “She always pushes me to do my best and always supports my athletic and academic accomplishments.
“My favorite sport is soccer. For me, I wasn’t pumped about playing soccer my freshman year. My sister played and encouraged me to just try it out, and I am so thankful she did.
“I developed a love for the game and began improving my skills everyday. It is a very rough sport that takes passion and determination. I made some of the best friendships playing soccer, and our team was like our own family.
“The best part about playing sports is pushing yourself to improve your overall performance and growing closer with people you don’t usually talk to.”
Sorg, who began playing soccer at age 5, largely played in the midfield or as a defender on the pitch while earning four varsity letters. She was a UAVSL Central Division All-Star as a junior and senior.
Elk County, which posted its best record of 13-6-2 during Sorg sophomore’s year in 2017 (Madelyn’s senior season), reached the District 9 playoffs each of her four seasons.
Unfortunately for Sorg and her teammates, all of those years ended with a setback to the eventual D-9 Class A champion (Brockway 3 times, Ridgway once).
The Lady Crusaders made their deepest playoff run this past fall with Sorg serving as a senior leader on a squad that struggled with numbers (player-wise) this season.
Despite those low numbers, ECC became the Cinderella story of the girls postseason, reaching the D-9 title game as a No. 7 seed after upsetting second-seeded Forest and third-seeded Redbank Valley along the way.
Elk County, which finished 7-12, eventually saw its season end at the hands of Brockway in a 5-0 game in the district finals.
Sorg said that D-9 championship contest was her favorite game she ever played in.
“Making it that far with our team, who were underdogs most of the season, was my greatest accomplishment,” said the Lady Crusader. “As well as three other seniors, I think we can say that was our greatest accomplishment that soccer season, even though we didn’t win. We left everything we had on the field and had fun doing it.”
In track and field, Sorg made a name for herself as a sprinter early in her career and was a multiple-time state qualifier.
Sorg owns two D-9 Class AA gold medals, winning the 100 dash as a sophomore and 200 dash a year ago as a junior.
She also qualified for states in the 200 as a sophomore with a runner-up finish and captured a bronze in a tightly-contested 100 dash as a junior where .11 seconds separated first through fourth.
Sorg added a pair of bronze medals a year ago in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays as she landed on the podium in all four of her events.
She posted finishes of 25th and 26th, respectively, in the 200 dash the last two years at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, and also was 26th in the 100 in 2018.
Sorg was hoping to earn her fourth letter in track and field and possibly earn a third straight trip to Shippensburg University for state track. Those goals are currently up in the air for the Lady Crusader with all sports activities currently suspended and schools closed because of COVID-19.
“Not being able to participate in my last high school sport isn’t how I expected to end my high school career,” said Sorg. “I was excited to see how far I could push myself this year and break my own personal records.
“I’m going to miss cheering on my teammates and encouraging them to do their best. It’s hard to except, which I think athletes all over the nation can agree.”
Outside of her high school sports, Sorg is also involved in Varsity C Club, indoor track and field as well as the Outdoor Club.
Even with those extra activities, Sorg said she has never had an issue handling everything she does.
“Personally for me, I never had a problem balancing sports with my other activities and my academics,” she said. “It keeps me organized and motivated.”
Sorg, the daughter of Paul and Cynthia Sorg, will attend Point Park University after graduation and major in mechanical engineering. She also will continue her athletic career and play for the Pioneers’ women’s soccer team.